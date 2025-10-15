3 años de experiencia en redacción de contenidos
Table of contents
Florida has the most hurricane events of any state, with at least one hurricane affecting its coastline every year since 1850.[1] As a result, residents in the Sunshine State may face higher rates on their homeowners insurance policies.
The good news is that the standard homeowners policy includes windstorm insurance, which protects your home from damage caused by tornadoes, hurricanes, and tropical storms. But some homeowners — especially those in high-risk areas — might not qualify for insurance coverage with most insurers. That’s why Florida offers a government-backed alternative to assist high-risk applicants.
Learn more about Florida windstorm insurance, including how much it costs and where to get it.
Florida homeowners can prepare for hurricane season by checking that their policies include windstorm insurance.
Windstorm deductibles, which differ from your regular deductible, apply during a windstorm event.
Wind-mitigation home features can help you get a discount on your insurance policy.
Do you need windstorm insurance in Florida?
Windstorms bring heavy winds and flying debris, leading to costly and significant damage to your home’s roof, windows, and structure.[2] That’s why most homeowners in Florida need windstorm insurance, which covers wind damage.
If you live in an area prone to windstorms, like the southeast coastline, having windstorm insurance is a necessity. Similarly, the Florida Climate Center states that no area in Florida is safe from hurricane damage. If you live further inland, windstorm insurance may still be worth it.
Cost of windstorm insurance in Florida
Windstorm coverage is typically part of a standard home insurance policy. But your Florida homeowners policy may exclude damage from wind in certain cases or have a separate deductible.
The average cost of a $300,000 homeowners policy in Florida is $5,640 per year, based on Insurify data. But your rate depends on various factors, including your location, your home’s age and condition, types of coverage, deductible amount, and more.
What windstorm insurance covers in Florida
Your exact windstorm coverage depends on your insurance company and the type of policy you have. But windstorm insurance typically covers the following:
Dwelling: Windstorm insurance covers repairs to your home if high winds damage the roof, walls, windows, doors, or other structural components.
Other structures: This includes damage to any structures not attached to your home, such as a fence, shed, or detached garage.
Personal belongings: If your personal belongings are damaged during a windstorm, your insurance will pay to replace them.
Debris removal: Your policy may cover the cost of debris removal after a windstorm.
What windstorm insurance doesn’t cover
Here are some things that windstorm insurance typically doesn’t cover:
Flood damage: A standard home insurance policy won’t cover damage from flooding. You can purchase a separate flood insurance policy from the National Flood Insurance Program or from a private insurer.
Vehicle damage: If a tree falls on your car during a windstorm, your comprehensive car insurance would cover the damage.
How windstorm insurance deductibles work in Florida
Windstorm insurance deductibles in coastal states like Florida differ from those in states with less severe windstorm risk. Florida residents must pay a separate deductible during windstorms and hurricane events.
Hurricane deductibles kick in after the National Hurricane Center issues a hurricane warning for any part of Florida and end 72 hours after it lifts the last hurricane watch. If you have to pay a hurricane deductible, you won’t have to cover your regular homeowners insurance deductible.[3]
Insurance companies calculate your windstorm deductible as a percentage of your dwelling limit rather than a set dollar amount.
Windstorm deductibles are usually higher than your regular home insurance deductible. The Florida Department of Financial Services lists $500, 2%, 5%, and 10% as example deductible amounts, but your options depend on your insurer and dwelling coverage amount.
Where to get windstorm insurance in Florida
If you’re a Florida homeowner, you can get windstorm insurance from private homeowners insurance companies. To find an insurance company, use the Florida Market Assistance Program (FMAP), a free service that connects you to a local insurance agent who can assist you with your search. You can also check out the best homeowners insurance in Florida to kickstart your search.
Florida law requires homeowners insurance policies to include windstorm coverage, but you can opt out by providing a signed statement and, if applicable, lender approval.
Insurers also offer wind coverage as a stand-alone policy or endorsement. Buying a separate policy from another company can help you manage your overall insurance costs.
Insurers may enforce a waiting period before coverage takes effect and stop selling new coverage as a storm approaches. Florida’s hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, so it’s a good idea to secure coverage before a hurricane strikes.[4]
If you don’t qualify for a traditional home insurance policy, Citizens Property Insurance Corporation may be a solution. This non-profit, state-run organization provides Florida’s version of the FAIR Plan, offering windstorm insurance to homeowners in high-risk areas who don’t qualify for coverage with most other insurers.
How much windstorm coverage do you need?
The amount of windstorm coverage you’ll need depends on the cost of rebuilding your home and any external structures, as well as the value of your personal belongings. The best way to determine the appropriate coverage and amounts for your needs is to consult an insurance professional.
How to save on Florida windstorm insurance
Florida has a high risk of windstorms, which results in higher-than-average insurance premiums. Fortunately, you can lower your costs by taking advantage of the following cost-saving programs.
Wind mitigation credits
Insurance companies give wind mitigation credits or premium discounts to homeowners with wind-resistant features, such as impact-resistant windows and hurricane shutters. You must undergo a wind mitigation inspection with a licensed inspector to qualify for these credits. The results of the inspection determine the level of discount you receive.
My Safe Florida Home Program
The My Safe Florida Home Program offers free home inspections and matching grants for Florida homeowners (with coverage valued at $700,000 or less) who install hurricane-resistant features. For every $1 spent on mitigation efforts, the program rewards $2 in matching funds, up to $10,000.
How to file a windstorm insurance claim in Florida
Knowing how to file a windstorm insurance claim can help restore your home and belongings as quickly as possible. If a windstorm damages your property, follow these steps:
1. Contact your insurance company
Start the claims process by calling your windstorm insurer and notifying it of the damages. Many companies also allow you to initiate a claim through a mobile app or online account.
2. Document the damage
Safely walk around your home, and take as many pictures and videos of the damage as possible. You should also take pictures and videos of damage to your other structures and personal property.
3. Prevent further damage
Leave major repairs to the professionals to avoid additional damage. If necessary, perform temporary repairs, such as boarding broken windows and doors or patching water leaks from the ceiling.
4. Meet with an insurance adjuster
Your insurer will schedule an appointment with an insurance adjuster to inspect the extent of the damage. To save time, be prepared to share a list of damaged items and areas with the adjuster.
5. Keep records
Save any receipts related to repairs and additional expenses, such as relocation costs, to ensure your insurer reimburses you.
6. Receive claim settlement
If the insurer approves your claim, it’ll provide a settlement amount that it deems appropriate. You may receive your settlement in two separate checks so that you can use the first one to start home repairs as soon as possible. If you agree with the settlement amount, accept it and begin repairs. If you disagree, talk with the claims manager. You can also consult an attorney or contact your state’s insurance department.
4 ways to protect your Florida home from windstorm damage
The best way to mitigate property damage is by taking preventative measures. Take a look at the following tips from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to protect your home from a windstorm:
Strengthen your roof. Strap your roof down and reinforce any loose shingles to prevent heavy winds from lifting it. For increased protection, consider updating your roof with impact-resistant material.
Reinforce windows and doors. Install storm shutters to protect the glass on your windows and doors from debris. Storm-resistant glass also safeguards them from breakage.
Maintain the landscape. Regularly trim trees and shrubs and remove dead or weak branches to reduce the risk of damage due to debris.
Secure outdoor items. High winds can pick up objects outside your home and throw them, causing further damage. It’s a smart idea to secure outdoor furniture, gutters, and downspouts before a storm.
Florida windstorm insurance FAQs
If you still have questions about Florida windstorm insurance, check out the additional information below.
Is windstorm insurance required in Florida?
Florida law doesn’t require windstorm insurance, but most mortgage lenders mandate adequate windstorm coverage if you have an outstanding mortgage on your home.
What’s the average cost of windstorm insurance in Florida?
The average cost of windstorm insurance in Florida is $2,437 per year. Your quote may vary based on factors such as your location, the age and condition of your home, and your home’s replacement cost.
Does homeowners insurance include windstorm coverage?
Most homeowners insurance policies in Florida cover windstorms. To opt out of windstorm coverage, homeowners must provide a written statement verifying that they understand the risk. If you have a mortgage or a lien on your home, you’ll also have to obtain a signed statement from your lender.
What’s the difference between windstorm insurance and hurricane insurance?
Though insurance companies often use the terms interchangeably, hurricane and windstorm insurance differ. Windstorm insurance covers damage from heavy winds, including hurricanes. Hurricane coverage is a type of windstorm insurance with specific provisions for hurricanes, such as when deductibles and coverages apply.
Can you still buy hurricane insurance in Florida?
Yes, you can still buy hurricane insurance in Florida, though turbulence in the state’s insurance market can make finding coverage challenging. So, if you’re searching for insurance in Florida, speak with a local insurance agent who can help you find the right policy for your needs.
What is the average hurricane deductible in Florida?
In Florida, insurers must offer hurricane deductibles of $500, 2%, 5%, or 10% of the policy’s dwelling or structure limits.[5]
