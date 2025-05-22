How much is home insurance in Brownsville?

The average cost of home insurance in Brownsville is $5,579 for $300,000 in dwelling coverage with a $1,000 deductible. For a policy with a $500 deductible, the annual average increases to $5,660. Common factors that can affect your home insurance premiums include the age of your home, your ZIP code, claims history, proximity to emergency services, and the type of homeowners insurance you choose.

Cost of home insurance by dwelling coverage in Texas

Dwelling insurance is part of a standard homeowners policy and covers the physical structure of your home from perils like vandalism or a windstorm. If a covered peril destroys your home, dwelling coverage will help you pay to rebuild or repair.

A higher coverage level typically results in higher average annual premiums, but it’s important to purchase enough coverage for the value of your home.[1]

The table below shows how your dwelling coverage limit affects your average annual premium in Texas.

Coverage Limit Average Annual Premium $100,000 $2,037 $200,000 $3,464 $300,000 $4,789 $400,000 $6,005 $500,000 $7,279

Cost of homeowners insurance by deductible amount

A home insurance deductible is how much you pay out of pocket before your insurance kicks in to cover a claim. With home insurance, you have to pay your deductible each time you file a claim.

In general, the larger your deductible, the less you pay in premiums. If you want to save money on your monthly premium, you can raise your deductible.[2] Just make sure you have money available in case you need to pay your deductible.

The following table highlights the average annual premiums in Brownsville for a $500 and $1,000 deductible.

Deductible Amount Average Annual Premium $500 $5,660 $1,000 $5,579

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in Texas

The cost of home insurance can vary between cities and even different ZIP codes within a city. Factors like crime rates, how close you live to a fire station, and how susceptible your area is to storms or flooding can help explain these differences.

The table below outlines how the average annual premium for a $300,000 policy and a $1,000 deductible can vary between cities in Texas.

City Average Annual Premium Austin $3,153 Brownsville $5,579 Dallas $4,978 El Paso $2,227 Fort Worth $5,458 Frisco $4,744 Galveston $7,953 Houston $5,980 Ingleside $5,803 Lubbock $2,690 McAllen $4,575 San Antonio $3,443 Sugar Land $6,524