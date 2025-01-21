Term Life Insurance Rates by Age (2025)

Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies
Term life insurance rates, based on age, tell an important story: The longer you wait to buy, the more you’ll pay. While it’s straightforward protection — you choose how long you need coverage (the term) and how much your loved ones would receive if something happened to you — age matters more than almost any other factor in determining your cost.
This article will help you break down the real coverage costs, how to find the best rates, and determine whether term life insurance makes sense for you.
How much does term life insurance cost?
Most people think life insurance costs a fortune. In fact, 72% overestimate the price, according to the 2024 Insurance Barometer Study by Life Happens and LIMRA.[1] But instead, young adults in their 20s and early 30s often pay less than the cost of a monthly streaming subscription for life insurance. People in their 50s can pay four or five times more.
Your age and health history largely determine what you’ll pay, but term life insurance is the most budget-friendly option for protecting your family.[2]
Term life insurance costs by age
Term policies have different coverage lengths, and the longer the term, the more you’ll pay each month. The higher rate makes sense because the insurance company has more time when it might need to pay a death benefit.
Here’s a look at rates for different term lengths, ages, and coverage amounts. Click on the tabs to toggle between male and female rates to see specific coverage costs.
10-year term life insurance rates
A 10-year term could be your best chance to keep your monthly cost as low as possible. Check out the rates below, switching between men’s and women’s rates by clicking the tabs.
Age
▲▼
Monthly Rate for $250,000 Policy
▲▼
Monthly Rate for $500,000 Policy
▲▼
Monthly Rate for $1 Million Policy
▲▼
25-year-old woman
$8
$11
$15
35-year-old woman
$9
$12
$16
45-year-old woman
$15
$24
$37
55-year-old woman
$28
$50
$90
25-year-old man
$10
$13
$18
35-year-old man
$10
$13
$20
45-year-old man
$17
$27
$43
55-year-old man
$37
$67
$121
15-year term life insurance rates
A 15-year term gives you 50% more time than a 10-year policy while still keeping rates reasonable. Use the tabs below to toggle between men’s and women’s rates.
25-year-old woman
$9
$12
$18
35-year-old woman
$10
$14
$20
45-year-old woman
$17
$28
$48
55-year-old woman
$33
$59
$109
25-year-old man
$10
$14
$21
35-year-old man
$11
$15
$24
45-year-old man
$21
$35
$63
55-year-old man
$46
$84
$161
20-year term life insurance rates
A 20-year term is common for families since it often lines up perfectly with major life events, like raising kids or paying off a mortgage. Click the tabs below to view rates for men and women.
25-year-old woman
$11
$15
$22
35-year-old woman
$12
$17
$28
45-year-old woman
$21
$36
$66
55-year-old woman
$45
$83
$157
25-year-old man
$12
$18
$29
35-year-old man
$13
$20
$33
45-year-old man
$26
$45
$84
55-year-old man
$60
$113
$216
25-year term life insurance rates
If you want extended protection, consider a 25-year term. Browse the rates below, using the tabs to switch between premiums for men and women.
25-year-old woman
$13
$19
$28
35-year-old woman
$16
$24
$42
45-year-old woman
$29
$49
$91
55-year-old woman
$73
$133
$251
25-year-old man
$15
$23
$40
35-year-old man
$18
$28
$50
45-year-old man
$37
$64
$120
55-year-old man
$100
$186
$354
30-year term life insurance rates
These longer common term policies protect your family for three decades of your life. Check out the rates below, using the tabs to compare men’s and women’s prices.
25-year-old woman
$14
$22
$35
35-year-old woman
$18
$29
$50
45-year-old woman
$33
$59
$113
55-year-old woman
$91
$174
$330
25-year-old man
$17
$28
$46
35-year-old man
$21
$34
$63
45-year-old man
$42
$77
$145
55-year-old man
$118
$229
$449
Factors that affect the cost of term life insurance
Several factors influence what you’ll pay for a term life insurance policy. Insurers look at the full story of your life — your health, what you do for work, even your weekend hobbies — to determine your premiums.
Here you’ll see how common factors can increase or decrease your monthly premium.
Age
Each birthday increases your premium because it directly ties to your life expectancy. Statistically, younger folks have more time ahead of them, which is why a 35-year-old might pay a lot less than a 55-year-old for the same coverage.
Gender
Women typically live longer than men — about 5.5 years longer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).[3] With men more likely to pass away during their policy term, insurers charge men an average of 15%–30% more than women of the same age for similar protection.
Current health
Your health gives insurers a snapshot of your risk level. They’ll check everything from your blood pressure to your family medical history. Since health conditions often affect life expectancy, someone with medical issues typically faces higher rates than someone in good health because of the increased chance of a claim.
Occupation
Some careers come with more risks than others. A desk worker deals with fewer hazards than a construction worker or a logger working with heavy machinery, so insurers adjust rates based on the inherent risks of your profession.
Lifestyle
Your everyday habits and hobbies matter to insurers, too. For example, if you’re a nonsmoker who enjoys gardening, you’ll likely get lower rates than a smoker who loves skydiving or racing motorcycles.
Policy term
It’s no surprise that a 30-year policy can cost more than a 10-year one. It all comes down to the term length. Each extra year of coverage means another year the insurance company might have to pay a claim, especially as age-related health risks naturally increase.
Coverage limit
Think of coverage limits like shopping at the grocery store: The more you buy, the more you’ll pay. A $1 million policy will cost you more than a $250,000 policy because the insurance company will need to pay out more if your family files a claim during the term.
How to save on term life insurance
You have more control over your term life insurance costs than you think. Here’s how to keep more money in your pocket:
Buy early. Get coverage while you’re young to lock in lower rates.
Prioritize health. Quit smoking, maintain a healthy weight, and manage medical conditions to access better rates.
Compare quotes. Insurance companies view risks differently. Shopping around helps you find the best deal.
Pay annually. Some insurers offer a discount when you pay for the whole coverage year up front.
Consider group insurance. Group life insurance through your employer may be less expensive, but coverage typically ends if you leave your job.
Right-size your coverage. Calculate your family’s needs to avoid overpaying.
Alternatives to term life insurance
Sometimes term life isn’t your best fit — especially if you want coverage that lasts your entire lifetime or builds cash value over time. The good news is you’ve got other options.
Whole life insurance sticks with you for life and builds up cash value that can grow through the years. You’ll pay more for it than term insurance, but your coverage never expires. Universal life insurance, another option, gives you more wiggle room because you can adjust your payments and coverage as your needs change.
You could also “self-insure.” Instead of paying premiums to a life insurance company, you build your own safety net through saving and investing. If you have the discipline to save consistently and are comfortable managing finances, this approach gives you complete control over your money. But it takes time to accrue enough savings to match what insurance would provide. Buy life insurance as soon as someone depends on your income. The younger you start, the less you’ll pay — plus, you’ll have a better chance of qualifying for life insurance before any serious health issues pop up.
Term life insurance rates by age FAQs
If you still have questions about term life insurance, check out the additional information below.
What’s the best age to buy life insurance?
Buy life insurance as soon as someone depends on your income. The younger you start, the less you’ll pay — plus, you’ll have a better chance of qualifying for life insurance before any serious health issues pop up.
How much do term life insurance rates rise as you get older?
Your rates can climb by about 9% each year you wait to buy coverage. Mortality rates rise as you age, so, statistically, the chance of death increases each year, directly affecting how insurance companies price policies.
How much is term life insurance for 30 years?
A 30-year insurance policy will cost more than a shorter term because it covers you longer. A healthy 25-year-old might pay around $25 monthly for $500,000 in coverage, while a 35-year-old could pay closer to $35 monthly.
Do you need term life insurance after 65?
If you’re older than 65, you may not need term life insurance if you’ve set aside funds to pay your final expenses and don’t have any major debts. If you still have dependents or outstanding loans, maintaining coverage makes sense.
How much term life insurance do you need?
Start by calculating what your family needs to cover yearly — living expenses, mortgage, car loans, college costs — as well as your funeral expenses. Then subtract any savings, investments, and Social Security benefits to determine how much coverage to buy.
