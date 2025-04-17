Nationwide cancellation policy

As a well-known pet insurance company, Nationwide covers more than 1.2 million pets. But you may opt to cancel your Nationwide pet insurance policy if you no longer own a pet or find an insurer with lower rates.

Whatever your reason for canceling, Nationwide makes the process simple. Some insurance companies require advance notice or charge cancellation fees, but that’s not the case with Nationwide. You can cancel your policy anytime you like without penalty or fees.

Depending on your location and when you cancel, you may be eligible for a refund. If you paid for your policy in full, this could include unused premiums. And if you’re a new policyholder, you may be entitled to a full refund of your pet insurance premiums.

Every state has a free look period during which you can cancel your Nationwide policy and get a full refund — as long as you didn’t file a claim. Free look periods vary by state but range between 10 and 40 days from the policy’s effective date.

You can cancel your coverage in writing, online, or by phone. If you have questions about your coverage or the cancellation process, you can also contact customer support by phone.

Follow these steps to cancel your Nationwide pet insurance policy and obtain new coverage if needed.