Winter Fires Pose Double Threat to Uninsured Homeowners

Winter is the deadliest season for home fires, with Christmas Day and Christmas Eve seeing the second- and third-highest number of cooking fires in a year, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Home fires have already claimed the lives of nearly 2,000 Americans in 2025.

Many of those deaths occurred in states that also have a high rate of uninsured homes.

“FEMA data shows that home fires peak December through February,” said Julia Taliesin, a data journalist with Insurify and author of the insurance comparison site’s report on states with the most uninsured homes. “Comparing federal data on home fires with Census Bureau data on housing shows multiple states have a concerning level of uninsured houses and higher home fire risks.”

One in seven American homes has no insurance coverage, according to the Insurify analysis of American Community Survey data from the U.S. Census Bureau. And some states with high numbers of uninsured homes also have high numbers of home fires and fatalities.

“To lose a loved one in a home fire is unimaginable,” Taliesin said. “But to also lose property without the possibility of insurance repayment would be financially and emotionally devastating.”