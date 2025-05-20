Should You Get Honeymoon Travel Insurance?

10+ years in insurance and personal finance content
Table of contents
Buying insurance may not be your idea of romance. But protecting your honeymoon with travel insurance can help ensure you start your new life together with financial safeguards against unforeseen events.
Whether your dream honeymoon is lounging on a tropical beach, relaxing on a cruise, or hiking rugged mountains, emergencies can occur. From trip cancellations to medical issues, honeymoon travel insurance can help prevent the unexpected from spoiling your special trip.
Here’s what to know about honeymoon insurance, what it covers, and what to keep in mind as you consider travel insurance companies.
What honeymoon travel insurance covers
Travel insurance is a highly customizable type of insurance. Depending on your needs and budget, your travel insurance options range from basic medical coverage to comprehensive plans with trip protections.
Generally, though, honeymoon travel insurance will cover:
Honeymoons aren’t cheap. Travel insurance can reimburse you for nonrefundable, prepaid trip costs if you need to cancel or postpone your honeymoon for a covered reason.
Each insurer has specific reasons that will allow you to cancel, so be sure you understand your policy’s requirements. Some policies will also reimburse you if a covered event interrupts or delays your travel plans.
The last thing you’ll want to worry about on your honeymoon is how you’ll pay for treatment if you experience an unexpected injury or illness. But most U.S. health insurance won’t pay for something that happens outside the country.
With travel medical insurance, you can get coverage for eligible medical issues that occur while you’re traveling — including hospital stays and emergency treatment. Medical evacuation coverage can also pay to transport you, by ground or air, to a medical facility or home due to an illness or injury.
If an airline or tour operator misplaces your luggage, it’s not just inconvenient. It can be expensive to replace essential items.
The baggage benefits of a honeymoon travel insurance policy can pay you — up to the policy’s limit — if your luggage doesn’t arrive with you at your destination. Most policies with baggage benefits will reimburse you if your luggage is delayed for a certain number of hours and if it’s lost.
What honeymoon travel insurance won’t cover
Although travel insurance can provide significant financial protection for your honeymoon, it won’t cover everything that could go wrong. Travel insurance policies often exclude:[1]
Illness or injury due to a pre-existing health condition
Routine dental care
Routine medical exams or preventive care
Pregnancy care and childbirth
Epidemics and pandemics
Self-inflicted injuries or illness, or property damage
Mental healthcare
Routine prescription refills
Medical tourism
Adventure activities
Some insurers might make exceptions to these exclusions. And some may allow you to purchase coverage for certain commonly excluded situations, like pre-existing conditions.
Optional coverages for honeymoon travel
Many travel insurance companies offer optional coverages that can help you customize a policy to your unique needs. Optional coverages can include:
Cancel-for-any-reason
Cancel-for-any-reason coverage lets you cancel for a much broader range of reasons, such as financial hardship, work-related situations, or a change of plans.
Pet travel insurance
If you take your pet with you on your honeymoon, and it gets sick or injured, pet travel insurance can help cover the cost of its medical care. And, if you have to discontinue your honeymoon for a covered reason, pet coverage will help pay to get your best friend home with you.
Rental vehicle damage
If you rent a car outside the country, your personal insurance likely won’t cover you. Rental vehicle insurance can pay for damages to your rental car.
Pre-existing exclusions waiver
Some insurers will waive their pre-existing conditions exclusion if you meet eligibility requirements, such as being medically cleared to travel or buying your policy within a specific time frame.
How honeymoon travel insurance works
If a covered event arises during your honeymoon, your travel insurance can kick in to reimburse you for certain costs.
Most policies will repay you 100% of your nonrefundable, prepaid trip costs if you must cancel your trip. Reimbursement for interruptions and delays can vary, but many insurers offer 100% or more of your costs.
Medical expense and medical evacuation coverages typically have a set dollar limit. If a covered illness or injury forces you to seek medical care or return home early, your policy could pay up to that limit amount.
For reimbursement, you’ll need to contact your insurer and follow its process for filing a claim.
How much does honeymoon travel insurance cost?
Travel insurance premiums are usually a percentage of your total trip cost — approximately 4% to 8%, depending on factors like the age of covered travelers, your health, where you’re going, how long you’ll be there, and what coverages you choose.[2]
For example, if your honeymoon costs $10,000 in total, and you and your spouse are both young and in good health, you might be able to buy a policy for as little as $400.
Should you buy honeymoon travel insurance?
Whether to buy honeymoon travel insurance is one of the first financial decisions you’ll have to make with your new spouse. While only you can fully assess your financial situation, travel insurance can be a good idea.
Going back to the above example of a $10,000 honeymoon, if an unexpected illness forces you to cancel your trip, and your airfare, hotel, and tours aren’t fully refundable, you could be out far more than the $400 cost of travel insurance.
Honeymoon travel insurance FAQs
Planning your honeymoon can be an exciting experience. While you’re reading traveler reviews of your resort and making a list of all the things you want to do and see, it’s a good idea to make time to shop for honeymoon travel insurance.
How close to your trip can you buy travel insurance?
Many insurers will let you buy honeymoon travel insurance up to a few days before your trip begins. But it’s a good idea to buy your policy no more than 14 days after you make the first deposit on your trip. After that, you may no longer be eligible for a pre-existing conditions waiver.[3]
Does travel insurance cover a couple?
Yes. Travel insurance can cover a couple. It’s a good idea to insure yourself and your spouse on the same policy. It’ll make it easier to keep track of coverages and claims if you have to file one.
Do you need honeymoon travel insurance if you have coverage through a credit card?
It depends. Some credit card issuers provide travel insurance to cardholders who book travel using the issuer’s card. But before you rely on this option, be sure you thoroughly understand what your credit card company’s policy covers and what it doesn’t. You may find you need or want optional coverages that your credit card issuer doesn’t offer.
When does travel insurance coverage begin?
In most cases, your coverage begins the day you buy your policy. This is why it’s a good idea to buy your honeymoon travel insurance as soon as you book your trip. The sooner you buy it, the longer your coverage period will be.
Does travel insurance cover a relationship breakup?
It’s possible. Everyone hopes their engagement will lead to a long and happy life together. But if your relationship ends before your trip begins, and you bought cancel-for-any-reason trip insurance, you may be able to get reimbursed for some, or all, of your honeymoon costs.
