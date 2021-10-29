What Are the Best Tennessee Medicare Advantage Plans?

The “best” Medicare Advantage plan can be hard to pin down. Since healthcare is such a personal subject, what is considered the best for one person may not be the best for another. For example, one person may prioritize a low monthly premium, while another person prioritizes the lowest prescription drug co-payments that an insurance plan can offer.

The Best Medicare Advantage Plans In Tennessee 1. Humana Gold Plus - Score: 72.59 (Tie) 1. Cigna Preferred Medicare - Score: 72.59 (Tie) 3. AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 2 - Score: 72.58 4. Cigna Primary Medicare - Score: 70.97 (Tie) 4. Cigna Preferred Plus Medicare - Score: 70.97 (Tie) 6. Cigna Alliance Medicare - Score: 70.51 7. Aetna Medicare Value Plan - Score: 69.26 (Tie) 7. Aetna Medicare Premier Plus Plan - Score: 69.26 (Tie)

However, you should start your comparison shopping journey by taking a look at the highest-rated plans your state has to offer. The eight plans we’ll review are rated based on the Medicare star rating system, which takes into consideration factors like monthly premiums and customer service. One of these plans might be the perfect match for you—and even if one isn’t, you can at least get an understanding of what you can expect in terms of cost, benefits, service area coverage, and more. Without further ado, let’s get started.

#1 Humana Gold Plus

Insurify Composite Score: 72.59 (Tie)

Monthly Premium: $0

Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $5,900

Counties Covered: Tipton, Lauderdale, Hardeman, Haywood, Fayette, Shelby, Madison

This plan is also rated 4.5 stars with a $0 monthly premium and $0 deductible. With this plan, you’ll get low co-pays for generic prescription drugs and doctor visits, and you’ll also receive excellent coverage for vision, hearing, preventive dental, and comprehensive dental. Available in seven Tennessee counties, this health insurance plan has fairly good service area coverage.

#1 Cigna Preferred Medicare

Insurify Composite Score: 72.59 (Tie)

Monthly Premium: $0

Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $6,700

Counties Covered: Unicoi, Washington, Sullivan, Johnson

This four-star plan offers great benefits and low co-pays. According to this plan’s formulary, which is the tiered system that classifies the type of prescription drug and amount you are responsible for, Tier 1 preferred generic drugs have a $0 co-pay. With this health insurance plan, you’ll also receive coverage for vision, hearing, dental, mental health, skilled nursing, rehabilitation, and podiatry services.

#3 AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 2

Insurify Composite Score: 72.58

Monthly Premium: $33

Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $3,200

Counties Covered: Campbell, Bradley, Meigs, Marion, Claiborne, Carter, Hamblen, Greene, Cocke, Grainger, Cumberland, McMinn, Hawkins, Hancock, and many more

Available in nearly 40 counties, this four-star plan is a solid option with an affordable monthly premium. Co-payments are generally low across the board for services like doctor visits, vision, hearing, dental, mental health, rehabilitation, and podiatry. The co-pays on prescription drugs are also low, as little as $0 for some generics, and you get extras included, like wellness programs.

#4 Cigna Primary Medicare

Insurify Composite Score: 70.97 (Tie)

Monthly Premium: $24.10

Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $445

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $6,700

Counties Covered: Loudon, Union, Sevier, Grainger, Sequatchie, Hamilton, Hamblen, Grundy, Jefferson, Morgan, Marion, Knox, Cocke, Blount, Anderson, Bradley

This 4.5-star plan has good service area coverage and is offered in 16 Tennessee counties. Beneficiaries enjoy $0 co-payments on all in-network doctor visits for both primary care physicians and specialists.

This plan doesn’t have a robust prescription drug formulary and simply offers a 25 percent coinsurance across the board for all prescription drugs, regardless of whether they are generic or name brand. Although the prescription drug coverage isn’t the greatest, beneficiaries receive excellent coverage for vision, hearing, dental, mental health, skilled nursing, rehabilitation, and podiatry services.

#4 Cigna Preferred Plus Medicare

Insurify Composite Score: 70.97 (Tie)

Monthly Premium: $79

Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $4,800

Counties Covered: Davidson, Sumner, Rutherford, Williamson, Wilson

This 4.5-star plan is a solid option with a wide variety of covered benefits. The co-pays for doctor visits and prescription drugs are low, and you’ll receive coverage for additional benefits like vision, hearing, dental, mental health, skilled nursing, rehabilitation, and podiatry services. You’ll also receive wellness program coverage, which usually includes nice-to-haves like a nursing hotline and fitness incentives.

#6 Cigna Alliance Medicare

Insurify Composite Score: 70.51

Monthly Premium: $0

Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $6,700

Counties Covered: Wilson, Williamson, Sumner, Davidson

This 4.5-star plan has an attractive $0 monthly premium and $0 deductible. Co-pays for generic prescription drugs are generally low, ranging from $3 to $12, and the co-pay for a primary care doctor visit is $0. With this health plan, you’ll also receive great coverage for vision, hearing, and dental (both preventive and comprehensive)—all with a $0 co-pay. You’ll also receive coverage for mental health, skilled nursing, rehabilitation, and podiatry services.

#7 Aetna Medicare Value Plan

Insurify Composite Score: 69.26

Monthly Premium: $15

Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $5,900

Counties Covered: Sequatchie, Rhea, Polk, Hamilton, Marion, Meigs, Bradley, Bledsoe

Here’s a plan that’s great for people who take prescriptions daily. You’ll get $0 copays for Tier 1 and Tier 2 drugs from preferred retailers. You also get $0 copays for preventive and primary care office visits, some diagnostic services, preventive dental, comprehensive dental, and routine vision.

Plus you get access to covered care outside of the provider network, often at low rates. This makes things easy for people with special needs or people with limited access to their network.

#7 Aetna Medicare Premier Plus Plan

Insurify Composite Score: 69.26

Monthly Premium: $0

Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $6,700

Counties Covered: Williamson, Trousdale, Rutherford, Cheatham, Cannon, Robertson, Hickman, Davidson

Here’s another Aetna plan that’s great for prescriptions. You get that same $0 copay for Tier 1 and Tier 2 drugs from preferred retailers. You also get $0 copays for preventive and primary care office visits, some diagnostic services, preventive dental, comprehensive dental, and routine vision. Plus out-of-network benefits.

The main difference between this and the above plans is that when you do pay a copay it will be slightly higher than in the Value plan. But not by much! Usually just $5 to $15. But in return, you get a $0 monthly premium.