USAA Travel Insurance Review: Costs, Coverage, and More

USAA trip protection can shield you from losses you’d otherwise pay out of pocket, but be aware of travel insurance limits, exclusions, and deductibles.

Excellent
Daria Kelly Uhlig
Written byDaria Kelly Uhlig
Daria Kelly Uhlig
Daria Kelly Uhlig

  • Licensed Realtor with 10+ years in personal finance content

  • Contributor to Nasdaq and USA Today

Daria is a licensed Realtor and resort property manager specializing in personal finance, real estate, and insurance topics. In her spare time, she practices photography.

Sara Getman
Edited bySara Getman
Sara Getman
Sara GetmanAssociate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

Updated

USAA is a member-owned financial services company that exclusively serves past and present military members, employees of certain federal agencies, and eligible spouses and children.

Perhaps best known for its car and home insurance products, USAA also offers travel insurance through Travel Insured International. Rising medical costs and the high price of travel make travel insurance a good investment for USAA members planning to travel this year.

Here’s what you need to know about USAA travel insurance and whether it’s the right option for you.

Quick Facts

  • USAA members get discounted pricing and exclusive benefits on Travel Insured International policies.

  • Purchase travel insurance as soon as you book your trip to avoid coverage delays.

  • Travel Insured International’s fully online process makes filing claims easy.

Our take on USAA travel insurance

Insurify was unable to fully evaluate USAA travel insurance because its policies, optional coverages, and preferred pricing information are only available to USAA members. But Travel Insured International’s three single-trip plans and its annual plan are comprehensive policies with a range of coverages and coverage limits.

Travel Insured International also has an outstanding selection of optional coverage bundles. These bundles include protection for pets, amusement and theme park tickets, cruises, and other special circumstances that travel credit card benefits might not cover.

Although some users express frustration with Travel Insured International’s customer service, user reviews are generally positive, noting good prices, efficient claims handling, and coverage for risks like revoked military leave.[1] [2]

If you’re a USAA member, value specialty coverages, and prioritize customer service, Travel Insured International is a good option. But if you or a family member isn’t in the military community, you won’t be able to access this travel insurance.

Pros and cons of USAA travel insurance

USAA travel insurance is a sound choice, but it’s not for everyone. Here are the pros and cons:

Pros

  • 14-day money-back guarantee

  • Offers 24/7 travel assistance services in addition to customer service

  • Medical coverage serves as primary insurance with some plans

Cons

  • Available only to USAA members

  • Trip cancellation and interruption are optional add-ons with annual plan

  • Cancel-for-any-reason coverage unavailable with lowest-level single-trip plan

USAA coverage for single trips

USAA members can buy any Trip Protector policy listed on the Travel Insured International website.

Here’s a side-by-side look at some benefits of those publicly accessible plans, followed by a more detailed description of what each policy covers.[3]

Plan Feature
Worldwide Trip Protector Essential
Worldwide Trip Protector Deluxe
Worldwide Trip Protector Platinum
Trip interruption and cancellation100% reimbursement100% reimbursement100% reimbursement
Medical expenses$750 dental, total $50,000$750 dental, total $250,000$750 dental, total $500,000
Baggage/personal property$250 per item, $750 total$250 per item, $1,500 total$250 per item, $2,500 total

  • The Essential plan is Travel Insured International’s most basic plan. It has the lowest policy limits and fewer coverages than higher-level plans. But it does reimburse 100% of trip cancellation and trip interruption.

  • This travel insurance policy offers higher coverage limits and adds coverage for political, security, and natural disaster evacuation as well as accidental death and dismemberment.

    Also, the health coverage is primary insurance, so you don’t have to go through your regular insurer before filing a claim. Travel insurance options such as a cancel-for-any-reason or interruption-for-any-reason bundle are available with this plan, and kids younger than 18 traveling with an insured adult are free.

  • Travel Insured International’s most comprehensive Trip Protector plan offers everything the deluxe plan offers but increases coverage limits. You get up to $500,000 in travel medical insurance coverage, and emergency evacuation limits are higher, too.

    Baggage delay and trip delay coverage start after three hours, compared to six and 12 hours, respectively, with Deluxe and Essential.

USAA annual travel insurance coverage

Frequent travelers might save money by purchasing USAA’s Annual Multi-Trip Protector plan. The annual plan’s fee, discounted for USAA members, is per person, including for kids.

Notably, this trip insurance lists trip cancellation and trip interruption as optional upgrades rather than base coverages. The base plan includes a medevac benefit and illness and travel accident insurance.

Here’s a sample of annual plan base coverages and limits.

Coverage
Limit
Trip delay (12 hours)$200 per day, $5,000 per trip
Missed tour/cruise connection$500 per trip
Medical evacuation/repatriation$100,000 per trip, up to two per year
Baggage/personal property$2,500 per trip
Baggage delay (3 hours)$750 per trip

What USAA doesn’t cover

Exclusions vary by plan, so you’ll have to review your policy documents to see what specific events USAA doesn’t cover. Common exclusions are:

  • Pre-existing medical conditions (unless you qualify for a waiver)

  • Travel concerns

  • Hurricanes forecasted before you buy your policy

  • Acts of war

  • High-risk activities

  • Illegal acts

  • Negligence

Optional bundles provide additional travel insurance benefits that can fill some of these gaps. For example, the flight bundle reimburses flight expenses for an expanded list of covered reasons for trip cancellation and interruption. The hotel and amusement and theme park bundle provides travel insurance vacation coverage.

Cost of USAA travel insurance

USAA members receive preferred pricing on Travel Insured International travel insurance. Insurify would normally request quotes for different travel scenarios, but USAA-specific quotes are available only to USAA members.

So, factors that are likely to influence your travel insurance rates include:

  • Which plan you choose

  • Your home state

  • Number of family members you’re insuring

  • Travelers’ ages (children younger than 18 are free when traveling with an insured adult with the Deluxe and Platinum plans)

  • Destination

  • Duration of stay

  • Trip cost

  • Optional bundles selected

Who is USAA travel insurance best for?

USAA travel insurance is best for past and present military members who enjoy traveling. It’s especially good for solo travelers and members who travel with children.

All three single-trip plans include single supplement coverage. If you’ve prepaid for a trip with a travel partner who cancels or interrupts their travel for a covered reason, and you’re unable to get a refund, this coverage will pay the resulting increase in your hotel rate.

USAA appeals to families because of the high coverage limits with the Deluxe and Platinum plans and the broad selection of bundles you can add to your policy.

Consider how often you travel, who you travel with, the value of your belongings, and your risk tolerance when choosing a plan.

How to buy a USAA travel policy

Buying a USAA travel policy is easy if you’re already a USAA member. If you’re not yet a member, you’ll have to join before you can buy a policy.

  1. Click the “Join USAA” button on the USAA website.

  2. Answer the initial questions to determine if you’re eligible for membership.

  3. Follow the remaining prompts to establish your membership.

  4. Navigate to the travel insurance section of the USAA website, and click the “Get a Quote” button.

  5. Log in to your account and follow the instructions for reviewing the plan options and requesting a quote.

  6. If you’d prefer to work with an agent, call USAA at 1 (800) 531-8722 for assistance.

  7. Review the quote and the plan documents.

  8. Follow the instructions to complete your purchase.

You can buy a plan up until you leave for your trip. But it goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on the first business day after your purchase. Buy your plan early to avoid a gap in coverage.[4]

How to file a claim with USAA

Travel Insured International recommends filing your claim online. First, gather the documentation you’ll need as evidence of your loss. For example:

  • Trip itinerary

  • Copy of boarding passes or e-ticket receipt

  • Police report (for theft)

  • Description of the event you’re filing a claim for

  • Purchase receipts for stolen, lost, or damaged items

  • Verification of baggage loss/delay from travel provider

  • Documentation showing whether you’ve received reimbursement from the travel provider

  • Medical record and receipts

  • Proof of payment

Be sure to keep digital copies of all your documents.

Here’s how to file:

  1. Log in at travelinsured.com and click “Start a Claim” on the claims page of the website.

  2. Follow the prompts to enter information about the incident.

  3. Upload your documents.

  4. Submit the claim.

  5. Check for a verification email.

  6. Watch for updates by clicking “View Claims” on the Travel Insured International website.

  7. Watch for your claims decision and reimbursement.

USAA travel insurance FAQs

USAA travel insurance is a good option for the military community. Here are some answers to common questions to help you learn more about USAA travel insurance before you buy.

  • Who’s eligible for USAA travel insurance?

    USAA travel insurance is available only to people in the military community. Like with all USAA products, you’re eligible if you’re a past or present member of the military. You can also be eligible if you’re an employee of certain federal agencies or if you’re the family of a member.

  • How long before a trip should you purchase travel insurance?

    It’s best to purchase it right after you book your trip. The policy doesn’t go into effect until 12:01 a.m. on the business day after you buy the insurance, so booking at the last minute might leave you unprotected.

  • Does USAA cover flight cancellations?

    Yes, as long as the flight is canceled for a covered reason. You can expand those covered reasons by purchasing the optional flight bundle for an additional fee.

  • Does USAA travel insurance have any exclusions?

    Yes. The exclusions vary from one plan to another and might involve pre-existing medical conditions (unless you qualify for a waiver), cancellations due to concerns about traveling, acts of war, hurricanes, and intentional acts.

Daria Kelly Uhlig
Daria Kelly Uhlig

Daria Uhlig is a freelance writer and editor with over a decade of experience creating personal finance content. Her work appears on USA Today, Nasdaq, MSN, Yahoo Finance, Fox Business, GOBankingRates and AOL. As a licensed Realtor and resort property manager, she specializes in real estate topics, including landlord, homeowners and renters insurance. In her spare time, Daria can be found photographing people and places on Maryland's Eastern Shore. Connect with her on LinkedIn.

Daria has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.

Sara Getman
Edited bySara GetmanAssociate Editor
Sara Getman
Sara GetmanAssociate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

