Missouri Medicare Advantage: The 8 Best & Worst Plans

Top Medicare Advantage Insurance Plans in Missouri

Before we cover the best-rated plan, we want to make sure you know the most important part of finding the right plan. That’s you. Your needs, your preferences, and your budget are the most important factors in determining the best plan. Be sure to get clear on what you need from your Medicare plan before you start comparing options.

Best Medicare Advantage Plans In Missouri 1. Essence Advantage Select (HMO) - Score: 78.38 (Tie) 1. Aetna Medicare Gold Advantage Prime (HMO) - Score: 78.38 (Tie) 3. Essence Advantage (HMO) - Score: 76.53 (Tie) 3. AARP Medicare Advantage (HMO-POS) - Score: 76.53 (Tie) 5. CoxHealth MedicarePlus (HMO) - Score: 76.30 (Tie) 5. Aetna Medicare Gold Advantage Value Prime (HMO) - Score: 76.30 (Tie) 7. AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 1 (HMO-POS) - Score: 75.76 8. Humana Gold Plus H0028-014 (HMO) - Score: 75.05

The top Medicare Advantage plans for Missouri were determined using factors that include each plan’s star rating, monthly premiums, co-payments, deductibles, and out-of-pocket maximums, as well as insurer benefits such as coverage for dental, vision, hearing, and many others.

#1 Essence Advantage Select

Insurify Composite Score: 78.38 (Tie)

Monthly Premium: $0

Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $2,900

Service Area Counties: St. Louis, St. Charles, Jefferson, St. Louis City, St. Louis, and more.

This plan ties for the number one spot mostly because of the low-cost care it offers Medicare beneficiaries. That includes $0 copays for Tier 1 and Tier 2 drugs from preferred retailers. Plus, $0 copays for preventive and primary care office visits, some diagnostic services, preventive dental, and routine vision.

The main drawback is that this plan doesn’t offer coverage for hearing aids, though hearing exams have a low $20 copay. On a final note, your actual plan costs may change depending on your county.

#1 Aetna Medicare Gold Advantage Prime

Insurify Composite Score: 78.38 (Tie)

Monthly Premium: $0

Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $3,450

Service Area Counties: Crawford, Franklin, Jefferson, St. Charles, Warren, St. Louis, St. Louis City

Tied for first, this plan has a services area that’s fairly limited compared to others, though the premium, plan deductible, and prescription drug deductible are $0. This plan offers great co-pay rates for vision, dental, hearing, and mental health services and also offers low coinsurance for diabetic supplies. This plan’s CMS rating is 4.5 stars out of 5.

#3 AARP Medicare Advantage

Insurify Composite Score: 76.53 (Tie)

Monthly Premium: $0

Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $2,900

Service Area Counties: Washington, Warren, Gasconade, Franklin, Crawford, Jefferson, Ste. Genevieve, St. Charles, St. Francois, St. Louis, and more.

In addition to having a monthly premium and plan deductible of $0, this plan also has a prescription drug deductible of $0. It also has benefits coverage that includes dental, vision, hearing, and mental health services. The generally low co-pays and great nursing facility coverage net this plan a CMS score of 4.5 stars out of 5.

On a final note, your actual plan costs may change depending on your county.

#3 Essence Advantage

Insurify Composite Score: 76.53 (Tie)

Monthly Premium: $0

Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $3200

Service Area Counties: St. Louis, Jefferson, St. Charles, St. Louis, St. Louis City, and more.

This plan offers the ideal $0 copay for Tier 1 and Tier 2 prescriptions from preferred retailers. And you�’ll get $0 copays for preventive and primary care office visits, lab services, hearing aids, preventive dental, and routine vision. Plus, plenty of low-cost copays, including mental health services.

On a final note, your actual plan costs may change depending on your county.

#5 CoxHealth MedicarePlus

Insurify Composite Score: 76.30 (Tie)

Monthly Premium: $0

Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $3,200

Service Area Counties: Barry, Greene, Christian, Webster, Lawrence, Taney, Stone

Here’s yet another plan with low, low costs, on a list of low-cost plans. We can’t stress enough that Missouri offers some of the lowest-cost plans on the market across the country.

This plan offers $0 to $18 copays for Tier 1 and Tier 2 drugs, with the cheapest copays for drugs ordered through the mail. You’ll also get $0 copays from preventive office visits, $5 for primary care, and $35 for specialists. Plus low-cost coverage for hearing, preventive dental, and routine vision care.

#5 Aetna Medicare Gold Advantage Value Prime

Insurify Composite Score: 76.30 (Tie)

Monthly Premium: $0

Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $3,450

Service Area Counties: Callaway, Gasconade, Lincoln

If you’re in need of low-cost prescriptions, you should definitely check out this plan. You’ll get $0 copays for Tier 1 and Tier 2 drugs from preferred retailers. Plus $0 copays for preventive and primary care office visits, some diagnostic services, hearing aids, preventive dental, comprehensive dental, and routine vision!

#7 AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 1

Insurify Composite Score: 75.76

Monthly Premium: $24

Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $3,400

Service Area Counties: Greene, Douglas, Dallas, Dade, Christian, Barry, Jasper, Oregon, Howell, Newton, McDonald, Laclede, Lawrence, Wright, Polk, Phelps, Ozark, Pulaski, Webster, Texas, Stone, Taney, Shannon

This plan’s monthly premium comes to an annual cost of $288, though both the plan deductible and prescription drug deductible are $0. Though it does have vision, hearing, preventive dental, and a handful of other benefits, its comprehensive dental coverage has a coinsurance of 50 percent, which can be pricey. With generally low prescription drug co-pays, this plan has a CMS rating at 4.5 stars out of 5.

#8 Humana Gold Plus

Insurify Composite Score: 75.05

Monthly Premium: $0

Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $2,900

Service Area Counties: Franklin, St. Charles, St. Francois, St. Louis, Washington, St. Louis City, St. Louis, Jefferson, Warren, and more.

While this plan is last on this list, it does tie for the number one position of having the lowest out-of-pocket limit. It also has one of the largest healthcare networks in the state.

This plan offers $5 to $30 copays for Tier 1 and Tier 2 drugs from preferred providers. Plus, you’ll find $0 copays for primary care and preventive care office visits, some diagnostic services, preventive dental, and routine vision care.