Oklahoma Medicare Advantage: The 8 Best & Worst Plans

What is the best Medicare Advantage plan in Oklahoma?

The best Medicare Advantage plan for you may not be the one that’s best for your partner or friend. While plans look similar, there are differences when it comes to premiums, networks, co-pay or coinsurance, and out-of-pocket maximums.

Best Medicare Advantage Plans In Okalahoma 1. Aetna Medicare Premier Plan 2. AARP Medicare Advantage Choice 3. AARP Medicare Advantage Choice Plan 1 4. AARP Medicare Advantage Choice Plan 2 5. HumanaChoice (081) 6. HumanaChoice (111) 7. Humana Gold Plus 8. Humana Value Plus

To help make your search easier, we’ve compiled the top eight plans for Oklahomans.

Aetna Medicare Premier Plan H2663-034 (HMO)

This top-rated HMO plan is premium-free and has a low $200 annual deductible. Prescription drugs in Tier 1— called “Preferred Retail Cost-Sharing”— have no co-pay. Comprehensive dental is included with 20 to 50 percent coinsurance.

Monthly Premium: $0

Deductible: $200

Out-of-pocket Max: $6,000

AARP Medicare Advantage Choice H8768-009 ( PPO )

This plan has a lot to offer, with a low prescription drug co-pay and comparable rates for in-network and out-of-network services. Diabetes supplies have up to 40 percent coinsurance, and primary care physician (PCP) visits are $0.

Monthly Premium: $0

Deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket Max: $4,900

AARP Medicare Advantage Choice Plan 1 H8768-008 (PPO)

This is another excellent plan from AARP. It features a low monthly premium, a prescription drug plan, and free doctor visits to your PCP. Most basic dental, comprehensive dental, and vision services are $0 for both in-network and out-of-network care.

Monthly Premium: $32

Deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket Max: $4,400

AARP Medicare Advantage Choice Plan 2 H8768-016 (PPO)

With no monthly premiums and a low deductible, this plan is very affordable. It comes with prescription drug coverage, wellness, hearing, dental, mental health, and vision coverage. Specialists cost $45, and primary care doctor visits are $0.

Monthly Premium: $0

Deductible: $175

Out-of-pocket Max: $5,900

HumanaChoice H5216-081 (PPO)

Since it’s a PPO, you have many choices with this plan from Humana. One unique difference of this plan is that you will have a co-pay of a fixed dollar amount with in-network services. When you get out-of-network care, you pay a fixed percentage of the final cost as coinsurance. Staying in-network will help you better anticipate what you will pay. You can add dental coverage as a supplemental benefit.

Monthly Premium: $60

Deductible: $195

Out-of-pocket Max: $6,700

HumanaChoice H5216-230 (PPO)

Another Humana PPO plan, this one has a prescription drug plan and allows you to use your preferred doctors and facilities. In-network care has a co-pay, while out-of-network care is a fixed percentage of the final cost. This plan has limited coverage for hearing, vision, dental, and foot care.

Monthly Premium: $29

Deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket Max: $4,900

Humana Gold Plus H5619-111 (HMO)

For a premium-free plan, this one has a lot to offer. Prescription drug costs are reasonable, doctor visits are $0, and specialists are $40. The in-patient hospital stay coverage is excellent: $295 for the first five nights and $0 for nights six and beyond. Another unique benefit of this plan is that mental health therapy sessions are free.

Monthly Premium: $0

Deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket Max: $5,400

Humana Value Plus H6622-049 (HMO)

Like many other Humana plans, this one has a prescription drug plan with tiered pricing. The pricing for services is a mix of co-pays and coinsurance. This plan benefits people who need in-hospital care. There is a flat rate of $2,019 per hospital stay. Hearing, dental, vision, wellness, and mental health services are covered.