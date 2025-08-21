4+ years writing insurance and personal finance content


Table of contents
Dogs can’t eat grapes (or raisins) of any variety. Grapes are highly toxic for your pup and can lead to severe health problems, like renal failure, and even death.[1]
Let’s take a closer look at why grapes are poisonous for dogs, what to do if your dog eats a grape, and alternative dog-friendly fruits you can feed your furry friend instead.
Are grapes safe for dogs to eat?
Grapes aren’t safe for dogs to eat and can cause serious illness or death. All kinds of grapes — including red, green, white, seedless, peeled, or dried in raisin form — are extremely toxic for dogs.[2]
To avoid grape poisoning or a potential fatality, it’s critical to keep grapes away from your dog at all times.
Why grapes are bad for dogs
The exact reason grapes are toxic to dogs is unknown. But recent research by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) explains that the tartaric acid in grapes may be to blame. Since tartaric acid is a type of nephrotoxin, it can wreak havoc on your dog’s kidneys and lead to kidney damage or kidney failure.[3]
When a dog’s kidneys don’t function as they should, its body isn’t able to get rid of the waste that typically leaves as urine. This may result in serious symptoms like abdominal pain and seizures. Research has shown that even a small percentage of tartaric acid can make your furry friend very sick or cause death.
How many grapes are toxic to dogs?
The ASPCA cautions that any more than one grape or raisin per 10 pounds of your dog’s body weight could be dangerous. So it’s vital to be extra careful when you or other members of your household eat grapes (or raisins). This is especially the case if you have children in the house who snack on grapes and could innocently feed one to your dog or accidentally drop a grape.
Also, it’s important to remember that grapes can be found in other foods, such as jams, jellies, and fruit salads. Any time you have them around, make sure they’re far away from your pup. This goes for raisins, too, which might be baked into muffins or mixed into other foods.
Signs of grape toxicity in dogs
The amount of tartaric acid depends on grape variety and other factors, like climate and growing conditions. How much tartaric acid your dog ingests also varies, depending on how many grapes or raisins it eats.
So it’s unclear how long your dog might take to become sick after eating a grape.
If you think your pup has accidentally ingested a grape or raisin, look for these signs of toxicity:
Abdominal pain
Weakness or lethargy
Diarrhea
Vomiting
Appetite loss
Dehydration in the form of panting, pale gums, and dry mouth
Increased thirst or urination
Lack of urine
Foul breath
Neurological signs like dizziness or seizures
What to do if your dog eats grapes
The longer you wait to get your dog veterinary treatment after eating grapes or raisins, the more likely a fatal outcome becomes. If you suspect your dog has eaten a grape (or raisin), it’s important to take action immediately.
Expect a trip to the vet. The vet may need to induce vomiting in your dog, or they may need to hospitalize your dog with intravenous fluids. The exact treatment your dog needs will vary based on the amount ingested and its weight.
If your dog eats grapes, stay calm and follow these steps:
1. Get emergency advice
Call your local vet or emergency animal clinic right away to find out how to proceed. Or you can call the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at 1 (888) 426-4435 to speak with someone from the Pet Poison Hotline for advice. ASPCA experts are available 24/7, but you may need to pay a consultation fee.
2. Head to the vet
Your vet will likely have you bring your dog for an emergency visit so they can induce vomiting. They might also use fluids to flush out the grapes or perform a blood test to evaluate your dog’s kidneys. In severe cases, your dog may have to remain at the hospital for treatment.
3. Follow supportive care guidelines
Your vet might recommend supportive care services to manage your dog’s kidney health. Be sure to adhere to them, as they can help improve your pup’s long-term health and quality of life.
4. File a pet insurance claim
If you have pet insurance for your dog, file a claim with your insurer for reimbursement.
Alternatives to grapes for your dog
Although grapes are a no-go for dogs, your furry friend can still eat plenty of other nutritious and delicious fruits. But if your dog is on a special diet, you have a senior dog, or you’re unsure which fruits are safe, always be sure to check with your veterinarian.[4]
Bananas: Bananas are loaded with vitamins and minerals for your pup, such as fiber, magnesium, and potassium, which are vital for its kidneys, heart, and digestion.
Cranberries: Cranberries are an excellent source of antioxidants and proanthocyanidins (PACs), which may reduce the risk of UTIs.
Mango: As long as you feed it to your pup in moderation, mango can improve its reproductive health and fight free radicals due to its high fiber, protein, and vitamins B, B6, C, E, and A content.
Oranges: Oranges are a low-calorie treat with vitamin C, which can boost your dog’s immunity and help prevent illness.
Pineapple: Fresh pineapple is full of calcium, vitamins C and B, and water to regulate metabolism, support healthy immunity, and keep your dog hydrated, especially in the summer months.
Strawberries: Not only are strawberries packed with vitamins C, B6, B1, and K, but they’re also full of fiber to improve digestion and malic acid, an enzyme that can whiten your pup’s teeth.
Dogs eating grapes FAQs
Remember, all grapes, including raisins, are poisonous for dogs to eat. Here are a few more things to know about how grapes affect dogs.
What happens if your dog eats grapes?
If your dog eats grapes or raisins, it may experience symptoms of grape toxicity, such as abdominal pain, vomiting, and urination changes. This may lead to kidney failure and, in some cases, death.
How soon will a dog show signs of grape poisoning?
It’s unknown how soon a dog may show signs of grape poisoning, as levels of toxicity vary by grape and other factors, like your dog’s weight and how many grapes it ate. For this reason, it’s best to keep grapes out of your dog’s reach at all times.
Will your dog be OK if it eats one grape?
Even a single grape can wreak havoc on your dog’s kidneys and overall health. Since it’s better to be safe than sorry, do your best to ensure it never eats any grapes or raisins.
Can dogs eat raisins?
No, dogs can’t eat raisins. Raisins are dried grapes, which also contain tartaric acid and may be detrimental to your dog’s kidneys and overall health. Be sure to keep raisins and foods that may contain raisins, like trail mix or baked goods, away from your dog at all times.
Are any fruits toxic to dogs?
All types of grapes and raisins are toxic to dogs. But the good news is that most dogs can enjoy many other nutritious and dog-friendly fruits, like bananas, strawberries, cranberries, and mangos.
