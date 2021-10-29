Nevada Medicare Advantage: The 8 Best & Worst Plans

What Is the Best Medicare Advantage Plan in Nevada?

Nevada has tons of Medicare Advantage plans to choose from. Although having lots of plan options may seem confusing at first, the variety of plans available is a really good thing. If you consider some of your top needs and preferences, narrowing them down to the best option becomes easy.

To help get you started, here’s a list of the highest-rated Medicare Advantage plans in Nevada.

Best Medicare Advantage Plans In Nevada 1. AARP Medicare Advantage 2. AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 1 3. AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 2 4. AARP Medicare Advantage Premier 5. AARP Medicare Advantage Walgreens Plan 1 6. Aetna Medicare Choice Plan 7. Aetna Medicare Elite Plan 8. Aetna Medicare SelectPlan

All of these health insurance plans were ranked by a number of factors, including premiums, drug plan deductibles, out-of-pocket maximums, and the plans’ Medicare star ratings. One of these plans may just be the perfect fit for you. If these plans don’t quite fit the bill or if they’re not offered in your county, finding one available in your area is as simple as entering your ZIP code in the Insurify Medicare comparison tool. You’ll get matched with options in mere minutes.

#1 AARP Medicare Advantage H0609-028 ( HMO )

Monthly Premium: $25

Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $290

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $4,500

This plan is rated four stars and is an affordable option that covers many bases. It includes coverage for routine hearing and vision exams and has low co-pays for generic drugs, ranging from $0 to $10. Mental health services, skilled nursing facilities, rehabilitation, and wellness programs are also covered, and preventive and comprehensive dental coverage can be added on for an additional $38 per month.

#2 AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 1 H0609-033 ( HMO )

Monthly Premium: $25

Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $290

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $4,500

This Medicare Advantage plan also offers an affordable monthly premium and low deductibles. It offers a little more coverage for vision and hearing services and also some coverage for preventive and comprehensive dental. All the great extras, like mental health services, skilled nursing, rehabilitation, podiatry, and wellness programs, are also included in this plan. If you want even greater coverage for dental services, a supplemental benefits package can be added on for just $38 per month.

#3 AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 2 H0609-040 ( HMO )

Monthly Premium: $0

Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $290

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $4,900

This four-star plan is premium-free, which makes it an attractive option for those who are on a tight budget and don’t foresee needing extensive services covered. With this plan, beneficiaries get coverage for routine vision and hearing exams, along with preventive dental services. Co-pays for in-network primary care physicians are $0, and to see an in-network specialist, it is a $45 co-pay. This plan also offers coverage for mental health, skilled nursing, rehabilitation, podiatry, and wellness programs—which are definitely nice to have.

#4 AARP Medicare Advantage Premier H0609-031 ( HMO )

Monthly Premium: $26.50

Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $1,000

This four-star plan offers excellent prescription drug coverage. There is a $0 deductible, and co-pays for generic drugs are as little as $0 to $24, depending on which tier your medications fall into on the insurance provider’s formulary. The co-pay to see your primary care physician or specialist is $0, and you’ll receive great coverage for vision, hearing, and preventive and comprehensive dental services. Other services like mental health, skilled nursing, rehabilitation, podiatry, and wellness programs are also included.

#5 AARP Medicare Advantage Walgreens Plan 1 H0609-038 ( HMO )

Monthly Premium: $0

Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $1,000

This premium-free Medicare Advantage plan offers low prescription drug co-pays, $0 co-pays for doctor and specialist visits, and a $0 deductible. It also provides coverage for vision, hearing, dental (both preventive and comprehensive), mental health, skilled nursing, rehabilitation, podiatry, and wellness programs. The breadth of coverage, low co-pays, and $0 premium definitely make this plan a strong contender.

#6 Aetna Medicare Choice Plan H5521-055 ( PPO )

Monthly Premium: $0

Deductible: $500

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $7,500

For those who want a little more flexibility in the healthcare providers they can see, this Medicare Advantage plan is a solid option. In-network specialists have a co-pay of $45 per visit, and out-of-network specialists have a 40 percent coinsurance. Since this is a PPO plan rather than an HMO, you have more freedom in choosing the providers you want to see. Beneficiaries of this plan also receive excellent coverage for vision, hearing, and dental—with $0 co-payments for most of the services within these areas.

#7 Aetna Medicare Elite Plan H5521-299 ( PPO )

Monthly Premium: $0

Deductible: $1,000

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $7,500

This PPO plan is rated four stars and provides excellent coverage for additional benefits such as hearing, vision, and dental—all with very low to no co-payments. Generic drugs are also very affordable at just $0. This is an overall solid option that provides extensive coverage at an affordable price.

#8 Aetna Medicare Select Plan H5521-022 ( PPO )

Monthly Premium: $67

Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $7,000

Although this plan has a higher premium than others, the $0 deductible is great if you expect to be using medical services several times a year or regularly take prescription medication. Since this is a PPO plan, you will also receive some form of coverage for out-of-network healthcare providers—likely in the form of coinsurance rather than a low, flat co-pay. This plan covers many benefits like hearing, vision, dental, mental health, skilled nursing, rehabilitation, podiatry, and wellness programs.