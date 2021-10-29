Medicare Part D: How To Enroll At The Best Time

When Can I Sign Up for Medicare Part D: Initial Enrollment Period ( IEP ) or fall Open Enrollment Period (OEP)?

The two most common and clear-cut windows for enrolling in Medicare Part D are during the:

Initial Enrollment Period

Fall Open Enrollment Period

Each period serves different purposes. Knowing the difference helps you enroll in Medicare Part D at the right time. And without incurring a penalty.

Initial Enrollment Period

There are two windows to initially enroll in Medicare Part D.

The first occurs when you turn 65 years of age and are eligible for Medicare for the first time. If this is the case for you, the enrollment period lasts for seven months. It begins three months before the month that you turn 65. The enrollment period ends three months after the month you turn 65.

For example, if your 65th birthday is in April, your enrollment period begins in January and ends in July.

The second scenario occurs when you gain eligibility with a qualifying disability. The enrollment window begins the 22nd month you receive Social Security benefits. That goes for Railroad Retirement Board benefits. too. The enrollment period ends the 28th month of receiving those benefits.

If you enroll before the 25th month, your coverage will start on the 25th month. Should you enroll on or after the 25th month, your coverage begins on the first day of the month after you enroll.

Fall Open Enrollment Period

If you’re already enrolled in Medicare Part D, you get a chance to make changes to your plan once every year.

Enrolled in Original Medicare? Changes during the general enrollment period go into effect on January 1 of the following year.

Enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan? You can also make changes during Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period. This occurs from January 1 to March 31 every year. During MAOEP you can switch from a Medicare Advantage Plan to another.