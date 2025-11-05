Best Renters Insurance in Virginia (2025)

How renters insurance works in Virginia

Renters insurance comes with three main types of coverage: personal property, liability, and additional living expenses (ALE) coverage.[2]

Getting renters insurance coverage and filing claims is fairly easy. You can typically get a quote online or over the phone and then finalize the process from there. You’ll need information about your property, its safety features, any high-value belongings in the home, and your pets to complete the process.

What you pay for your policy will depend on many factors, including your rental property’s location, how much coverage you need, your deductible, and the insurance company you choose. You should get at least three insurance quotes when shopping for a renters insurance policy, as premiums can vary widely from one insurer to the next.

Once you have a policy in place, you can file a claim should damage occur.

How to file a renters insurance claim

To file a renters insurance claim, you should:

File a police report if necessary (in cases of theft or burglary).

Call your insurance company.

Put together an inventory of items that were damaged.

Fill out your company’s required claim forms.

Hold on to any receipts if you’re being displaced.

Await payment for damages.

Sometimes, you may be able to file a claim online or via the company’s mobile app, though it depends on which insurance company you choose.