Best Renters Insurance in Las Vegas (2025)

Renters insurance in Las Vegas protects your personal belongings if a covered event, like a wildfire or break-in, damages or destroys them. Most policies also include liability insurance and loss of use coverage. While there’s no law requiring you to have renters insurance in Las Vegas, landlords can require it as a part of the lease agreement.
Here’s what you need to know about getting coverage and how to find the best renters insurance rates in Las Vegas.
The average cost of renters insurance in Las Vegas is $22 per month.
State Farm has the lowest average renters insurance premiums in Las Vegas, at $16 per month.
Bundling your policies, raising your deductibles, and installing a security system can often save you money on renters insurance.
How renters insurance works in Las Vegas
Renters insurance covers your personal items, liability, and additional living expenses. The average renters insurance premium in Las Vegas is $22 per month for a $30,000 policy, but rates depend on your location, coverage limits, and deductible.
Renters insurance is typically easy to get. You can purchase a policy directly from an insurance company or use a comparison site to get multiple quotes all at once.
If you need to file a renters insurance claim, here are the general steps to follow:[1]
Document the damage to personal items by taking photos or videos.
Notify your insurance company about the incident.
Complete the claim paperwork.
Stay in touch with the adjuster as they investigate the loss.
Receive your settlement minus any deductibles.
Best renters insurance companies in Las Vegas
Many reputable insurance companies sell renters insurance in Las Vegas. But the best insurance company for your Las Vegas apartment will depend on your unique situation.
For example, if you’re looking for an insurer with an excellent digital experience, Lemonade could be a good option. You can get a quote, manage your policy, and file claims on your computer or smartphone. If you want cheap renters insurance, consider State Farm, which has the most affordable renters insurance premiums, on average, according to Insurify data.
In the table below, you can see the best renters insurance companies in Las Vegas based on factors like cost, customer service, and discounts, and their average monthly premiums for a policy with $30,000 in personal property coverage.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Premium
Best For
|Amica
|$23
|Customer satisfaction
|Lemonade
|$20
|Digital experience
|State Farm
|$16
|Low rates
|Progressive
|$27
|Discounts
|GEICO
|$16
|Renter tools
What renters insurance covers in Las Vegas
A standard renters insurance policy in Las Vegas includes three components: personal property insurance, liability coverage, and loss of use insurance. Here’s what each section of the policy covers:[2]
Personal property coverage
Personal property insurance covers your personal items — like clothing, furniture, electronics, sports equipment, and decor — that a covered peril damages or destroys. Some examples of covered perils include wildfires, smoke, lightning, windstorms, hail, theft, vandalism, falling objects, and explosions.
Liability insurance
Liability insurance covers your financial responsibilities if you accidentally cause injury to another person or damage their property. This policy can cover the other person’s losses and your legal fees.
Loss of use insurance
Loss of use insurance, also called additional living expenses, kicks in when a covered peril damages your apartment and you have to temporarily relocate while it’s repaired. Your policy can cover things like hotel costs, restaurant meals, parking, and laundry.
Unique considerations for renters insurance in Las Vegas
Renters insurance provides coverage for many of the risks you might face in Las Vegas, like wildfires. But before you purchase renters insurance in Las Vegas, it’s important to understand the coverage exclusions and consider additional policy options for renters:[3]
Earthquakes: Most renters insurance policies don’t cover damage from earthquakes. If an earthquake strikes near your apartment and damages any of your belongings, you’d have to pay out of pocket to replace them. If you want natural disaster coverage, many insurers offer earthquake insurance or earthquake endorsements that you can add to your renters insurance policy.
Floods: Even though Las Vegas is located in the desert, flash flooding is still a risk. Most renters insurance policies exclude coverage for water damage from flooding, but you can get renters flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or a private insurer.
Valuable items: Most renters insurance policies provide limited coverage for valuables, like jewelry, collections, fine art, firearms, and cash. If you keep these items in your apartment, consider adding a scheduled personal property insurance endorsement to your renters insurance policy. It allows you to insure these individual items at a higher limit than what your standard renters insurance policy includes.
How to save on renters insurance in Las Vegas
Renters insurance in Las Vegas is pretty affordable. But you can use these tips to potentially reduce your premium even more:
Bundle insurance policies. Most insurers offer a discount to customers who bundle their renters insurance with another policy, like auto or pet insurance.
Raise your deductible. Increasing your renters insurance deductible can reduce your monthly insurance premiums.
Install security systems. You might be able to earn discounts if you install a security system or smoke detectors in your apartment.
Pay your premium in full. Renters insurance companies often give a small discount to customers who pay their annual premium up front and in full.
Renters insurance in Las Vegas FAQs
Renters insurance can provide some peace of mind if your personal items get damaged. Here’s some additional information that can be helpful as you shop for renters insurance in Las Vegas.
Is renters insurance required in Las Vegas?
No. Las Vegas insurance laws don’t require renters insurance, but your landlord can require it as part of your lease agreement. Even if you’re not required to have renters insurance, it can still be a good thing to have.
How much renters insurance do you need in Las Vegas?
In general, you should have enough renters insurance to replace all your personal belongings if a covered event damages them. Pick enough personal property to cover your possessions and enough liability coverage to cover your personal assets if someone sues you.
How do you file a claim for renters insurance in Las Vegas?
To file renters insurance claims in Las Vegas, start by documenting the damage to your personal items. Then, contact your insurance company and submit the claim forms. If the company approves your claim, you’ll receive your payout from the insurer.
What does renters insurance not cover?
Renters insurance doesn’t usually cover flood damage, earthquake damage, normal wear and tear, neglect, infections, or mold. It also won’t cover a roommate’s belongings or damage to the physical building you live in.
Is renters insurance worth it?
Yes. Renters insurance is usually worth it for tenants. For a relatively low cost, renters insurance provides personal property protection for common risks, like break-ins, wildfires, and windstorms. Keep in mind that your landlord’s insurance doesn’t provide any coverage for your personal items or liability.
Is $20,000 enough coverage for renters insurance?
For some renters, $20,000 may be enough coverage. But ultimately, the amount of coverage you need depends on the value of your personal belongings.
For example, if you own $40,000 worth of personal items, you’d need a higher policy limit to avoid a coverage gap. It’s helpful to make a personal inventory of your items to see how much coverage you actually need.
