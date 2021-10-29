New Hampshire Medicare Advantage: The 8 Best & Worst Plans

What Are the Best Medicare Advantage Plans in New Hampshire?

MA plans are provided by private insurers instead of the federal government. Comparing plans on your own will help you be more prepared if you decide to speak with a licensed insurance agent about a plan.

Best Medicare Advantage Plans In New Hampshire 1. Martin's Point Generations Advantage Prime 2. Martin's Point Generations Advantage Value Plus 3. Martin's Point Generations Advantage Select 4. AARP Medicare Advantage Choice 5. AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 2 6. AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 4 7. Aetna Medicare Elite Plan 8. Harvard Pilgrim Stride Basic

Below are the top eight MA plan options in New Hampshire with prescription drug coverage. These MA plans were ranked by comparing a number of factors such as premiums, co-payments, deductibles, covered healthcare services for enrollees, and the plans’ Medicare star rating.

#1 Martin’s Point Generations Advantage Prime H5591-001 ( HMO -POS)

Monthly premium: $89

Annual deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket maximum: $6,850

Counties where plan is available: Belknap, Carroll, Grafton, Coos

This five-star plan’s Tier 1 drug co-pays are $0–$12. In-network primary care has a $0 co-pay, and specialist care co-pays are $40 in-network. The in-network hearing exam co-pay is $40, and all covered vision benefit co-pays are $0. Many preventive dental benefits are completely covered, and comprehensive dental in-network co-pays are $50 or 50 percent coinsurance.

#2 Martin’s Point Generations Advantage Value Plus H5591-013 ( HMO )

Monthly premium: $0

Annual deductible: $275

Out-of-pocket maximum: $7,550

Counties where plan is available: Strafford, and Hillsborough

Another five-star plan, this one also has $0–$12 co-pays for Tier 1 drugs. Doctor visits have a low $0–$10 co-pay for primary care and $50 for specialist visits. A hearing exam has a $50 co-pay, and all covered vision benefits have a $0 co-pay. Unfortunately, no dental benefits are covered.

#3 Martin’s Point Generations Advantage Select H1365-001 ( PPO )

Monthly premium: $99

Annual deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket maximum: $7,300

Counties where plan is available: Strafford, Sullivan, Cheshire, Rockingham, Hillsborough, Merrimack

The only 4.5-star plan on the list, this one also has $0–$12 Tier 1 drug co-pays. In-network doctor visits will have low $0–$20 co-pays for primary care and reasonable $40 co-pays for specialist care. All covered vision benefits have a $0 co-pay, and a vision exam will cost you $40. Like the previous Martin’s Point plan, this one does not offer dental benefits, either.

#4 AARP Medicare Advantage Choice R5329-001 (Regional PPO )

Monthly premium: $64

Annual deductible: $295

Out-of-pocket maximum: $7,550

Counties where plan is available: Belknap, Carroll, Cheshire, Coos, Grafton, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham, Strafford, Sullivan

Tier 1 drug co-pays for this four-star plan are $0–$9. An in-network doctor visit co-pay will cost you just $10 for primary care and $45 for specialist care. Co-pays for hearing exams and vision exams (the only vision benefit) are $0, and no dental benefits are covered.

#5 AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 2 H1944-017 ( HMO )

Monthly premium: $42

Annual deductible: $350

Out-of-pocket maximum: $6,700

Counties where plan is available: Coos, Cheshire, Carroll, Belknap, Merrimack, Hillsborough, Grafton, Rockingham, Sullivan, Strafford

Another four-star plan, this one also has $0–$9 Tier 1 drug co-pays. Primary care visits don’t require a co-pay, and specialist visit co-pays are $45. Hearing exams and vision exams (the only vision benefit) both have a $0 co-pay, but there are no dental benefits.

#6 AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 4 H1944-031 ( HMO )

Monthly premium: $0

Annual deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket maximum: $6,700

Counties where plan is available: Carroll, Coos, Cheshire, Belknap, Grafton, Strafford, Hillsborough, Sullivan, Rockingham, Merrimack

Like the previous four-star plans, this plan’s Tier 1 drug costs are $0–$9. Doctor visits have low co-pays, with $0 for primary care and $30 for specialist care. A hearing exam, all covered vision benefits, and preventive dental care have $0 co-pays, and covered comprehensive dental benefits require 0–50 percent coinsurance.

#7 Aetna Medicare Elite Plan H5793-015 ( HMO )

Monthly premium: $0

Annual deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket maximum: $7,550

Counties where plan is available: Rockingham, Belknap, Merrimack, Carroll, Grafton, Coos, Hillsborough, Sullivan, Strafford

This four-star plan’s Tier 1 drug costs are higher than previous plans, with $0–$45 co-pays. Primary care visits have a $0 co-pay, and specialist visit co-pays are $40. A hearing exam requires a $40 co-pay, all dental benefits require 50 percent coinsurance, and most vision benefits have $0 co-pays.

#8 Harvard Pilgrim Stride Basic Rx H6750-005 ( HMO )

Monthly premium: $0

Annual deductible: $445

Out-of-pocket maximum: $6,700

Counties where plan is available: Belknap, Carroll, Cheshire, Coos, Grafton, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham, Sullivan

Tier 1 drugs in this four-star plan have $0 co-pays. Primary care is low-cost, with a $10 co-pay, and specialist visit co-pays are $40. The hearing exam co-pay is $40, and all covered vision and dental benefits have $0 co-pays.

Looking for more options in your service area, such as UnitedHealthcare and Anthem Medicare Advantage plans? See all the options in your ZIP code with the Insurify Medicare comparison tool.