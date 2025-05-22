Home>Homeowners Insurance>Texas

Best Brownsville Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2025)

Farmers, USAA, and State Farm offer the best homeowners insurance in Brownsville, Texas.

Jessica Martel
Written by Jessica Martel
Jessica Martel
Jessica Martel

Jessica is a freelance writer, professional researcher, and mother of two rambunctious little boys. She specializes in personal finance, women and money, and financial literacy. Jessica is fascinated by the psychology of money and what drives people to make important financial decisions. She holds a Masters of Science degree in Cognitive Research Psychology.

Jessica has been a contributor at Insurify since July 2023.

Sara Getman
Edited by Sara Getman
Sara Getman
Sara GetmanAssociate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

Updated

The average annual cost of home insurance in Brownsville, Texas, is $5,579 for $300,000 in dwelling coverage with a $1,000 deductible. This is much higher than the national average of $2,584 for the same amount of coverage.

Brownsville’s high risk of hurricanes and flooding can help explain the elevated cost of home insurance in the city. Though standard homeowners insurance policies typically cover most wind damage from hurricanes, they don’t cover damage from flooding. Homeowners will have to purchase supplemental insurance for flood protection.

Here’s what you need to know about finding the best home insurance in Brownsville.

Quick Facts

  • Brownsville homeowners pay more for home insurance than the Texas average of $4,789.

  • Due to its proximity to the Gulf Coast and the Rio Grande River, large-scale flooding is a serious risk throughout most of Brownsville.

  • Farmers offers the cheapest home insurance in Brownsville, at an average annual rate of $1,135.

Best home insurance companies in Brownsville

Brownsville homeowners have access to many quality home insurance companies. The best home insurance company for you depends on your particular situation, needs, and budget. Here are some great options to help you get started.

Best for discounts: Farmers

discountsFarmers logoFarmers

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale.
8.3/10
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
815
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$96/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$160/mo

Since the cost of home insurance is higher in Brownsville than the national average, you may be looking for ways to save. Farmers offers a wide range of discounts to help you lower your monthly premiums. Examples include bundling, claims-free, home safety, green certification, protective devices (fire alarms and security systems), and new home discounts.

Pros

  • More discounts than competitors

  • Cheapest rates in Brownsville

Cons

  • Below-average J.D. Power score for customer satisfaction

  • Below-average J.D. Power score for claims satisfaction

Best for military members: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.4/10
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$148/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$212/mo

With 15 active-duty military installations in Texas, including in Brownsville, many homeowners can benefit from USAA. Military members, veterans, and their family members can take advantage of USAA’s reasonable rates, strong customer service, and discounts. You save up to 10% on your premiums by bundling home and auto insurance. Additionally, USAA offers some of the cheapest rates in Brownsville.

Pros

  • Above-average J.D. Power score for customer satisfaction

  • Cheap rates

Cons

  • Only available to military members, veterans, and their families

  • No offices in Brownsville

Best company for wind mitigation discounts: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3/10
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$377/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$538/mo

Brownsville homeowners face a high risk of hurricanes and wind damage, making it important to take steps to protect your home. State Farm offers Texas homeowners an opportunity to save with a wind mitigation discount. To be eligible, a wind mitigation inspector will examine your home to see if it can withstand extreme wind. State Farm also offers roof discounts to eligible Texas homeowners.

Pros

  • Above-average J.D. Power score for customer satisfaction

  • Many available coverage options

Cons

  • Below-average J.D. Power score for claims satisfaction

  • Fewer discounts than some competitors

  • Our editorial team analyzed regional and national home insurance companies that sell policies in Brownsville to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to homeowners. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.

Cheapest home insurance companies in Brownsville

The cost of home insurance in Brownsville varies based on a variety of factors, including the insurance company you choose. Despite the high average premium, it’s still possible to find cheap coverage in Brownsville.

The following table highlights the average annual premiums from some of the cheapest insurance companies in Brownsville.

Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
Farmers$1,135
USAA$1,771
State Farm$2,133
Travelers$3,013
Armed Forces Insurance Exchange$3,219
Texas FAIR Plan$3,228

How much is home insurance in Brownsville?

The average cost of home insurance in Brownsville is $5,579 for $300,000 in dwelling coverage with a $1,000 deductible. For a policy with a $500 deductible, the annual average increases to $5,660. Common factors that can affect your home insurance premiums include the age of your home, your ZIP code, claims history, proximity to emergency services, and the type of homeowners insurance you choose.

Cost of home insurance by dwelling coverage in Texas

Dwelling insurance is part of a standard homeowners policy and covers the physical structure of your home from perils like vandalism or a windstorm. If a covered peril destroys your home, dwelling coverage will help you pay to rebuild or repair.

A higher coverage level typically results in higher average annual premiums, but it’s important to purchase enough coverage for the value of your home.[1]

The table below shows how your dwelling coverage limit affects your average annual premium in Texas.

Coverage Limit
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
$100,000$2,037
$200,000$3,464
$300,000$4,789
$400,000$6,005
$500,000$7,279

Cost of homeowners insurance by deductible amount

A home insurance deductible is how much you pay out of pocket before your insurance kicks in to cover a claim. With home insurance, you have to pay your deductible each time you file a claim.

In general, the larger your deductible, the less you pay in premiums. If you want to save money on your monthly premium, you can raise your deductible.[2] Just make sure you have money available in case you need to pay your deductible.

The following table highlights the average annual premiums in Brownsville for a $500 and $1,000 deductible.

Deductible Amount
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
$500$5,660
$1,000$5,579

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in Texas

The cost of home insurance can vary between cities and even different ZIP codes within a city. Factors like crime rates, how close you live to a fire station, and how susceptible your area is to storms or flooding can help explain these differences.

The table below outlines how the average annual premium for a $300,000 policy and a $1,000 deductible can vary between cities in Texas.

City
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
Austin$3,153
Brownsville$5,579
Dallas$4,978
El Paso$2,227
Fort Worth$5,458
Frisco$4,744
Galveston$7,953
Houston$5,980
Ingleside$5,803
Lubbock$2,690
McAllen$4,575
San Antonio$3,443
Sugar Land$6,524

What to know about owning a home in Brownsville

Homeowners in Brownsville, Texas, face several risks that contribute to high insurance premiums. Brownsville homeowners may also need to get supplemental policies to address risks.

The main risks are:[3] [4]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/68ed522f01/windstorm-and-hail.svg

    Hurricanes

    Brownsville is within a hurricane risk zone, making it susceptible to serious wind damage and flooding. Hurricane season begins in June and ends in November. While a homeowners policy typically covers wind damage from a hurricane, it may come with a separate hurricane deductible. Standard home insurance doesn’t cover flooding from a hurricane.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0194b78427/weather-96x96-orange_043-flood.svg

    Flooding

    A significant portion of Brownsville is located within a 100-year floodplain, making the city susceptible to large-scale flooding. Brownsville’s proximity to the Gulf Coast and Rio Grande River makes large-scale flooding a serious risk throughout most of the city. Standard insurance won’t cover flood damage, but you can try to find coverage through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or a private insurer.

Brownsville home insurance FAQs

If you still have questions about finding affordable home insurance in Brownsville, check out the answers below.

  • The average monthly cost of home insurance in Brownsville is $465 for $300,000 in dwelling insurance with a $1,000 deductible. To protect against flooding, you might also need to add supplementary flood insurance.

  • Farmers homeowners insurance offers some of the cheapest insurance with an annual average premium of $1,135. Of course, premiums can vary based on factors such as ZIP code, the age of your home, and the type of insurance you choose.

  • Texas homeowners pay an annual average of $5,397 for a policy with $350,000 of dwelling coverage. But how much you pay for homeowners insurance on a $350,000 house will depend on several factors, including your deductible, the type of insurance you choose, your claims history, and your location.

  • It depends. You may choose a $2,500 deductible for home insurance to lower your monthly premiums. But you’re responsible for paying the first $2,500 for every claim. If you can’t afford $2,500 out of pocket, it’s worth considering a lower deductible.

  • The 80% rule for homeowners insurance indicates how much coverage you should purchase to cover the full replacement cost of your house. If you don’t insure your home for at least 80% of the replacement cost, your insurer might not cover the total amount of your claim.

Sources

  1. III. "How much homeowners insurance do I need?."
  2. III. "Understanding your insurance deductibles."
  3. Brownsville Texas.Gov. "Hurricanes."
  4. Brownsville Texas.Gov. "Emergency Management Plan."
Jessica Martel
Jessica Martel

Jessica is a freelance writer, professional researcher, and mother of two rambunctious little boys. She specializes in personal finance, women and money, and financial literacy. Jessica is fascinated by the psychology of money and what drives people to make important financial decisions. She holds a Masters of Science degree in Cognitive Research Psychology.

Jessica has been a contributor at Insurify since July 2023.

Sara Getman
Edited by Sara Getman
Sara Getman
Sara GetmanAssociate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

