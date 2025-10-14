Motorcycle Insurance Quotes (2025)

Ben Luthi has been writing about personal finance for over a decade with the intent to help people improve their finances and lifestyle. He’s covered just about every personal finance topic under the sun for a variety of publications, including the Wall Street Journal, Fortune Recommends, Yahoo Finance, Experian, Credit Karma, NerdWallet, and many more. Ben lives near Salt Lake City with his two kids and two cats.
Motorcycle insurance is a type of coverage that protects riders from financial losses related to accidents, theft, and damage involving their bikes. Most states require at least liability coverage for motorcycles, making insurance essential for legal road use.[1]
Motorcycle owners pay an average of $81 per month for basic liability coverage and $179 per month for full coverage, according to Insurify data. But rates can vary significantly based on your state, motorcycle type, riding experience, and personal profile.
Read on to learn about motorcycle insurance coverage, costs, and money-saving strategies.
Liability coverage is mandatory in most states, but minimum requirements vary.
Sports bikes and high-performance motorcycles typically cost more to insure than cruisers and touring bikes.
Some ways to qualify for lower rates include shopping around, taking a motorcycle safety course, and looking into seasonal coverage.
Types of motorcycle insurance coverage
Understanding the different types of motorcycle insurance coverage helps you build a policy that matches your protection needs and budget. Here are the standard types of motorcycle insurance:
Liability coverage: This mandatory coverage pays for bodily injury and property damage you cause to others in a motorcycle accident.
Collision coverage: Collision insurance pays for repairs or replacement of your motorcycle after collisions with vehicles, objects, or road surfaces, regardless of who’s at fault.
Comprehensive coverage: Comprehensive insurance protects against non-collision damages, such as theft, vandalism, fire, weather damage, and animal strikes when your bike is parked or in storage.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays for your medical expenses and bike damage if a driver hits you and they lack sufficient insurance or flee the scene.
Medical payments coverage: Medical payments coverage pays for immediate medical expenses for you and your passengers after a motorcycle accident, regardless of fault.[2]
Roadside assistance: Roadside assistance is optional coverage that provides emergency services like towing, battery jumps, flat-tire assistance, and fuel delivery when your motorcycle breaks down.
Other add-ons: Other optional coverages tailored for riders include trip interruption protection and custom parts and equipment coverage for aftermarket modifications and accessories.
State requirements for motorcycle insurance
Nearly all states require motorcyclists to carry minimum liability coverage, though specific limits and requirements vary by jurisdiction. Most states mandate coverage that follows the standard format of bodily injury per person, bodily injury per accident, and property damage per accident.
Common state requirements include:
Liability minimums: Minimums can vary by state but are typically $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injuries and $25,000 for property damage.
Proof of insurance: Most states require you to carry proof of insurance while riding in case you get in an accident.[3]
Helmet laws: Your state’s helmet laws may influence insurance requirements. For example, some states allow eligible motorcyclists to ride without a helmet if they maintain a minimum amount of medical coverage.
Check your state’s department of motor vehicles or department of insurance website for current minimum requirements and any recent changes to motorcycle insurance laws.
While minimum liability coverage satisfies legal requirements, many experienced riders choose full-coverage motorcycle insurance for broader protection against accidents, theft, and weather damage.
Average cost of motorcycle insurance
On average, motorcycle owners pay $81 per month for liability-only insurance and $179 per month for full coverage, according to Insurify data.
But your motorcycle insurance cost depends on multiple risk factors that insurers evaluate when calculating your premium.
Key factors affecting your motorcycle insurance rates include:
Bike type: Sports bikes and superbikes cost more to insure than cruisers, touring bikes, and standard motorcycles due to higher accident and theft rates.
Rider age: Riders younger than 25 typically pay higher premiums, while rates generally decrease for mature riders with established records.
Riding experience: New riders pay more than experienced motorcyclists, but their rates often drop after they complete safety courses or maintain clean records.
Driving history: Previous claims, traffic violations, and at-fault accidents can increase your insurance costs significantly.
Coverage limits: Higher liability limits and lower deductibles increase your premium but provide better financial protection.
ZIP code: Urban areas with heavy traffic, higher crime rates, and increased accident frequency typically have higher motorcycle insurance costs than rural locations.
How to get cheap motorcycle insurance
Most states legally require motorcycle insurance, but premiums vary widely between insurers. The good news is that smart riders can reduce their costs significantly while maintaining adequate protection through strategic choices and discounts:
1. Complete a motorcycle safety course
Many motorcycle insurance companies offer discounts if you complete an approved safety training program. Completing a program can also improve your riding skills and accident avoidance.
2. Bundle your policies
Combining your motorcycle policy with auto, home, or renters insurance from the same company typically qualifies you for multi-policy discounts.
3. Choose higher deductibles
Increasing your collision and comprehensive deductibles from $250 to $500 or $1,000 can help lower your premiums, but make sure you can afford the out-of-pocket costs if you file a claim.
4. Compare motorcycle insurance quotes
Different insurers use varying approaches to risk assessment, so rates can differ significantly between companies for the same rider and bike combination.
5. Maintain a clean driving record
Avoiding traffic violations, accidents, and insurance claims may help you qualify for good driver discounts and minimize rate increases at renewal time.
6. Consider seasonal coverage
If you store your motorcycle during the winter months, some insurers offer reduced rates for suspending all but your comprehensive coverage during non-riding seasons.
7. Ask about available discounts
Many insurers offer additional savings for mature riders, military personnel, motorcycle club members, or bikes with anti-theft devices installed.
Best motorcycle insurance companies
Choosing the right motorcycle insurance company requires evaluating coverage options, pricing, customer service quality, and claims-handling reputation. We reviewed major insurers to identify the top companies for different rider needs. Here are some of our top choices.
Progressive: Best overall
Progressive offers extensive motorcycle coverage with add-ons like total loss replacement for new bikes, riding apparel coverage, and personal effects coverage. The company also offers a handful of standard discounts.
Broad range of offerings for customizable coverage
Covers all motorcycle types
Vanishing deductible not available in all states
No unique discounts
GEICO: Best for budget-conscious riders
GEICO offers quite a few discounts for motorcycle owners, and the insurer also provides specifics on how much you can potentially save with each one. For example, the company will knock up to 20% off your premium if you’re a current Motorcycle Safety Foundation instructor. On top of standard coverage options, GEICO offers special add-ons, including coverages for your accessories, helmet, safety apparel, stored gear, and trip interruptions.
Multiple discounts available with transparent savings potential
Several valuable add-ons available
Easy-to-use mobile app
Covers fewer bikes compared to some competitors
Offerings may vary depending on where you live
Small network of local agents
Dairyland: Best for high-risk riders
Dairyland specializes in providing motorcycle insurance for riders who may have difficulty obtaining coverage elsewhere, including people with poor driving records, coverage gaps, or foreign licenses. The insurer covers all types of motorcycles, with standard coverage and a few add-ons, such as replacement cost, rental reimbursement, roadside assistance, and original manufacturer replacement parts.
Accessible for high-risk drivers
Broad range of coverages
Includes optional rental reimbursement
Available in only 38 states
No mobile motorcycle claims
Fewer discounts compared to some competitors
We evaluated motorcycle insurance companies based on coverage options, customer satisfaction ratings, financial strength, claims handling efficiency, and specialized discounts for motorcyclists.
Motorcycle insurance FAQs
Get answers to common questions about motorcycle coverage, costs, and requirements to make informed decisions about protecting your bike and yourself on the road.
How much is motorcycle insurance per month?
The national average for basic liability coverage is $81 per month, and the average for full coverage is $179, according to Insurify data. But your costs may vary based on several factors that insurers consider.
Does every state require motorcycle insurance?
Nearly all states require minimum liability coverage for motorcycles, with only Florida, Montana, and New Hampshire offering some flexibility. Specific coverage limits and requirements vary between states, so check your local regulations.
Does motorcycle insurance cover passengers?
Yes. Motorcycle insurance typically covers passengers under your liability, medical payments, and uninsured motorist coverage. But some states may require you to purchase separate passenger liability coverage.
What type of motorcycle is the cheapest to insure?
Cruisers, touring bikes, and standard motorcycles are generally the cheapest to insure due to lower accident rates and theft frequency. Sport bikes and high-performance motorcycles cost significantly more due to increased risk profiles and repair costs.
