What is cash value life insurance, and how does it work?

Cash value life insurance is permanent life insurance. Unlike term life insurance that disappears after 10, 20, or 30 years, cash value policies stick around for life as long as you keep paying the premiums. This coverage is available in three main options: whole life, universal life, and variable life.

Part of your premium goes into a side account each time you make a payment. The rest covers the actual cost of your insurance policy, and another chunk goes to administrative fees. The account grows tax-deferred, which means you don’t pay taxes on it until you withdraw more than the total premiums you’ve paid into the policy.[2]

This sounds like a nice perk, but the insurance company keeps any cash value when you pass away. Your family won’t get both the death benefit and the cash value.[3]

Important Terms to Know Policyholder: The person who owns the life insurance policy and pays the premiums. Beneficiary: The person who receives the death benefit when the policyholder dies. Surrender value: The cash surrender value is what you’d get if you cancel your policy entirely. It’s typically less than the policy’s cash value due to surrender fees and charges.

How the cash value grows

Because insurers front-load administrative fees, early growth is often minimal. Plan to wait at least two years before you touch any cash value.[4]

Some whole life policies pay dividends, but the accumulation you see depends on your policy type. Whole life policies earn interest at rates the insurer sets each year. Universal life policies guarantee a minimum rate with higher cash value growth potential. Variable life policies let you choose investment options, but they add risk because the growth depends on the investment value.[5]