Kat Tretina is a personal finance writer specializing in debt repayment and insurance.
Previously, she worked in public relations within the pharmaceutical industry before switching to non-profit work. After struggling to repay her own student loan debt and seeing firsthand how complex the financial aid and repayment system is, she began writing to share what she learned so other people could better manage their loans.
For the past seven years, she’s been freelancing for major financial publications, focusing her work on helping people understand their financial options. Kat double-majored in English and Communications at Elizabethtown College, and she went on to earn her master’s at West Chester University. She has also earned certifications in student loan counseling and financial education.
Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.
Veterinary expenses have skyrocketed. In fact, the New York Times reported that the price of veterinary care has risen by more than 60% over 10 years, outpacing inflation.
Pet insurance can provide valuable relief, as it covers your pet’s health much like health insurance covers yours.[1] Nationwide is one of the leading coverage providers and among the few insurers covering exotic pets, including birds and reptiles.
But Nationwide insurance comes with limitations, including per-condition coverage maximums. If you want to cancel your policy or switch insurers, Nationwide allows you to do so at any time without penalty.
Nationwide cancellation policy
As a well-known pet insurance company, Nationwide covers more than 1.2 million pets. But you may opt to cancel your Nationwide pet insurance policy if you no longer own a pet or find an insurer with lower rates.
Whatever your reason for canceling, Nationwide makes the process simple. Some insurance companies require advance notice or charge cancellation fees, but that’s not the case with Nationwide. You can cancel your policy anytime you like without penalty or fees.
Depending on your location and when you cancel, you may be eligible for a refund. If you paid for your policy in full, this could include unused premiums. And if you’re a new policyholder, you may be entitled to a full refund of your pet insurance premiums.
Every state has a free look period during which you can cancel your Nationwide policy and get a full refund — as long as you didn’t file a claim. Free look periods vary by state but range between 10 and 40 days from the policy’s effective date.
You can cancel your coverage in writing, online, or by phone. If you have questions about your coverage or the cancellation process, you can also contact customer support by phone.
Follow these steps to cancel your Nationwide pet insurance policy and obtain new coverage if needed.
Step 1: Compare pet insurance quotes
No state requires pet insurance, but for pet owners, it can provide peace of mind. Several factors play a role in pet insurance premiums, including:
Pet species
Your pet’s species affects your premiums, and buying insurance for dogs is more expensive than for cats.[2] Exotic animals, including birds, snakes, and rodents, are usually much cheaper to insure than other animals. The North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA) reports that pet insurance with accident and illness protection averages $676 per year for dogs and $383 for cats. Nationwide’s exotic pet insurance starts at about $252 per year.
Pet’s age
Since older pets tend to need treatment for conditions like arthritis, cataracts, and heart issues, they’re more expensive to insure.
Breed
Some dog and cat breeds face a greater risk of developing significant health issues, making them more costly to insure. For example, many French bulldogs develop brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome or intervertebral disc disease, resulting in higher insurance premiums.
Your location
If you live in a state or city with a higher cost of living, you’ll pay higher veterinary expenses, too. This leads to higher insurance premiums.[3]
Deductible
When purchasing a policy, you also select a deductible. Options vary by insurer but typically range from $0 to $1,000. The higher your deductible, the lower your premium, but the more you’ll pay out of pocket when you file a claim.
Coverage limits
You can usually customize your policy’s coverage maximums and reimbursement percentage. The higher the coverage limit and the more you’re reimbursed, the higher your rates.
Optional add-ons
Some companies offer optional add-ons, such as wellness plans, that can increase your cost.
Discounts
You may be eligible for discounts to reduce your premiums. These can include multi-pet discounts and military service member discounts.
If you’re canceling your Nationwide pet insurance policy due to cost, you can request rate quotes from other insurers to see whether you can find less expensive coverage.
But switching insurers comes with downsides. For example, if your pet has known health issues, a new insurance company will likely exclude treatment for these pre-existing conditions. Your new policy may also have a waiting period before it covers accidents and illnesses.
Step 2: Secure a new pet insurance policy
Although pet insurance isn’t legally required, you can prevent lapses in coverage — and avoid the risk of paying out of pocket for your pet’s medical expenses — by securing a new policy before canceling your existing one.
Most pet insurance companies allow you to apply for coverage and purchase a policy online. You can also call and speak to the customer support department if you have specific questions.
When you enroll for coverage, you’ll need to provide your pet’s age, breed, and health history, as well as the name of your current veterinarian, your payment information, and the date you want coverage to start.
Step 3: Cancel your Nationwide policy
Use the following methods to cancel your Nationwide pet insurance policy:
Mail: Mail your cancellation request to P.O. Box 183143, Columbus, OH, 43218-3143.
Online: Log in to your account at PetInsurance.com. Click on your existing policy, then click on “cancel my policy” under your coverage details.
Phone: Call customer support at 1 (800) 540-2016.
Fax: Fax your cancellation request to 1 (714) 989-0537.
You can reach Nationwide’s customer service department Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Pacific time.
Step 4: Follow up on your refund
You may qualify for a refund if you cancel your policy during your state’s free look period or if you paid your premiums up front for the year and canceled early.
Shortly after you submit your cancellation request, Nationwide will send a confirmation letter for your records. If Nationwide owes you a refund, you’ll receive a check with your confirmation letter.
Canceling Nationwide pet insurance FAQs
Canceling a Nationwide pet insurance policy is relatively simple, and these answers to some common questions can help you navigate the process.
Can you cancel your Nationwide policy at any time?
Yes, you can cancel your Nationwide policy at any time without fees or penalties.
Can you cancel Nationwide pet insurance online?
Yes. You can cancel your pet insurance policy online through PetInsurance.com. Log in to your account, view your current policy details, and click “cancel my policy.”
Does Nationwide charge a cancellation fee?
No. Nationwide doesn’t charge a cancellation fee if you cancel your coverage early.
Do you get money back if you cancel your Nationwide pet insurance policy?
You may get your money back if you cancel your policy during the free look period or if you prepaid your premiums in full and cancel your coverage early.
How can you confirm Nationwide has canceled your pet insurance policy?
When you cancel your Nationwide pet insurance policy, the company will send you a cancellation confirmation letter. If you’re eligible for a refund, the cancellation confirmation letter will include a check.
