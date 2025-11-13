Let’s get you startedSign in or create an account to view your personalized quotes.
Risking It All: 1 in 6 Homeowners in the Most Climate-Vulnerable States Skip Home Insurance

In the 10 states where average incomes are lowest, the rate rises to nearly 1 in 5 uninsured homes, indicating that affordability is also a factor.

Julia Taliesin
Julia Taliesin
Julia Taliesin
Julia Taliesin, Data Journalist

Julia Taliesin is an insurance content writer at Insurify. She began her career as a journalist, covering local government and business in Somerville, Mass.

Chris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris Schafer, Deputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Published

One in seven (14.1%) American homes are uninsured, according to an Insurify analysis of data from the American Community Survey (ACS) 2024 1-Year Estimates. In the states most vulnerable to climate catastrophes, that ratio rises to 1 in 6 (16.2%).

For this analysis, Insurify defines “uninsured” as homeowners who reported spending less than $100 annually on home insurance — meaning they likely aren’t buying coverage at all. A mix of unaffordability and climate risk likely explains this lack of coverage.[1]

The 10 states with the highest uninsured home rates have average median household incomes that are at least $25,000 lower than average incomes in the 10 states with the lowest uninsured rates. For example, Mississippi, West Virginia, Louisiana, and Arkansas — the four states with the lowest average household incomes in the U.S. — are also among the 10 states with the highest uninsured home rates.

This is true even in climate-vulnerable states, such as Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Texas, which are also among the 10 states with the highest share of uninsured homeowners.

While forgoing home insurance coverage might save these homeowners some money in the short term, they risk not meeting mortgage requirements. It also leaves a critical financial asset unprotected when disaster strikes.

These are the 10 states with the highest percentage of uninsured homes.

State
sort ascsort desc
Percentage of Uninsured Homes
sort ascsort desc
West Virginia23.9%
New Mexico23.0%
Louisiana21.2%
Alaska20.6%
Mississippi20.2%
Florida19.4%
Arkansas19.1%
Alabama18.9%
Oklahoma18.3%
Texas17.7%

Key findings

  • Florida, Louisiana, and Oklahoma — the most expensive states for home insurance per Insurify data — are also among the states with the highest rates of uninsured homes.

  • West Virginia has the highest rate of uninsured homes — nearly 1 in 4 (23.9%).

  • In Florida’s Miami-Dade County, which has a 24.9% uninsured home rate, the average annual home insurance cost is $16,872 — 22% of the county’s median household income.

  • In Arizona’s Navajo County, 51% of homes are uninsured — the highest county rate in the U.S.

West Virginia, New Mexico, Louisiana lead top 10 states with highest uninsured home rates

While homeowners can save money in the short term by forgoing home insurance, a damaging weather event or other disaster could threaten that asset. Climate change is increasing the probability of severe, destructive weather. It means that homeowners who may not have previously experienced severe weather now face the threat of significant damage.

Insurance companies are re-evaluating as risk shifts. Home insurance non-renewals increased by 267% in Louisiana between 2018 and 2023.[2] And, when the cost of protection becomes unaffordable, some homeowners opt to go without insurance.

1. West Virginia

  • Percentage of uninsured homes: 23.9%

  • Average annual cost of home insurance: $1,387

  • Median household income: $60,798

West Virginia’s low housing costs likely contribute to its high rate of uninsured homes. Homeowners may be able to pay off their mortgages faster, which could explain why West Virginia has the highest share of homeowners without a mortgage, at 55.1%.

West Virginia also has a low cost of living and well-below-average home insurance costs, according to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center (MERIC).[3] It has the lowest average home value in the country, according to the Zillow Home Value Index, boosted by a high prevalence of manufactured housing. The state also has a 75.5% homeownership rate — the highest in the U.S., according to census data.

But West Virginia also has the second-lowest median household income, at $60,798 annually. Raleigh and Wood counties have the highest uninsured home rates in the state and the lowest median household incomes.

About 6.2% of homeowners without a mortgage statewide are “house poor,” meaning they spend 30% or more of their income on housing costs, according to an Insurify analysis of ACS data. The national average is 5.4%.

West Virginia also has a high overall climate vulnerability, according to the U.S. Climate Vulnerability Index.[4] Dam failures, earthquakes, floods, landslides, levee/floodwall failure, and severe storms are all “hazards of concern,” according to West Virginia’s 2023 Hazard Mitigation Plan.[5]

2. New Mexico

  • Percentage of uninsured homes: 23%

  • Average annual cost of home insurance: $2,463

  • Median household income: $67,816

Like in West Virginia, New Mexico’s high uninsured home rate is likely partly due to 50.6% of homeowners not having a mortgage. A lower number of mortgages means fewer homeowners are required to buy insurance.

But New Mexico faces changing climate hazards, notably hail, riverine flooding, and wildfires, which can make going uninsured financially risky.[6] New Mexico also ranks high in terms of climate vulnerability.

Home values and insurance costs in New Mexico rank below the national average. The low cost of living and high share of manufactured homes may contribute to the high 71.1% homeowner rate.

Still, the low median household income of $67,816 means home costs take up more of residents’ budgets. In New Mexico, homeowners spend 24% of their income on housing costs, including insurance, taxes, maintenance, utilities, and flood insurance, according to an Insurify report.

New Mexico has large Native American reservations, which often lack access to financial and mortgage products due to low lender participation.[7] Federal land ownership and credit issues create other barriers.[8] The uninsured home rate is 30% in San Juan County, home to a large Navajo Nation reservation. The median household income there is also below the state average.

3. Louisiana

  • Percentage of uninsured homes: 21.2%

  • Average annual cost of home insurance: $5,132

  • Median household income: $60,986

More than 1 in 5 Louisiana homes are uninsured, representing unprecedented financial risk given the state’s hurricane exposure. Around 48.2% of Louisiana homeowners don’t have a mortgage. Many mortgage-free homeowners may try to save money by going uninsured, especially as the state’s median household income of $60,986 is the third-lowest in the nation.

Louisiana is also the second most expensive state for home insurance, according to Insurify data. Insured homeowners carry the highest cost burden of any state, spending 8.4% of their income on home insurance. About 6.1% of Louisiana homeowners are house poor — more than the national average.

Terrebonne Parish, a coastal region southwest of New Orleans, has the highest uninsured home rate in the state, at 29.7%. Due to its hurricane exposure, the parish has a relatively high risk index, and insurance premiums reflect that risk. The average annual cost of home insurance is $8,316 in Terrebonne, according to Insurify data.

Louisiana has pushed for strong building codes and incentivized weather-mitigation renovations to help homeowners reduce damage and the possibility of expensive repairs.[9] Homeowners who can afford to invest in resilience improvements can also save on their home insurance.

4. Alaska

  • Percentage of uninsured homes: 20.6%

  • Average annual cost of home insurance: $1,377

  • Median household income: $95,665

Alaska’s exceptionally high cost of living may squeeze budgets enough for homeowners to try to save money by going without insurance. Between April and June in 2025, Alaska ranked sixth for the overall cost of living, behind Hawaii, California, Massachusetts, Washington, D.C., and New York, according to MERIC.

About 39.6% of Alaska homeowners don’t have a mortgage, and the state has a much higher median household income and lower-than-average insurance costs. But Alaskans — particularly those living in cities — face utility, healthcare, and grocery costs that exceed the national average, according to a 2024 survey by the Council for Community and Economic Relations.[10]

Climate risks, including avalanches, wildfires, volcanic activity, and earthquakes, can also compound the financial consequences of forgoing home insurance in the state.

5. Mississippi

  • Percentage of uninsured homes: 20.2%

  • Average annual cost of home insurance: $3,427

  • Median household income: $59,127

More than half of Mississippi homeowners (51.6%) don’t have a mortgage, and Mississippi is among the 10 most expensive states for home insurance, according to Insurify data. Since Mississippi has the lowest median household income in the country, homeowners spend a bigger percentage of that income on home insurance.

Jones and Forrest counties have the highest percentages of uninsured homes in the state, at 26.7% and 22.6%, respectively. They also have median household incomes below the state average: $48,298 in Forrest County, the lowest in the state, and $51,748 in Jones County.

Mississippi also faces several climate-related risks, including tornadoes, hailstorms, riverine flooding, and hurricanes, particularly along the Gulf Coast, according to FEMA. Homeowners may opt to go uninsured to save money in the short term, but damage from a weather event or a house fire could leave many struggling to recover.

Around 6.6% of homeowners without a mortgage are house poor, so losing that asset could be disastrous.

6. Florida

  • Percentage of uninsured homes: 19.4%

  • Average annual cost of home insurance: $8,491

  • Median household income: $77,735

Florida is the most expensive state for home insurance, according to Insurify data, largely due to its climate risk. And even with a higher median household income, Florida ties Louisiana for the highest insurance cost burden.

Home insurance costs 8.4% of the median income in Florida, more than three times the national average. The state tops the list for homeownership costs, which take up 37% of household income, according to an Insurify report.

Around 44.2% of Florida homeowners don’t have a mortgage, which is higher than the national average but lower than most states on this list. But 7.8% of homeowners without a mortgage are house poor, the highest share nationwide.

As in other states, affordability is likely a contributing factor to the high rate of uninsured homes. More than 1 in 3 (37.7%) homes in Putnam County are uninsured, the highest rate in the state. Putnam County also has the lowest median household income statewide, at $51,293.

Florida’s high hurricane exposure, as well as wildfire and tornado risks in certain areas, can drive up insurance costs. But those hazards also make opting out of home insurance exceptionally risky.

Miami-Dade County, for example, has a high uninsured home rate, despite its hurricane and wildfire risk. Its median household income is $76,184, close to the state average, but home insurance costs $16,872 per year — a staggering 22% of median household income.

7. Arkansas

  • Percentage of uninsured homes: 19.1%

  • Average annual cost of home insurance: $2,621

  • Median household income: $62,106

Climate risks have a less acute effect on insurance costs in Arkansas than in Florida. But weather events like severe hailstorms, tornadoes, and wildfires still threaten properties around the state.

Arkansas’ percentage of uninsured homes is likely linked to its high 47.6% share of homeowners who don’t have a mortgage. Home insurance costs are much more moderate in Arkansas than in nearby states like Louisiana and Oklahoma, Insurify data shows. But home insurance still costs 4.2% of the median household income, the seventh-highest nationwide.

White, Jefferson, and Garland counties have the highest uninsured home rates in the state. Jefferson and White counties also have the lowest median household incomes in Arkansas. The Garland County median income is closer to the state average, but Garland has the highest share of house-poor homeowners without a mortgage, at 8.4%.

8. Alabama

  • Percentage of uninsured homes: 18.9%

  • Average annual cost of home insurance: $3,190

  • Median household income: $66,659

Alabama’s high percentage of homeowners without a mortgage (46.5%) contributes to its 18.9% rate of uninsured homes statewide. But the picture shifts dramatically depending on different regions in the state. Alabama has the fourth-lowest median household income in the country, and, though costs spike along the Gulf, insurance costs are more moderate than in neighboring states.

Shelby County has the lowest rate of uninsured homes in the state, at 10.8%. The median household income there is $102,265, the highest in the state. And, despite its high tornado risk, Shelby County has the cheapest average insurance premiums in the state. Home insurance costs make up 2.2% of the median income. Just 2.7% of homeowners without a mortgage are house poor.

In Walker County, on the other side of Birmingham, 32.6% of homes are uninsured, and 6.7% of homeowners without a mortgage are house poor. Insured homeowners spend 5.6% of their median household income of $58,017 on insurance.

9. Oklahoma

  • Percentage of uninsured homes: 18.3%

  • Average annual cost of home insurance: $4,058

  • Median household income: $66,148

Oklahoma is the third most expensive state for home insurance, according to Insurify data. Hailstorms, tornadoes, and severe wind have increased insurer losses, which policyholders feel in premiums.

High insurance costs can squeeze the budget: Oklahoma has one of the lowest median household incomes in the U.S., and insurance costs can eat up 6.1% of that income. It also has a high rate of homeowners without a mortgage, which likely contributes to its higher percentage of uninsured homes.

Muskogee County, home to part of the Muskogee Nation reservation, has a 25.8% uninsured home rate. Oklahoma has the largest population of people who chose American Indian as their only race, according to the 2020 U.S. Census.[11] As in New Mexico, Native American reservations can lack mortgage access, which may contribute to higher rates of uninsured homes. The county’s median income is also below the state average.

The Oklahoma county with the lowest uninsured home rate, Canadian County, also has the highest median household income. And, even though insurance costs are higher there than in Muskogee County, they account for 5.3% of the median income versus Muskogee’s 6.6%.

10. Texas

  • Percentage of uninsured homes: 17.7%

  • Average annual cost of home insurance: $3,610

  • Median household income: $79,721

In Texas, 44.5% of homeowners don’t have a mortgage — more than the national average. And, though the median household income is higher than in many states on this list, more costly premiums mean insured homeowners pay 4.5% of that income to home insurance.

Since Texas is such a large state, climate risks vary considerably. Galveston County, located southeast of Houston on the Gulf Coast, is the most expensive county in Texas for home insurance due to its hurricane exposure. But, likely due to that risk and its above-average median income, it has one of the lowest uninsured home rates, at 10.7%.

Three Texas counties — Liberty, Hidalgo, and Cameron — are among the 10 counties with the highest uninsured home rates in the country.

In Liberty, northeast of Houston, 45.6% of homes are uninsured — the second-highest percentage nationwide. Climate risks from lightning storms and tornadoes may contribute to the county’s above-average insurance costs. Homeowners with insurance pay 6.7% of the county’s median income of $60,963 to cover premiums, higher than the 4.5% average share that insured homeowners pay statewide.

Arizona’s Navajo County has the highest uninsured home rate in the U.S.

The average rate of uninsured homes in the U.S. is 14.1%, but county-level data shows just how much that percentage can vary based on local factors. Nearly 1 in 7 homes nationwide are uninsured, but in Arizona’s Navajo County, more than half of homes (51%) are uninsured.

Various factors, some similar and some distinct, influence the rate of uninsured homes among the 10 counties with the highest rates.

Almost 66% of Navajo County is reservation land.[12] It’s home to the Hopi, Navajo, and Fort Apache reservations. Barriers complicating mortgage access on reservation land likely contribute to its high uninsured home rate. Nearly 74% of homes in Navajo County don’t have a mortgage, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

Lack of mortgage lender participation and the challenges of mortgaging land held in a federal trust can make lending difficult, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Navajo County’s most significant climate risks are lightning storms and wildfires, according to FEMA. The average home insurance costs in the county are below the state average. Still, a lower median income means insured homeowners are paying a higher share of that income to cover premiums.

The 50 counties with the highest rates of uninsured homes

State
sort ascsort desc
County
sort ascsort desc
Uninsured Home Rate
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium
sort ascsort desc
Median Household Income
sort ascsort desc
ArizonaNavajo51.0%$2,301$52,393
TexasLiberty45.6%$4,094$60,963
TexasHidalgo41.5%$3,485$56,720
West VirginiaRaleigh39.0%$1,515$55,345
FloridaPutnam37.7%$3,309$51,293
TexasCameron35.7%$2,736$53,267
New MexicoLea34.5%$5,660$80,482
FloridaColumbia33.0%$3,063$66,139
AlabamaWalker32.6%$3,236$58,017
New MexicoSan Juan30.0%$2,022$66,426
TexasWebb29.8%$2,770$60,580
LouisianaTerrebonne29.7%$8,316$60,371
TexasAngelina29.5%$2,955$63,719
LouisianaSt. Landry28.6%$4,260$47,168
TexasSan Patricio28.6%$3,102$72,381
FloridaPolk27.8%$5,573$66,779
KentuckyChristian27.5%$2,694$55,765
AlabamaCalhoun27.5%$2,872$52,719
New MexicoOtero27.4%$2,317$56,354
LouisianaLivingston27.3%$4,159$75,205
North CarolinaRobeson27.0%$3,633$45,740
LouisianaIberia26.9%$6,135$48,688
TexasVan Zandt26.8%$3,312$64,899
MississippiJones26.7%$2,843$51,748
ArkansasWhite26.6%$2,487$52,537
TexasPotter26.4%$4,355$51,322
ArizonaCoconino26.3%$2,270$75,164
TexasEctor26.2%$3,914$78,058
TexasBastrop26.1%$2,505$85,090
TennesseeHamblen26.0%$2,135$59,688
OklahomaMuskogee25.8%$3,644$55,593
LouisianaTangipahoa25.7%$4,562$56,626
AlabamaDeKalb25.6%$3,236$52,763
FloridaCitrus25.5%$4,673$59,481
New MexicoDoña Ana25.3%$1,911$61,154
South CarolinaOrangeburg25.2%$2,214$53,885
FloridaMiami-Dade24.9%$16,872$76,184
South CarolinaLaurens24.9%$1,585$63,986
GeorgiaEffingham24.6%$3,376$92,789
TexasHenderson24.5%$2,996$61,275
LouisianaCaddo24.2%$2,733$52,365
West VirginiaWood24.1%$1,326$55,911
TexasMidland24.1%$3,973$89,472
LouisianaLafourche24.0%$7,657$66,810
TexasEl Paso23.9%$1,950$59,888
TexasCoryell23.9%$2,312$63,953
FloridaBroward23.7%$12,966$81,488
LouisianaRapides23.6%$3,250$56,482
North CarolinaWayne23.5%$3,062$59,562
TexasWaller23.4%$3,936$84,224
Source: American Community Survey 2024 1-Year Estimates and Insurify data.

Tips: How homeowners can make home insurance more affordable

For homeowners already on tight budgets, home insurance may seem like an obvious line item to cut. But going without it comes with serious risks, especially as severe weather becomes more erratic.

“When budgets are tight, it’s understandable to question whether insurance is really necessary,” said Mallory Mooney, director of sales and service at Insurify. “But even a basic policy can make the difference between a manageable setback and a major financial hardship. The key is finding the right balance between protection and affordability.”

The most straightforward way to lower home insurance costs is to regularly shop around and compare quotes, enabling homeowners to ensure they have the best available deal. Talking to an agent can also help homeowners find the right policy for their needs.

Mooney recommends homeowners start by reviewing their deductible.

“Raising your deductible can lower your premium significantly, as long as you have enough set aside to cover that amount in the event of a loss,” she said. “It’s also important not to cut coverage too deeply. If your policy limits fall far below your home’s rebuild value, you could face unexpected gaps, even with smaller claims.”

Mooney also recommends homeowners take advantage of every available discount and make thoughtful adjustments while trying to avoid risky reductions.

“Remove coverage for items you no longer own, drop riders that no longer apply, and skip add-ons that duplicate benefits you already have elsewhere,” Mooney said. “The goal isn’t a fancy or even generic policy, but the one that gives you meaningful protection at a cost you can sustain. Personalized protection that you can afford keeps you from being one broken pipe or storm away from losing everything.”

Methodology

Insurify analysts used the U.S. Census Bureau 2024 American Community Survey (ACS) 1-Year Estimates, published on Sept. 11, 2025, to determine the rates of uninsured homes. This report defines “uninsured homes” as owner-occupied homes with home insurance costs of less than $100 per year in 2024. The survey notes that the less-than-$100 category may include $0, and some escrowed homeowners may appear as $0.

To determine the rate of uninsured homes, Insurify analysts divided the number of owner-occupied homes with less than $100 in annual home insurance costs by the total number of owner-occupied homes nationwide and by state and county. The ACS 1-Year Estimates include only counties and metro areas with a population of 65,000 or more.

For the lead statistic, Insurify defines “climate-vulnerable states” as the 20 states with the highest national percentile for vulnerability on the U.S. Climate Vulnerability Index, a project from the Environmental Defense Fund, Texas A&M University, and Darkhorse Visualization.

Insurify data scientists turned to their real-time database of insurance quotes from partner carriers, as well as aggregated rate filings from Quadrant Information Services, to determine average home insurance costs.

Unless otherwise stated, home insurance rates in this report represent the average annual cost of an HO-3 insurance policy for homeowners with good credit and zero claims within the past five years, covering a single-family frame house with the following coverage limits: $200,000 to $750,000 dwelling coverage depending on the locality’s typical home value, $25,000 personal property, $30,000 loss of use, $300,000 liability, and a $1,000 deductible. Certain states also include a 2% hail deductible and/or a 5% wind/hurricane deductible.

For media inquiries or questions about our study, please contact the author here.

Julia Taliesin
Julia TaliesinData Journalist

Julia Taliesin is a data journalist at Insurify. She began her career as a journalist, covering local government and business in Somerville, Mass. She reported multiple investigative stories about municipal finances and budget allocation, building development and inspection, and personnel. When the pandemic began she became a de facto public health reporter, writing daily and weekly reports using available data to quickly communicate rates of infection and city response.

She's worked for print and digital outlets, writing everything from quick-hit breaking news to long-form community features. More recently, Julia managed content strategy at a startup creating a social platform for licensed nurses, overseeing a team of nurse freelancers and editing interview transcripts and news articles for publication.

She holds a Bachelor's degree in communications from Simmons University, with a focus in journalism. Outside of work, Julia enjoys working on crafting projects, learning about homesteading, and singing in cover bands.

Chris Schafer
Edited byChris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

