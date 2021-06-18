Latest Articles

Kin Homeowners Insurance Reviews, Ratings

The world of real estate ownership is vast, complicated, and expensive. Can Kin help you out?

4 min. readJune 24, 2021
How to Change Homeowners Insurance: Guide to Changing Homeowners Insurance Companies

You have the right to change homeowners insurance companies anytime you want. Check out our comprehensive guide to switching home insurance companies.

4 min. readJune 24, 2021
How Are Homeowners Insurance Claims Paid? A Complete Guide for Homeowners

How are homeowners insurance claims paid? Discover the process and what to ask the insurance adjuster if you file a claim in this guide for homeowners.

6 min. readJune 24, 2021
Matic Home Insurance Reviews: Quotes, Reviews

Matic Insurance Services aims to simplify the home insurance buying process with an easy-to-use online tool. Learn more.

4 min. readJune 24, 2021
How the Florida Homestead Exemption Works

Everything you need to know about how the Florida Homestead Exemption works, if you’re eligible, and what you may be able to get out of the program.

5 min. readJune 24, 2021
How to Dispute a Home Insurance Claim Denial

Disputing a home insurance claim can feel overwhelming. Discover how to dispute home insurance claims with our step-by-step DIY guide to get results.

4 min. readJune 24, 2021
Best Tiny Home Insurance Companies: Consumer Reviews, Rates

The cutest property insurance around.

5 min. readJune 21, 2021
Do You Need a Home Insurance Broker? Home Insurance Broker Responsibilities

Find out if working with a home insurance broker is the right choice for you.

6 min. readJune 21, 2021
Home Insurance Discount for Security Systems: What You Need to Know

Have a home security system? You may be eligible for a discount on your home insurance policy.

3 min. readJune 21, 2021
Understanding the 8 Types of Homeowners Insurance

No homeowners policy protects you against every possible threat. So which is truly the best for you?

6 min. readJune 18, 2021
Homeowners Insurance Calculator: Find the Cheapest Quotes in Your Area

From coverage options to best rates, we’ve got homeowners covered!

7 min. readJune 18, 2021
Velocity Risk Underwriters Home Insurance Review: Is it the right choice for you?

Let us help you decide if Veolcity Homeowners Insurance is the right choice for you and your family.

4 min. readJune 18, 2021
AIS Home Insurance Review: Is it the right choice for you?

Let us help you decide if AIS Homeowners Insurance is the right choice for you and your family.

6 min. readJune 18, 2021
Plymouth Rock Assurance Home Insurance Review: Is it the right choice for you?

Let’s see of Plymouth Rock Assurance Homeowners Insurance is the right choice for you and your family.

6 min. readJune 18, 2021
AIG Home Insurance Review: Is it the right choice for you?

Let us help you decide if AIG Homeowners Insurance is the right choice for you and your family.

5 min. readJune 18, 2021
