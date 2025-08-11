Is pineapple safe for dogs to eat?

Pineapple is generally safe and healthy for your dog. It contains many vitamins and minerals that can support your dog’s digestion and immune system. Ideally, you want to offer your pet pineapple that’s raw, peeled, and cut into bite-sized pieces. For a summer treat, you can also serve your furry friend frozen pineapple chunks.[1] [2]

Because pineapple is sweet and acidic, feed your dog pineapple in moderation. Stick to a few pieces at a time to avoid digestive and heartburn issues.

It’s also a good idea to avoid feeding your dog canned pineapple. The syrup in canned fruits typically contains a lot of sugar, which can be hard on your pet’s digestive system. The same is true for canned or bottled pineapple juice. The high sugar content can lead to digestive issues.

Before you introduce pineapple into your dog’s diet, make sure you consult with your veterinarian.

Can puppies eat pineapple?

Puppies that are old enough to eat solid foods can eat pineapple. Make sure you prepare the pineapple by removing the skin, core, and rind and cutting it into small pieces. The skin, core, and rind are difficult for a puppy to chew and can become a choking hazard if they’re not removed.

Like your adult pup, it’s a good idea to consult with your vet before feeding your puppy pineapple.