New York Medicare Advantage: The Best & Worst Plans

What Are the Best Medicare Advantage Plans in New York?

There are hundreds of Medicare Advantage plans in New York, many with five- star ratings. But which one is the best? That all depends on what you need in a plan.

If you’re not on any prescription drugs, then the cost of those may not be as crucial as preventive care and wellness programs. But if you are using medications long-term, you need to find a plan that covers your prescriptions.

The Best Medicare Advantage Plans In New York 1. CDPHP Vital Rx (PPO) - Score: 78.01 2. CDPHP Flex Rx (PPO) - Score: 78.01 3. BlueShield Freedom Nation (PPO) - Score: 75.93 4. BlueCross BlueShield Freedom Nation (PPO) - Score: 75.93 5. CDPHP Basic RX (HMO) - Score: 74.68 6. CDPHP $0 Medicare Rx (HMO) - Score: 74.68 7. Univera SeniorChoice Basic (HMO) - Score: 72.59 8. Univera SeniorChoice Advanced (HMO-POS) - Score: 72.59

These plans rank high in terms of the overall cost compared to the benefits they offer. Below, you’ll find the plan’s monthly premium and unique features of these top New York Medicare Advantage plans.

#1: CDPHP Vital Rx

Insurify Composite Score: 78.01

Monthly Premium: $0

Deductible: $350

Out-of-pocket Maximum: $7,500

The second premium-free plan on this list, this one offers prescription drug coverage and may give you extra benefits that lower your costs if you are diagnosed with certain health issues.

Eye exams are $20 with free frames and lenses. Also covered are medical equipment, diabetes supplies, and foot care. Seeing your primary care doctor costs $0, and seeing a specialist is $50 per visit.

#2: CDPHP Flex Rx

Insurify Composite Score: 78.01

Monthly Premium: $41.80

Deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket Maximum: $5,500

If you’re looking for a low monthly premium, no deductible, and a low out-of-pocket maximum, this might be the one for you. Additionally, this plan offers affordable co-pays and coinsurance. Doctor visits are $0, while specialist visits are $40.

Lab work, diagnostic testing, and X-rays cost between $0 and $40. Transportation is free, and you can get a dental exam and a cleaning for just $25. This plan has additional benefits that can reduce the cost-sharing for beneficiaries with certain health conditions.

#3: BlueShield Freedom Nation

Insurify Composite Score: 75.93

Monthly Premium: $0

Deductible: $375

Out-of-pocket Maximum: $7,550

As the first premium-free plan on the list, this one offers low co-pays and coinsurance on medical care. Your primary care doctor visits cost $0 to $5, and specialists cost $45. Diagnostic testing, lab work, and X-rays each have a co-pay of $50 or less.

Basic dental is $15 for an exam and cleaning. Vision and hearing checkups, skilled nursing care, diabetes supplies, and Medicare Part B drugs are also covered.

#4: BlueCross BlueShield Freedom Nation

Insurify Composite Score: 75.93

Monthly Premium: $25

Deductible: $300

Out-of-pocket Maximum: $7,550

While this plan has a lower monthly premium than the previous two, it does have a deductible. The co-pay for doctor visits ranges from $0 to $15 and seeing a specialist costs $35. Inpatient hospital stays are more expensive than the other BlueCross BlueShield plans. Days one through five are $370 per night. The remaining days, up to 90, are fully covered.

One area where this plan shines is in the basic dental and vision coverage. A trip to the dentist will cost you $10 for the cleaning, $10 for the exam, and $10 for X-rays. Vision exams are $25, and your frames, lenses, and contacts are free.

#5: CDPHP Basic RX

Insurify Composite Score: 74.68

Monthly Premium: $31

Deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket Maximum: $6,700

This plan covers the basics at low or no-cost copays. Prescriptions, specialists visits, urgent care, and diagnostic services all have affordable rates. Plus you pay nothing for a standard primary care or preventive visit.

Add to that hearing, vision, and dental coverage. Even restorative dental services are covered.

#6: CDPHP $0 Medicare Rx

Insurify Composite Score: 74.68

Monthly Premium: $0

Deductible: $300

Out-of-pocket Maximum: $7,500

Here’s a plan with many affordable copay costs. You’ll get $0 visits to your primary care doctor or for preventive visits. Plus basic dental, vision, and hearing is covered affordably. Even hearing aids. And if you need non-emergency transportation services, you’ll be covered at no additional cost.

Plus, your prescriptions come with affordable copays for Tier 1 and 2 drugs. Couple that with a robust wellness program, and you can see why co many seniors choose this plan.

#7: Univera SeniorChoice Basic

Insurify Composite Score: 72.59

Monthly Premium: $0

Deductible: $360

Out-of-pocket Maximum: $7,550

This plan may not offer the cheapest copays around, but it does offer a solid plan for people looking for basic coverage. Plus, your health plan has a $0 deductible, while prescriptions are set at a $150 deductible.

Basic hearing and dental are also covered at affordable rates. Though you’ll need to buy a stand-alone vision plan. All in all, a basic plan at reasonable rates.

#8: Univera SeniorChoice Advanced

Insurify Composite Score: 72.59

Monthly Premium: $33

Deductible: $150

Out-of-pocket Maximum: $7,200

The advantages of this plan is the flexibility it offers you. Not only do you get affordable in-network coverage, you’ll also get partially-covered access to out-of-network services. For some, this flexibility is what matters most. And this a great plan to use for that reason.

In addition to out-of-network flexibility, you’ll also get basic hearing, vision, and dental coverage. Plus benefits for wellness programs.

Ready for Medicare to work for you? Use the Insurify Medicare comparison tool to check out Medicare Advantage plans in New York. Start with your ZIP code, and you’ll be comparing options in less than two minutes. Try it today!