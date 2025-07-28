Florida Has Now Added More Home Insurers Than It Lost Since 2020

Two more property insurers started doing business in Florida this summer, boosting competition in a market clawing back from an insurance industry crisis. The new insurers bring the total number of insurers entering the state to 14 since early 2023 — exceeding the number of property insurer insolvencies that occurred from 2020 to 2023.

One of the latest new insurers, Incline National Insurance, will offer homeowners and auto insurance policies, among other products. The other, Florida Insurance and Reinsurance, or Florida Re, will focus on condominium coverage. Condo insurance rates have increased since the deadly 2021 collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Florida.

The two new insurers are the latest sign that, despite Florida’s high hurricane risk, new state laws are making the market attractive for insurance companies again.

“Legislative reform that addressed the man-made factors that caused the Florida risk crisis — legal system abuse and assignment of benefits claim fraud — has generated an environment where property insurers can write profitable business,” said Mark Friedlander, senior director of media relations for the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I).

Insurance rate reductions also signal a turning point for Florida’s insurance crisis. Insurers file for rate increases with the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation. Florida had the lowest average rate filing increase (1%) last year, according to S&P Global. And some insurers lowered premiums in the state.