Condo Insurance: What Does A Typical Condo Insurance Policy Cover?

What is condo insurance? Condo insurance policy, or HO-6 form homeowners insurance, provides financial protection and coverage for loss or damage of your belongings, personal liability, and medical payments if an incident happened on your property.

Are you thinking about buying a condo? Before you sign on the dotted line, take some time to understand what condo insurance is and why you need it.

Property insurance becomes more complicated when you share living spaces. Even though you’ll be a unit owner, you can’t buy a standard homeowners insurance policy for a condo. Instead, you need coverage that’s specific to condo owners.

