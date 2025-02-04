Roost Renters Insurance Review: Cost, Coverage, and More (2025)

Alternatives to Roost renters insurance

Roost doesn’t provide any information about its renters insurance, though it appears to have a partnership with Lemonade. Navigating to “Renters Insurance” on the Roost website takes the user to a Roost-affiliated Lemonade renters insurance page.

If you’re specifically looking to purchase a renters insurance policy, you should consider other companies. Here are three of the best renters insurance companies for you to consider instead. Each company below has solid coverage options and transparency about what products it offers.

American Family: Best for cheap coverage

If you want to save money on coverage, American Family is a good option. American Family offers renters insurance coverage in 19 U.S. states, with average rates of just $15 per month, or $180 per year. Besides offering affordable renters insurance, this insurance company is transparent about its coverage, clearly displaying and explaining each available coverage type.

Travelers: Best for accessible coverage

While some renters insurance companies have a limited footprint, Travelers offers renters insurance in all 50 U.S. states. Travelers renters insurance policies cost an average of $17 per month, or $204 annually. Renters can also earn discounts on coverage for multiple policies or if their rental has protective systems like burglar alarms or interior sprinklers.

Progressive: Best for discounts

Like Travelers, Progressive renters insurance is widely available. It’s slightly more expensive on average than some competitors. But its average rates are still fairly affordable, at $19 per month, or $228 annually. Progressive also offers a broad range of discounts that could further reduce your renters insurance rates.

Policyholders can save by bundling renters and auto insurance coverage, paying in full, receiving documents by email, living in a secured or gated community, and more.