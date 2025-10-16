Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
A moped is a lightweight, two-wheeled motorized vehicle. It’s a popular mode of transportation for commuting and short-distance driving, especially in urban areas. It’s an affordable alternative to a motorcycle, and it can help you get around more quickly than a bicycle.
Depending on where you live, you may need insurance for your moped. While most companies don’t offer moped-specific insurance — it usually falls under the umbrella of motorcycle insurance — it’s easy to find affordable policies to cover these vehicles.
To help make sure you have proper coverage for your moped, here’s what you need to know about moped insurance requirements, what it covers, how to buy it, and more.
Quick Facts
Some states require mopeds to have the same coverage you need for a motorcycle, while others don’t require insurance at all.
While policies vary by insurer, moped insurance typically includes liability, comprehensive, and collision protection, among other coverages.
Moped insurance doesn’t cover commercial use, so if you use your moped for delivery services, you’ll need additional coverage.
What is moped insurance?
Moped insurance covers these small, low-powered motorized vehicles. Mopeds, along with scooters and other electric bikes, may fall under the umbrella of motorcycle insurance, depending on where you get your policy.
A moped insurance policy offers similar protections to the insurance you’d have for your car. It can include both bodily injury and property damage liability coverage to pay for damages and injuries to others when you’re responsible for an accident. You can also get full-coverage insurance, which includes comprehensive and collision coverage. Full coverage will protect your moped in cases of damage and theft.
Keep in mind that moped insurance policies may differ from insurer to insurer, so paying attention to your policy details is crucial.
Save on Motorcycle Insurance
Rates start as low as $68 for minimum coverage
Is moped insurance required?
Some states require moped drivers to carry at least a minimum level of liability coverage. Requirements vary from state to state, so it’s important to research based on where you live.
For example, Texas requires moped drivers to have liability insurance, just like motorcycles.[1] But California, which requires insurance for motorcycles, doesn’t require it for mopeds.[2]
States may differentiate mopeds from other vehicles using their size, engine displacement, transmission type, or maximum speed, among other factors. Your state’s transportation department will have more in-depth guidelines that can help you determine your insurance requirements.
What moped insurance covers
While policies vary depending on your insurer, moped insurance generally includes a few key coverages:
Liability coverage: Liability insurancepays for other people’s injuries and physical property damage that you or your moped causes.
Collision coverage:Collision insurance pays to repair or replace your moped after an accident, regardless of fault.
Comprehensive coverage:Comprehensive coverage pays to repair or replace your vehicle due to damage from something other than a collision, such as bad weather, vandalism, or theft.
Uninsured motorist:Uninsured motorist coverage pays to repair or replace your moped if you’re in an accident where the at-fault driver doesn’t have insurance.
Medical payments:MedPay covers your and your passengers’ medical bills after an accident, no matter who’s at fault.
Original equipment manufacturer parts coverage: This coverage guarantees you’ll get OEM parts during repairs.
Gear protection coverage: Gear protection coverage pays to repair or replace your extra gear, such as your helmet, boots, and other safety equipment.
What moped insurance doesn’t cover
Moped insurance doesn’t cover every possible hazard, so it’s important to understand what your policy excludes before you get on the road. These are some common exclusions:[3]
Non-licensed drivers: Some vehicle insurance policies don’t pay for damages if the driver doesn’t have a driver’s license. You should check your policy’s specific language regarding which drivers have coverage, and be cautious about lending your moped to an unlicensed driver.
Racing or commercial use: If you participate in racing events or use your moped for commercial activities, you likely won’t have insurance coverage at those times.
Normal wear and tear: Just like auto insurance, your moped insurance won’t cover normal wear and tear to your moped. When it’s time for new tires or run-of-the-mill mechanical repairs, you’ll have to pay for those on your own.
Driving under the influence: Insurance policies generally don’t cover damage that occurs when you’re driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. This may also apply to committing other crimes, such as reckless driving, while using your moped.
Uninsured gear or accessories: Unless your moped policy specifically names your gear and accessories, assume it doesn’t cover them. That means if your helmet breaks in an accident, your insurance likely won’t cover the cost of a new one.
Where to buy moped insurance
Most major insurance companies offer moped coverage as part of their motorcycle insurance. You can start by looking at your current car or home insurance company, and you may even get a discount for bundling your policies.
Other places to shop include other national insurance companies or local insurers. A local broker can help you shop around and explore your options. Alternatively, consider using an online comparison platform that lets you compare quotes from multiple major companies.
When shopping for moped insurance, it’s important to compare policies across several companies to make sure you’re getting the right policy for you. Consider each company’s discount and coverage options, and read reviews from past and current customers.
Moped insurance cost
Moped insurance is usually considerably cheaper than car insurance. Policies start at less than $10 per month, but you could pay more depending on your policy and your driving profile.
Some factors that affect moped insurance rates are the engine size and model of your moped, your age and driving record, your location, and the type and amount of coverage you have. Young drivers and people with poor records will likely pay more for coverage.
Switching to pay-per-mile motorcycle insurance could save you up to 60%
Mopeds vs. scooters
Mopeds and scooters are both two-wheeled motorized vehicles, but they usually have different features and regulations. Their differences primarily lie in their engine displacement, maximum speed, horsepower, and design. The table below breaks down the key differences:[4]
Mopeds
Scooters
Smaller frame; equipped with pedals
Larger frame; step-through chassis
Engine displacement of 50 cc or less
Engine displacement between 50 cc and 250 cc
Lower speed (up to 30 mph)
Higher speeds
May require a license/registration
Requires a motorcycle license/registration
Because of their higher speed and engine displacement, most states treat scooters as motorcycles and require insurance. The laws regarding mopeds vary from state to state, so be sure to read your state laws.
How to file a moped insurance claim
If you’re in an accident with your moped or it’s stolen, you should file a claim with your insurance company. The claims process for mopeds is similar to filing a claim with your car insurance company. Here are the steps you’ll follow:
Document the incident. If possible, take thorough notes and pictures of the incident so you can be as detailed as possible in your claim. Take photos of any damage to your moped, other people’s property, and your injuries.
File a police report, if applicable. Depending on the nature of the incident, you may need to file a police report (such as if it’s a serious accident or if someone stole your moped).
Contact your insurance company. Many insurance companies have an online claims form you can fill out. In other cases, you’ll contact your insurance agent to file your claim.
Provide policy and vehicle information. When filing your claim, you’ll have to provide your insurer with vehicle and policy details, including your policy number.
Submit the required information. During the claims process, your insurance company may ask you for additional information or documentation. Submit it in a timely manner to settle the claim as quickly as possible.
Proceed with repairs or replacement. Once you get the green light from your insurance company, you can get your moped repaired or replaced.
Throughout the claims process, you can help things go more smoothly by documenting and keeping everything, including receipts and communications. Check back frequently for claims investigation updates to make sure you don’t miss anything.
Moped insurance FAQs
If you’re in the market for moped insurance, here’s a bit more information that can help you on your search.
How much is insurance on a moped?
The cost of insurance on a moped varies depending on the specific moped, your driving history, your age, your location, and more. Policies can cost less than $10 per month.
Do you need insurance for a moped?
Whether you need insurance for a moped depends on where you live. Some states require mopeds to have insurance just like motorcycles and other motorized vehicles, while others don’t. Carefully review your state’s laws to see what’s required.
How do you get cheap moped insurance?
You can find cheap moped insurance by shopping around for quotes from several different insurers and taking advantage of available discounts. You can lower your insurance costs by bundling your policies, by maintaining a safe driving history, and possibly by taking a motorcycle safety course.
How much does it cost to insure a 50 cc moped?
The cost of insurance for a 50 cc moped starts at less than $10 per month but may be higher depending on your situation and insurance needs. The best way to get an idea of your costs is to get quotes from multiple insurers.
How fast can a moped legally go?
Each state regulates mopeds differently, but generally speaking, a moped has a maximum speed of about 30 mph. If it goes faster than that, your state may classify it as a scooter or motorcycle, and it could be subject to different registration and insurance requirements.
Sources
Texas.gov. "Do I need insurance for a motorcycle or moped?."
Erin Gobler is a personal finance writer and journalist based in Madison, Wisconsin. With more than five years of experience, Erin has covered topics such as investing, credit cards, mortgages, insurance, and more. Her work has been featured in major publications like Business Insider, Fox Business, and Time. Erin received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 2013, studying journalism and political science. She also received a certificate of financial planning from Boston University in 2022.
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.