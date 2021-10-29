Mississippi Medicare Advantage: The 8 Best & Worst Plans

What Is the Best Medicare Advantage Plan in Mississippi?

Mississippi has many great Medicare Advantage plans from private insurance companies. Four of the top eight plans are premium-free. The remaining four have premiums that are relatively low compared to the best MA plans in other states. The trade-off is that the cap on out-of- pocket costs is a bit higher than Medicare beneficiaries in other states pay.

Best Medicare Advantage Plans In Mississippi 1. Humana Gold Plus 2. AARP Medicare Advantage Choice 3. Aetna Medicare Freedom Plan 4. Cigna Preferred Medicare 5. Cigna Preferred Plus Medicare 6. HumanaChoice 7. Humana Gold Plus 8. Humana Value Plus

Here is a closer look at the top eight Medicare Advantage plans in Mississippi:

#1: Humana Gold Plus H1036-151 ( HMO )

This HMO plan offers low-priced prescription drugs through its four-tiered plan. Inpatient hospital stays are $295 a day for days one through six. Primary care visits cost $0, and specialists are a $40 co-pay.

Other coverage includes hearing, preventive dental, vision, and podiatry services. Medical equipment, including diabetes supplies, is covered on a per-item basis. A comprehensive dental package is available for $25.30 a month.

Monthly premium: $0

Annual deductible: $400

Out-of-pocket max: $6,700

#2: AARP Medicare Advantage Choice H8768-029 ( PPO )

This plan is a local PPO with a monthly premium of $40. It has a tiered prescription drug plan (PDP), with preferred generic drugs costing $0. Hospital coverage for in-network hospitals is $275 per day for days one through six. Days seven and beyond are free.

Other coverage includes emergency care, preventive care, and diagnostic procedures. Hearing exams, preventive dental, comprehensive dental, and vision services are free. This plan offers affordable mental health services, including outpatient group and individual therapy sessions.

Monthly premium: $40

Annual deductible: $295

Out-of-pocket max: $6,700

#3: Aetna Medicare Freedom Plan H5521-218 ( PPO )

This is a PPO plan. Prescription drugs are priced affordably, with some as low as $0. As with most of these plans, inpatient hospital coverage is excellent. This plan charges $295 per day for days one through seven; days eight and beyond are $0.

Primary care doctor visits are $5, and specialists are $40. Diagnostic procedures, lab services, and X-rays vary in price. This plan includes hearing, all dental, vision, and mental health services.

Other features of this plan are skilled nursing and rehabilitation services, medical equipment, and wellness programs.

Monthly premium: $0

Annual deductible: $195

Out-of-pocket max: $7,550

#4: Cigna Preferred Medicare H4407-026 ( HMO )

This local HMO plan covers multiple counties in Mississippi. The tiered PDP offers low-cost prescription drugs. Hospital coverage is $295 per day for days one through six and $0 from day seven to 90.

This plan is unique in that both primary care physician visits and specialist visits are $0. Also priced at $0 are preventive medicine, lab, hearing exams, hearing aids, preventive and comprehensive dental, vision, and mental health services.

Medical equipment and supplies have a 20 percent coinsurance, with diabetes supplies ranging from 0 to 20 percent coinsurance per item.

Monthly premium: $0

Annual deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket max: $6,100

#5: Cigna Preferred Plus Medicare H4407-027 ( HMO )

Another local HMO, this plan from Cigna has a monthly premium of $29. It offers the lowest cost of inpatient hospital coverage, coming in at $225 per day for days one through six. There’s no charge for days seven through 90.

This plan also features no co-pay for primary care doctors or specialists within the plan’s network. Preventive care, lab services, and hearing exams are also free.

Stays in a skilled nursing facility are free for days one through 20 and then $184 per day for days 21 through 100. Medicare Part B drugs, including chemotherapy, cost 20 percent coinsurance.

Monthly premium: $29

Annual deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket max: $5,100

#6: HumanaChoice H5216-093 ( PPO )

Humana Choice is a local PPO serving four counties in Mississippi and includes Medicare prescription drugs. Inpatient hospital coverage is $285 per day for days one through six. Days seven and beyond are $0. Primary care physician visits cost $5, and specialists are $45. Preventive care is free.

This plan falls short of others in terms of additional benefits. Hearing exams have a $45 co-pay, but hearing aids are not covered. No dental is covered. Routine eye exams are free, but corrective lenses are not.

There’s an optional supplemental package, including preventive and comprehensive dental, which is $18.60 per month.

Monthly premium: $63

Annual deductible: $150

Out-of-pocket max: $6,700

#7: Humana Gold Plus H6622-047 ( HMO )

This plan is premium-free, with a $300 annual deductible and low-cost prescription drugs. In-network hospital stays cost $295 per day for days one through seven and $0 from day eight and beyond. Primary care visits are free, and specialists are $40.

This plan includes diagnostic procedures, including lab services, X-rays, and radiology. Mental health services, skilled nursing facilities, and rehabilitation services are covered. Diabetes supplies are as low as $0, with some others ranging from 10 to 20 percent coinsurance.

Comprehensive dental is available for $18.80 a month.

Monthly premium: $0

Annual deductible: $300

Out-of-pocket max: $6,700

#8: Humana Value Plus H5216-160 ( PPO )

This is a local PPO available in several counties throughout Mississippi. The monthly premium is $27, with a $7,550 out-of-pocket maximum. This plan’s inpatient hospital coverage pricing makes short hospital stays expensive. It costs $600 per day for days one through three. Days four through 90 are $0.

Coverage and pricing for in-network and out-of-network services are very similar for hearing, dental, vision, and wellness services. This plan also includes transportation services.