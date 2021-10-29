Rhode Island Medicare Advantage: The 8 Best & Worst Plans

What Are the Best Medicare Advantage Plans in Rhode Island?

All the top Medicare Advantage plans in Rhode Island rate a solid four stars based on what they offer, their availability, and customer service. Each plan is available in all five counties and offers Medicare Advantage prescription drug coverage.

Plans differ in their prices; some are premium-free, while others aren’t. Costs are important, but the best plan is the one that will meet your healthcare needs. For some, access to a wellness plan and preventive care is essential. Those who get regular medical care might want a plan that allows them to continue with their doctor.

Best Medicare Advantage Plans In Rhode Island 1. AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 1 2. AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 2 3. Aetna Medicare Value Plan 4. BlueCHiP for Medicare Advance 5. BlueCHiP for Medicare Extra 6. BlueCHiP for Medicare Plus 7. BlueCHiP for Medicare Preferred 8. BlueCHiP for Medicare Standard

Now let’s take a closer look at each of the top plans.

#1: AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 1 H1944-016 ( HMO – POS )

Annual Premium: $0

Deductible: $150

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $5,100

Counties: Washington, Providence, Newport, Kent, Bristol

Low-cost prescription drugs and no annual deductible make this an attractive healthcare plan. Doctor visits are $0, and specialists are $40. This plan includes all the essential benefits you want in a plan, including comprehensive dental.

#2: AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 2 H1944-014 ( HMO – POS )

Annual Premium: $228

Deductible: $75

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $4,500

Counties: Newport, Providence, Washington, Bristol, Kent

With a low monthly premium of $19, no co-pay for primary care physician visits, and a five-tiered prescription drug plan, this health plan gives you affordable access to the care you need. It covers vision, dental, and hearing services with no or low co-payments.

#3: h2 H5793-016 ( HMO )

Annual Premium: $0

Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $5,900

Counties: Bristol, Kent, Providence, Newport, Washington

Aetna’s plan has the highest deductible among the top-rated plans but no monthly premium or deductible to meet. This makes it a great choice if you want to keep monthly expenses low and have savings set aside to cover the costs until you reach your out-of-pocket maximum.

This plan does offer one of the lowest costs for in-hospital care. It’s $295 per night for the first seven nights. Also included are hearing, dental, and vision services.

#4: BlueCHiP for Medicare Advance H4152-017 ( HMO )

Annual Premium: $0

Deductible: $200

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $5,000

Counties: Bristol, Washington, Kent, Providence, Newport

This BlueCHiP plan is the first of the five Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans that make the top eight list. It offers tiered prescription drug coverage and $5 co-pays for diagnostic tests and procedures, lab services, and outpatient X-rays.

Vision and hearing services are covered, but dental is not. There’s an optional supplement dental package that is available for $19.60 per month.

#5: BlueCHiP for Medicare Extra H4152-018 ( HMO – POS )

Annual Premium: $1,188

Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $4,125

Counties: Washington, Newport, Kent, Bristol, Providence

This local HMO has a $99 monthly premium but offers excellent benefits, no deductible, and a low annual out-of-pocket limit. There is no co-pay for diagnostic tests, lab services, or outpatient X-rays.

Coverage includes dental, hearing, and vision services, most having a $0 co-pay. This plan offers a low co-pay on ground ambulance services, and transportation services are $0 in-network.

#6: BlueCHiP for Medicare Plus H4152-005 ( HMO )

Annual Premium: $1,932

Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $2,800

Counties: Bristol, Kent, Newport, Providence, Washington

There’s a lot to love about this plan, including low inpatient hospital costs ($190 for the first five days), a five-tier prescription drug plan, doctor visits that range from $0 to $5, and specialist visits that are just $25.

Preventive care and diagnostic tests have no co-pay. Wellness programs are covered, and foot care is a $25 co-pay. Vision, hearing, and dental, ground ambulance, and transportation are covered as well.

#7: BlueCHiP for Medicare Preferred H4152-007 ( HMO – POS )

Annual Premium: $3,192

Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $2,250

Counties: Bristol, Kent, Newport, Providence, Washington

This is a plan to consider if you would rather pay a monthly premium and receive lower-cost services. The monthly premium is $266, but the plan has a low out-of-pocket limit.

Your co-pays and coinsurance on generic prescription drugs, diagnostic services, lab tests, hearing, vision, dental, and transportation are minimal.

#8: BlueCHiP for Medicare Standard with Drugs H4152-013 ( HMO )

Annual Premium: $732

Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $4,500

Counties: Bristol, Kent, Newport, Washington, Providence

Modest monthly premiums, no deductible, and a low out-of-pocket limit plus low-cost Tier 1 preferred generic drugs are some of the highlights of the final Medicare Advantage plan in the top eight. Diabetes supplies are $0, wellness programs are covered, and foot care is a $35 co-pay. Vision, hearing, and both preventive and comprehensive dental care are covered.

