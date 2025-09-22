Licensed Realtor with 10+ years in personal finance content
Table of contents
USAA is a member-owned financial services company that exclusively serves past and present military members, employees of certain federal agencies, and eligible spouses and children.
Perhaps best known for its car and home insurance products, USAA also offers travel insurance through Travel Insured International. Rising medical costs and the high price of travel make travel insurance a good investment for USAA members planning to travel this year.
Here’s what you need to know about USAA travel insurance and whether it’s the right option for you.
USAA members get discounted pricing and exclusive benefits on Travel Insured International policies.
Purchase travel insurance as soon as you book your trip to avoid coverage delays.
Travel Insured International’s fully online process makes filing claims easy.
Our take on USAA travel insurance
Insurify was unable to fully evaluate USAA travel insurance because its policies, optional coverages, and preferred pricing information are only available to USAA members. But Travel Insured International’s three single-trip plans and its annual plan are comprehensive policies with a range of coverages and coverage limits.
Travel Insured International also has an outstanding selection of optional coverage bundles. These bundles include protection for pets, amusement and theme park tickets, cruises, and other special circumstances that travel credit card benefits might not cover.
Although some users express frustration with Travel Insured International’s customer service, user reviews are generally positive, noting good prices, efficient claims handling, and coverage for risks like revoked military leave.[1] [2]
If you’re a USAA member, value specialty coverages, and prioritize customer service, Travel Insured International is a good option. But if you or a family member isn’t in the military community, you won’t be able to access this travel insurance.
Pros and cons of USAA travel insurance
USAA travel insurance is a sound choice, but it’s not for everyone. Here are the pros and cons:
14-day money-back guarantee
Offers 24/7 travel assistance services in addition to customer service
Medical coverage serves as primary insurance with some plans
Available only to USAA members
Trip cancellation and interruption are optional add-ons with annual plan
Cancel-for-any-reason coverage unavailable with lowest-level single-trip plan
USAA coverage for single trips
USAA members can buy any Trip Protector policy listed on the Travel Insured International website.
Here’s a side-by-side look at some benefits of those publicly accessible plans, followed by a more detailed description of what each policy covers.[3]
Plan Feature
Worldwide Trip Protector Essential
Worldwide Trip Protector Deluxe
Worldwide Trip Protector Platinum
|Trip interruption and cancellation
|100% reimbursement
|100% reimbursement
|100% reimbursement
|Medical expenses
|$750 dental, total $50,000
|$750 dental, total $250,000
|$750 dental, total $500,000
|Baggage/personal property
|$250 per item, $750 total
|$250 per item, $1,500 total
|$250 per item, $2,500 total
The Essential plan is Travel Insured International’s most basic plan. It has the lowest policy limits and fewer coverages than higher-level plans. But it does reimburse 100% of trip cancellation and trip interruption.
This travel insurance policy offers higher coverage limits and adds coverage for political, security, and natural disaster evacuation as well as accidental death and dismemberment.
Also, the health coverage is primary insurance, so you don’t have to go through your regular insurer before filing a claim. Travel insurance options such as a cancel-for-any-reason or interruption-for-any-reason bundle are available with this plan, and kids younger than 18 traveling with an insured adult are free.
Travel Insured International’s most comprehensive Trip Protector plan offers everything the deluxe plan offers but increases coverage limits. You get up to $500,000 in travel medical insurance coverage, and emergency evacuation limits are higher, too.
Baggage delay and trip delay coverage start after three hours, compared to six and 12 hours, respectively, with Deluxe and Essential.
USAA annual travel insurance coverage
Frequent travelers might save money by purchasing USAA’s Annual Multi-Trip Protector plan. The annual plan’s fee, discounted for USAA members, is per person, including for kids.
Notably, this trip insurance lists trip cancellation and trip interruption as optional upgrades rather than base coverages. The base plan includes a medevac benefit and illness and travel accident insurance.
Here’s a sample of annual plan base coverages and limits.
Coverage
Limit
|Trip delay (12 hours)
|$200 per day, $5,000 per trip
|Missed tour/cruise connection
|$500 per trip
|Medical evacuation/repatriation
|$100,000 per trip, up to two per year
|Baggage/personal property
|$2,500 per trip
|Baggage delay (3 hours)
|$750 per trip
What USAA doesn’t cover
Exclusions vary by plan, so you’ll have to review your policy documents to see what specific events USAA doesn’t cover. Common exclusions are:
Pre-existing medical conditions (unless you qualify for a waiver)
Travel concerns
Hurricanes forecasted before you buy your policy
Acts of war
High-risk activities
Illegal acts
Negligence
Optional bundles provide additional travel insurance benefits that can fill some of these gaps. For example, the flight bundle reimburses flight expenses for an expanded list of covered reasons for trip cancellation and interruption. The hotel and amusement and theme park bundle provides travel insurance vacation coverage.
Cost of USAA travel insurance
USAA members receive preferred pricing on Travel Insured International travel insurance. Insurify would normally request quotes for different travel scenarios, but USAA-specific quotes are available only to USAA members.
So, factors that are likely to influence your travel insurance rates include:
Which plan you choose
Your home state
Number of family members you’re insuring
Travelers’ ages (children younger than 18 are free when traveling with an insured adult with the Deluxe and Platinum plans)
Destination
Duration of stay
Trip cost
Optional bundles selected
Who is USAA travel insurance best for?
USAA travel insurance is best for past and present military members who enjoy traveling. It’s especially good for solo travelers and members who travel with children.
All three single-trip plans include single supplement coverage. If you’ve prepaid for a trip with a travel partner who cancels or interrupts their travel for a covered reason, and you’re unable to get a refund, this coverage will pay the resulting increase in your hotel rate.
USAA appeals to families because of the high coverage limits with the Deluxe and Platinum plans and the broad selection of bundles you can add to your policy.
Consider how often you travel, who you travel with, the value of your belongings, and your risk tolerance when choosing a plan.
How to buy a USAA travel policy
Buying a USAA travel policy is easy if you’re already a USAA member. If you’re not yet a member, you’ll have to join before you can buy a policy.
Click the “Join USAA” button on the USAA website.
Answer the initial questions to determine if you’re eligible for membership.
Follow the remaining prompts to establish your membership.
Navigate to the travel insurance section of the USAA website, and click the “Get a Quote” button.
Log in to your account and follow the instructions for reviewing the plan options and requesting a quote.
If you’d prefer to work with an agent, call USAA at 1 (800) 531-8722 for assistance.
Review the quote and the plan documents.
Follow the instructions to complete your purchase.
You can buy a plan up until you leave for your trip. But it goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on the first business day after your purchase. Buy your plan early to avoid a gap in coverage.[4]
How to file a claim with USAA
Travel Insured International recommends filing your claim online. First, gather the documentation you’ll need as evidence of your loss. For example:
Trip itinerary
Copy of boarding passes or e-ticket receipt
Police report (for theft)
Description of the event you’re filing a claim for
Purchase receipts for stolen, lost, or damaged items
Verification of baggage loss/delay from travel provider
Documentation showing whether you’ve received reimbursement from the travel provider
Medical record and receipts
Proof of payment
Be sure to keep digital copies of all your documents.
Here’s how to file:
Log in at travelinsured.com and click “Start a Claim” on the claims page of the website.
Follow the prompts to enter information about the incident.
Upload your documents.
Submit the claim.
Check for a verification email.
Watch for updates by clicking “View Claims” on the Travel Insured International website.
Watch for your claims decision and reimbursement.
USAA travel insurance FAQs
USAA travel insurance is a good option for the military community. Here are some answers to common questions to help you learn more about USAA travel insurance before you buy.
Who’s eligible for USAA travel insurance?
USAA travel insurance is available only to people in the military community. Like with all USAA products, you’re eligible if you’re a past or present member of the military. You can also be eligible if you’re an employee of certain federal agencies or if you’re the family of a member.
How long before a trip should you purchase travel insurance?
It’s best to purchase it right after you book your trip. The policy doesn’t go into effect until 12:01 a.m. on the business day after you buy the insurance, so booking at the last minute might leave you unprotected.
Does USAA cover flight cancellations?
Yes, as long as the flight is canceled for a covered reason. You can expand those covered reasons by purchasing the optional flight bundle for an additional fee.
Does USAA travel insurance have any exclusions?
Yes. The exclusions vary from one plan to another and might involve pre-existing medical conditions (unless you qualify for a waiver), cancellations due to concerns about traveling, acts of war, hurricanes, and intentional acts.
