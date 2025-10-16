Where to buy moped insurance

Most major insurance companies offer moped coverage as part of their motorcycle insurance. You can start by looking at your current car or home insurance company, and you may even get a discount for bundling your policies.

Other places to shop include other national insurance companies or local insurers. A local broker can help you shop around and explore your options. Alternatively, consider using an online comparison platform that lets you compare quotes from multiple major companies.

When shopping for moped insurance, it’s important to compare policies across several companies to make sure you’re getting the right policy for you. Consider each company’s discount and coverage options, and read reviews from past and current customers.

Moped insurance cost

Moped insurance is usually considerably cheaper than car insurance. Policies start at less than $10 per month, but you could pay more depending on your policy and your driving profile.

Some factors that affect moped insurance rates are the engine size and model of your moped, your age and driving record, your location, and the type and amount of coverage you have. Young drivers and people with poor records will likely pay more for coverage.

You can often lower your moped insurance rates by taking advantage of discounts, including those for:

Bundling your policies

Keeping a safe driving record

Taking safe driving courses

Setting up auto pay or paying in advance