Why grapes are bad for dogs

The exact reason grapes are toxic to dogs is unknown. But recent research by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) explains that the tartaric acid in grapes may be to blame. Since tartaric acid is a type of nephrotoxin, it can wreak havoc on your dog’s kidneys and lead to kidney damage or kidney failure.[3]

When a dog’s kidneys don’t function as they should, its body isn’t able to get rid of the waste that typically leaves as urine. This may result in serious symptoms like abdominal pain and seizures. Research has shown that even a small percentage of tartaric acid can make your furry friend very sick or cause death.

How many grapes are toxic to dogs?

The ASPCA cautions that any more than one grape or raisin per 10 pounds of your dog’s body weight could be dangerous. So it’s vital to be extra careful when you or other members of your household eat grapes (or raisins). This is especially the case if you have children in the house who snack on grapes and could innocently feed one to your dog or accidentally drop a grape.

Also, it’s important to remember that grapes can be found in other foods, such as jams, jellies, and fruit salads. Any time you have them around, make sure they’re far away from your pup. This goes for raisins, too, which might be baked into muffins or mixed into other foods.