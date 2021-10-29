Texas Medicare Part D Plans: The Best Plans

What Are the Best Medicare Prescription Drug Plans in Texas?

To help you compare Medicare prescription drug plans, below are the top eight plan options in Texas for 2021. These plans were ranked based on their Medicare star rating and the costs of their monthly premiums, deductibles, co-pays, and coinsurance.

In the plans below, there are five drug tiers, each with different costs. The tiers are Tier 1 for preferred generic, Tier 2 for generic, Tier 3 for preferred brand, Tier 4 for non-preferred, and Tier 5 for specialty. The costs listed below are for preferred cost-sharing 30-day drug prescriptions.

The Best Medicare Advantage Plans In Texas 1. WellCare Classic 2. WellCare Value Script 3. WellCare Wellness Rx 4. AARP MedicareRx Preferred 5. AARP MedicareRx Saver Plus 6. AARP MedicareRx Walgreens 7. Blue Cross MedicareRx Basic 8. Blue Cross MedicareRx Plus

To check whether a medication you take is covered by a plan, you’ll need to see that specific plan’s formulary on the provider’s website. You can also learn more about protected drug classes—or drug types that plans must cover—at Medicare.gov.

#1 WellCare Classic S4802-013 ( PDP )

Monthly Premium: $19.50

Deductible: $445

Tier 1: $0

Tier 2: $1

Tier 3: $35

Tier 4: 35 percent coinsurance

Tier 5: 25 percent coinsurance

This prescription drug plan achieved a four-star rating from Medicare. The costs above are the lowest costs for the initial coverage phase, which is after you pay the deductible but before you reach the 2021 initial coverage limit of $4,130. After you reach that limit, both generic and brand-name drugs require 25 percent coinsurance.

The highest costs you’ll pay with this plan for your medications are for standard 90-day supplies, at $3 for Tier 1, $6 for Tier 2, $126 for Tier 3, and 45 percent coinsurance for Tier 4.

#2 WellCare Value Script S4802-155 ( PDP )

Monthly Premium: $15.30

Deductible: $445

Tier 1: $0

Tier 2: $6

Tier 3: $43

Tier 4: 49 percent coinsurance

Tier 5: 25 percent coinsurance

Also a four-star plan, this WellCare drug plan is close in affordability to the first option. For the standard 90-day prescriptions, the most expensive options, you’ll pay $15 for Tier 1, $33 for Tier 2, $141 for Tier 3, and 50 percent coinsurance for Tier 4.

#3 WellCare Wellness Rx S4802-191 ( PDP )

Monthly Premium: $17.90

Deductible: $445

Tier 1: $0

Tier 2: $4

Tier 3: $40

Tier 4: 46 percent coinsurance

Tier 5: 25 percent coinsurance

This plan is the last four-star option on the list, and its premium, deductible, and lowest costs for drugs are similar to the second WellCare plan on the list. Within the initial coverage phase, drug costs max out at $24 for Tier 1, $45 for Tier 2, $141 for Tier 3, and 50 percent coinsurance for Tier 4 for standard 90-day supplies.

#4 AARP MedicareRx Preferred S5820-021 ( PDP )

Monthly Premium: $85.10

Deductible: $0

Tier 1: $5

Tier 2: $10

Tier 3: $45

Tier 4: 40 percent coinsurance

Tier 5: 33 percent coinsurance

This plan is the first option on the list with 3.5 stars. It’s also the first option with a $0 deductible, but the monthly premium is higher than the WellCare plans. The highest costs you’ll pay in the initial coverage phase for your prescriptions are for standard 90-day supplies, at $45 for Tier 1 drugs, $60 for Tier 2, $141 for Tier 3, and 45 percent coinsurance for Tier 4.

Note that for this plan, you can also expect to pay $0–$90 co-pays for some Tier 2 drugs in the gap coverage phase instead of the standard 25 percent coinsurance for generic and brand-name drugs.

#5 AARP MedicareRx Saver Plus S5921-367 ( PDP )

Monthly Premium: $44.30

Deductible: $445

Tier 1: $1

Tier 2: $8

Tier 3: $38

Tier 4: 40 percent coinsurance

Tier 5: 25 percent coinsurance

While this 3.5-star plan does have a deductible, its drug costs and monthly premium may provide a better value for you than the first AARP plan on the list. The 90-day standard drug costs are the plan’s highest, at $18 for Tier 1, $39 for Tier 2, $129 for Tier 3, and 40 percent coinsurance for Tier 4, all lower than the previous plan’s costs.

#6 AARP MedicareRx Walgreens S5921-403 ( PDP )

Monthly Premium: $31.90

Deductible: $445

Tier 1: $0

Tier 2: $6

Tier 3: $40

Tier 4: 40 percent coinsurance

Tier 5: 25 percent coinsurance

Also a 3.5-star plan, this one is close in premium, deductible, and preferred 30-day drug supply costs to the previous AARP plan. However, its highest drug costs stand out a bit more, with $45 for Tier 1, $60 for Tier 2, $141 for Tier 3, and 45 percent coinsurance for Tier 4 90-day standard drug supplies.

In the gap coverage phase, you can also expect to pay $6–$60 for some Tier 2 drugs instead of the standard 25 percent coinsurance you’d usually pay for drugs in that phase.

#7 Blue Cross MedicareRx Basic S5715-014 ( PDP )

Monthly Premium: $59.40

Deductible: $445

Tier 1: $1

Tier 2: $4

Tier 3: 13 percent coinsurance

Tier 4: 43 percent coinsurance

Tier 5: 25 percent coinsurance

This 3.5-star plan has one of the highest monthly premiums on the list. Its standard 90-day prescription costs are rather affordable, though, at $24 for Tier 1, $33 for Tier 2, 15 percent coinsurance for Tier 3, and 45 percent for Tier 4.

#8 Blue Cross MedicareRx Plus S5715-006 ( PDP )

Monthly Premium: $154.70

Deductible: $0

Tier 1: $0

Tier 2: $2

Tier 3: $30

Tier 4: 40 percent coinsurance

Tier 5: 33 percent coinsurance

The final drug plan on the list also has a 3.5-star Medicare rating. It doesn’t require a deductible, but its high premium balances out the costs. Its top drug costs for standard 90-day supplies are $21 for Tier 1, $27 for Tier 2, $111 for Tier 3, 45 percent coinsurance for Tier 4, and 33 percent coinsurance for Tier 5.

Note that this plan also has a special $0–$21 co-pay for Tier 1 drugs in the gap coverage phase, while other covered drugs in that phase would require the standard 25 percent coinsurance.

Start comparing plan options in your service area today! Take the Insurify Medicare comparison tool for a test drive to find the best plan for you.