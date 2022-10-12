Allstate Homeowners Insurance Dog Breed Restrictions

Does Allstate homeowners insurance have dog breed restrictions? Allstate writes policies based on a specific dog’s demeanor and bite history rather than refusing coverage for homeowners who have certain high-risk dog breeds.

There are a lot of factors to weigh when thinking of adding a dog to your family. What breed will be the best fit for your lifestyle? How much will annual vet visits cost? Do you need pet insurance? Would you prefer to train your dog yourself or bring them to obedience training?

With so much to consider, many potential dog owners don’t realize the effect their furry friends will have on their homeowners insurance coverage.

Allstate is a great option for homeowners whose dogs are considered high-risk breeds but don’t have a history of aggression.

Whether you’re looking for home insurance coverage with a high-risk dog breed or for a new dog and want to make sure your insurer won’t blacklist you from coverage, the more you know about your policy (and your dog), the better.

