Table of contents
Motorcycle insurance can help protect you and your finances, but it also comes at a cost — an average of $1,560 annually, according to Insurify data. Your actual rate will depend on your state of residence, your coverage needs, your bike, and other factors, like your age and driving record.
Shopping around for motorcycle insurance can help you get the best possible rate, but you can use other strategies to get cheap coverage.
Here’s what you need to know to get cheap motorcycle coverage.
Riders pay an average of $2,144 annually for full-coverage motorcycle insurance and $977 annually for liability-only coverage, according to Insurify data.
Every state except Florida, Montana, and New Hampshire require motorcycle insurance.
You can often lower your insurance rate by taking a motorcycle safety course.
Cheapest motorcycle insurance companies
The cheapest motorcycle insurance company for you will depend on your unique profile, including your age, driving record, location, and more.
Here are the three cheapest insurers. Note that these companies offer the cheapest auto policies, on average, but they’re likely to offer affordable motorcycle insurance as well.
Auto-Owners: Best for bundling
Auto-Owners offers several bundling discounts, which could significantly reduce the cost of your motorcycle insurance. You can access multi-policy, multi-vehicle, and touring bike discounts through Auto-Owners. It also offers a broader range of other discounts for more potential savings.
Many discounts available
Optional 24/7 roadside assistance coverage
Low number of National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) complaints
Doesn’t operate in all states
Limited optional coverages
Poor online reviews
USAA: Best coverage selection
In addition to the standard set of motorcycle insurance coverages, USAA offers many optional coverages. Riders can get enhanced injury protection, accessories, enhanced carry-on, medical payments coverage, and more. USAA is a good choice if you’re looking for thorough protection on the road.
Wide array of coverage
Highly rated for customer satisfaction
High financial strength ratings
Available only to service members, veterans, qualifying family members, and Department of Defense (DOD) employees
Limited discounts
High number of NAIC complaints
State Farm: Best for customer satisfaction
If you’re looking for a motorcycle insurance company that treats its customers well, State Farm may be worth considering. This insurer is highly rated for customer satisfaction in the 2025 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study.[1] While J.D. Power doesn’t conduct a similar study for motorcycle insurance, other policyholders likely share this positive sentiment.
Highly rated for customer satisfaction
Low number of NAIC complaints
Affordable rates
Limited coverage options
Unclear if discounts are available
AM Best recently downgraded financial strength rating
Average cost of motorcycle insurance
Nationwide, motorcycle insurance costs an average of $977 per year for a liability-only policy and $2,144 for full-coverage insurance, Insurify data shows. Your rate will vary depending on your bike, driving record, age, where you live, and other factors.[2] Insurance companies evaluate all these factors and then come up with your rates based on their perceived risk.
Here’s a look at average annual rates for liability and full coverage, based on a driver’s credit tier and driving record.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
|Excellent
|$1,719
|$828
|Good
|$2,144
|$977
|Average
|$2,399
|$1,066
|Poor
|$3,737
|$1,597
Full Coverage
Liability Only
|Clean record
|$2,144
|$977
|Accident
|$3,305
|$1,452
|DUI
|$3,476
|$1,762
|Speeding ticket
|$2,984
|$1,275
Minimum vs. full-coverage motorcycle insurance
Minimum coverage for motorcycles typically refers to liability-only insurance, though coverage requirements vary by state. For instance, one state might require at least $10,000 in bodily injury liability insurance, while another requires at least $20,000. A liability-only policy is typically much cheaper than full-coverage insurance but provides less protection.
Full coverage usually includes liability, comprehensive, and collision insurance. Since these policies provide more protection, full-coverage insurance costs more than liability-only coverage.
6 ways to get cheaper motorcycle insurance
Here are some things you can do to lower your motorcycle insurance costs:[3]
Take a motorcycle safety course. A safety course could make you a lower risk in the eyes of insurers, which could mean lower premiums.
Bundle with your auto or home insurance. Many insurance companies offer bundling discounts if you buy multiple policies.
Choose a higher deductible. Generally, opting for a higher deductible results in lower motorcycle insurance premiums.
Join motorcycle associations for group discounts. You might also benefit from lower premiums if you join a motorcycle association.
Store your bike in a secure garage. Storing your bike in a secure garage or another secure location could also help you get cheaper coverage.
Maintain a clean driving record. Insurance companies consider your driving record when determining your rates. Maintaining a clean record will help keep your premiums low.
Factors that affect motorcycle insurance rates
Many different factors affect how much you pay for a motorcycle insurance policy, including:
Type of bike (cruiser vs. sport vs. touring): The type of bike you own could affect your motorcycle insurance rates.
Age and experience of rider: Insurance companies will also look at your age and riding experience when determining your rates.
Riding history and claims: Your riding history and past claims can affect your rates as well. A clean record and a lack of claims could work in your favor.
State laws and minimum requirements: Certain states require more motorcycle insurance coverage than others. Review your state laws before you compare insurance.
Coverage levels: Opting for a liability-only policy instead of full coverage could mean lower rates.
Deductibles and discounts: Insurers may let you choose a higher deductible or take advantage of discounts to get cheaper rates.
Cheap motorcycle insurance FAQs
If you’re looking for motorcycle insurance, the additional information below can help as you research your coverage options.
Which company has the cheapest motorcycle insurance?
There’s no single cheapest company for motorcycle insurance. The cost of your insurance will vary depending on your driving history, location, age, and other factors. But USAA, State Farm, and Auto-Owners may offer affordable coverage.
How much is motorcycle insurance per month?
A full-coverage motorcycle policy averages $179 per month, and liability-only coverage averages $81 per month, according to Insurify data.
Do you need motorcycle insurance in every state?
You need motorcycle insurance in every state except Florida, Montana, and New Hampshire. But if you live in one of these states, you may choose to get a policy anyway. If you opt for no coverage, you’ll need to prove that you can handle the aftermath financially in case you’re in an accident.
Is liability-only motorcycle insurance enough?
Liability-only motorcycle insurance may be enough for some riders but not necessarily for others. Your coverage needs will vary depending on your preferences and your state’s requirements.
How can new motorcycle riders get cheaper insurance?
Motorcycle riders can get cheaper insurance by shopping around for coverage, taking advantage of available discounts, maintaining a clean record, storing their bike in a secure location, taking a motorcycle safety course, and choosing a higher deductible.
