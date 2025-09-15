3+ years writing about auto, home, and life insurance
Table of contents
Many credit cards offer rewards. Chase Sapphire cards go further by including built-in travel insurance. The Sapphire Preferred and Sapphire Reserve cards automatically protect travel expenses when you use the cards to pay for your trip.[1]
Unpredictable weather, public health concerns, travel warnings, and rising trip costs make built-in protection increasingly valuable.[2] Chase travel insurance offers coverage without the hassle of purchasing a separate travel insurance policy.
Chase Sapphire provides trip cancellation insurance up to $10,000 per person.
Only Sapphire Reserve offers primary rental car coverage and travel medical insurance.
Filing deadlines vary depending on your specific travel insurance claim type.
Our take on Chase Sapphire travel insurance
Chase Sapphire credit cards deliver travel insurance coverage that’s hard to beat for convenience. Rather than a stand-alone travel insurance offering, Chase integrates coverage for travel disruptions directly into its Preferred and Reserve credit cards. It’s a convenient system for frequent travelers who appreciate seamless travel protection benefits.
When you pay for your travel expenses with either card, you’ll get trip cancellation coverage limits of up to $10,000 per person, rental car protection, baggage delay insurance, and lost luggage insurance reimbursement. The Sapphire Reserve card comes with additional perks, including travel medical insurance, faster trip delay benefits, and primary rental car coverage.
Customer reviews about Chase Sapphire travel insurance are mixed. Many travelers on platforms like Trustpilot, Tripadvisor, and ConsumerAffairs have good things to say about how easy the Chase travel portal is to use for booking travel.
But a steady stream of complaints mention denied travel insurance claims, poor customer service, and frustration trying to access airport lounges. So while the automatic coverage is a plus, some perks may not work out as you expect.
Pros and cons of Chase Sapphire travel insurance
Automatic coverage applies when using the card to pay for travel expenses
Extra rewards points available when booking through the Chase travel portal
Trip delay reimbursement covers the cardmember and their family
Both cards charge an annual fee ($795 for Reserve and $95 for Preferred)
Travel insurance benefit coverage limits are lower than those of stand-alone travel insurance plans
Only the Sapphire Reserve card offers primary rental car coverage
Chase Sapphire coverage for single trips
Travel insurance companies typically offer coverage on a per-trip basis. Chase Sapphire cards take a simpler route to insurance. When you use the card to book a trip, travel disruption coverage kicks in automatically.
The chart below shows how the two cards stack up for trip protection.
Travel Insurance Benefit
Chase Sapphire Preferred
Chase Sapphire Reserve
|Travel and emergency assistance
|Yes
|Yes
|Trip delay reimbursement
|Yes (after 12 hours)
|Yes (after six hours)
|Trip cancellation and interruption insurance
|Yes
|Yes
|Baggage delay insurance
|Yes
|Yes
|Lost luggage reimbursement
|Yes
|Yes
|Auto rental coverage
|Yes
|Yes
|Travel accident insurance
|Yes
|Yes
|Emergency evacuation and transportation
|No
|Yes
|Roadside assistance
|No
|Yes
|Emergency medical and dental
|No
|Yes
Chase Sapphire Preferred’s travel insurance policy is designed for people who want protection for the most common travel disruptions. It reimburses non-refundable travel expenses of up to $10,000 per person and $20,000 per trip if sickness, severe weather, or other covered events derail your plans.
The card’s trip delay reimbursement helps cover unexpected travel expenses, like last-minute hotel stays or meals. Coverage applies when your trip is delayed for more than 12 hours, up to $500 per traveler.
Baggage delay insurance applies if your luggage is delayed for more than six hours. Lost luggage reimbursement pays up to $3,000 per covered traveler. The plan also provides rental car coverage and travel accident insurance.
Chase Sapphire Reserve’s travel insurance provides additional travel protection benefits. For example, trip delay reimbursement applies when your trip is delayed for more than six hours.
Cardholders also get primary rental car coverage and up to $50 per incident in roadside assistance four times per year.
Although stand-alone travel insurance typically provides more medical coverage, Sapphire Reserve offers emergency medical insurance and dental coverage up to $2,500. The Reserve travel insurance policy also includes emergency evacuation and transportation up to $100,000.
Coverage through Chase Sapphire cards differs from what a traditional travel insurance company offers. Rather than separate “annual” or “multi-trip” travel insurance, coverage applies automatically to each trip you pay for with your card, regardless of how many trips you take.
What Chase Sapphire doesn’t cover
Chase Sapphire travel insurance doesn’t cover the following:
Hearing aids, artificial teeth, dental bridges, or prosthetic devices
Tickets, travel documents, money, or checks (including traveler’s checks and other valuable papers)
Business samples
Jewelry, watches, or cameras — plus video recorders and other electronics
Recreational equipment, including gear for any sport, hobby, or specific activity
The policy also won’t cover travel disruptions resulting from war, civil unrest, rebellion, or military actions (including destruction or seizure for military purposes).
Cost of Chase Sapphire travel insurance
Chase Sapphire doesn’t sell travel insurance plans the traditional way. Instead, coverage is automatic, and the price is part of your card’s annual fee:
Chase Sapphire Preferred: $95 annual fee
Chase Sapphire Reserve: $795 annual fee
While coverage increases with the Chase Sapphire Reserve card, it’s important to consider whether the combination of travel rewards, perks, and built-in insurance coverage justifies the high annual fee.
If you travel infrequently or prefer a credit card with no annual fees, it likely doesn’t make sense to pay for bundled travel coverage benefits you won’t use. But if you’re already a Chase Sapphire cardholder, it makes sense to compare your travel benefits versus paying for a stand-alone policy through a travel insurance company.
Who is Chase Sapphire travel insurance best for?
Chase Sapphire card trip protection coverage works best for four key traveler types:
Families
When you’re booking flights, hotels, and activities for multiple people, trip costs add up fast. The built-in travel disruption protection helps cover these larger investments without requiring a separate family policy.
Frequent travelers
Instead of researching and buying stand-alone policies for each getaway — or paying for an expensive annual plan — you automatically have coverage.
Last-minute planners
If you book a last-minute trip and don’t have time to research and purchase travel insurance, Chase’s included insurance has you covered.
Travelers in good health
Chase’s basic emergency medical coverage may be sufficient if you’re healthy and don’t anticipate needing medical care abroad.
Before relying on Chase Sapphire for cheap travel insurance, consider your trip frequency, what types of coverage gaps you might have, and your risk tolerance for potential travel disruptions.
How to buy a Chase Sapphire travel policy
Chase Sapphire travel insurance doesn’t require buying a separate policy — your card perks automatically include coverage. This means your trips have coverage once you pay for them with the card. Here’s how it works:
Apply for the Sapphire Preferred or Reserve card online through the Chase website.[3]
Wait for approval and card delivery. Approval can happen in minutes but may take up to 30 days. Cards usually arrive a week or two after approval.
Activate your new card online or by calling the number on the card. You can start making purchases immediately after activation, including booking travel.
Book your travel and pay with your Sapphire card to take advantage of Chase’s travel insurance plans.
The process from application to having active credit card trip insurance benefits can take up to one month, so don’t wait until the week before your trip to apply. Chase has a robust online FAQ section but offers phone support if you have additional questions.
How to file a claim with Chase Sapphire
You have two options for filing a travel insurance claim for trip protection coverage with your Sapphire card. You can visit chasecardbenefits.com or call 1 (800) 350-1697 to initiate the claim process.
The filing window depends on the type of claim. You must submit trip cancellation or trip interruption claims within 20 days of the incident. Medical emergency claims allow more time — up to 90 days after receiving treatment.
Each type of claim has specific documentation requirements, but they may ask you to include the following:
Claim form
Police report
Credit card statement showing your charges
Receipts
Your boarding pass
Your travel schedule
Doctor’s notes and bills
Save digital copies of all documents and receipts to prevent claim delays or denials. Chase may reject your travel insurance claim if receipts or key details are missing.
Chase Sapphire travel insurance FAQs
For more information about Chase Sapphire’s trip protection coverage, see below for answers to some frequently asked questions.
Does Chase Sapphire cover flight cancellations?
Yes. A Chase Sapphire card provides flight cancellation insurance. Coverage applies when you cancel for covered reasons like illness, severe weather, or other qualifying emergencies outlined in your benefits guide.
What are the travel benefits of the Chase Sapphire card?
Travel benefits include trip cancellation or interruption coverage, lost luggage and baggage delay, rental car, and travel accident insurance. Chase Sapphire Reserve has $2,500 in emergency medical and dental coverage. It also comes with perks like airport lounge access.
Which airlines does Chase Sapphire work with?
You can transfer your Chase Ultimate Rewards points to airline partners such as British Airways, JetBlue, Southwest, United, Air Canada, and other international airlines at a 1:1 ratio.
Does Chase Sapphire have trip delay insurance?
Yes. Chase Sapphire cards offer trip delay reimbursement of up to $500 per traveler for meals, lodging, and essential items. It kicks in when delays exceed 12 hours (Preferred) or six hours (Reserve).
What is the best travel insurance?
The best travel insurance plans depend on your travel patterns and personal needs. Chase Sapphire works great for people who want credit card trip insurance benefits bundled with rewards-earning potential.
