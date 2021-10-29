Louisiana Medicare Part D Plans: The Best Plans
Updated October 29, 2021
Reading time: 5 minutes
Updated October 29, 2021
Reading time: 5 minutes
Enrolling in prescription drug coverage can be a great financial decision if you regularly take medications. But how do you pick the right plan, and how do you compare your options? Here’s what you need to know to compare the plans in your service area quickly and easily.
Prescription drugs can be expensive, and if you have Medicare Part B coverage, the limited outpatient prescription drug coverage it offers may not be sufficient for covering your medication needs. Another way to save on costs if you’re eligible for Medicare is through a Medicare Part D prescription drug plan.
Enrollment in one of these plans means that you pay co-pays or coinsurance for your prescriptions while meeting plan requirements and costs. Find out if a drug plan is right for you and what you can expect to pay for coverage in Louisiana.
Take your drug plan research to the next level! Compare all the plan options in your service area with the Insurify Medicare comparison tool.
The top eight Part D coverage plans in the state are ranked below. Several plan details were considered in determining top plans, including out-of- pocket costs ( co-payments and coinsurance ), yearly deductibles, and the plans’ Medicare star ratings.
For more specific plan details, you can check the plan providers’ websites. Each provider should also have a formulary that you can review to see which prescriptions are covered. The plan’s formulary will also list which drug tier each prescription is in. Lower-tier prescriptions usually have lower costs.
Premium: $26.60
Deductible: $445
Star rating: 4/5
This WellCare plan has relatively low drug costs, especially for lower-tier prescriptions. Tier 1 drugs co-pays are $0–$6, Tier 2 are $2–$15, and Tier 3 are $29–$99. For Tier 4 drugs, enrollees pay 34–40 percent coinsurance, and for Tier 5, they pay 25 percent coinsurance.
Premium: $18.50
Deductible: $445
Star rating: 4/5
While this plan has higher drug costs than the previous WellCare plan, it has a lower monthly premium to make up for it. Tier 1 drug co-pays are $0–$15, Tier 2 are $4–$27, and Tier 3 are $43–$141. Tier 4 prescriptions require 47–50 percent coinsurance, and Tier 5 require 25 percent coinsurance.
Premium: $17.20
Deductible: $445
Star rating: 4/5
As the final WellCare plan on the list, this one has the highest drug costs and lowest monthly premium of any of the WellCare options. Tier 1 drugs are $0–$24, Tier 2 are $5–$45, and Tier 3 are $40–$141. Tier 4 drugs require 46–50 percent coinsurance, and Tier 5 require 25 percent coinsurance.
Premium: $93.10
Deductible: $0
Star rating: 3.5/5
Although this plan has the highest monthly premium of any option on the list, it’s also the only plan with a $0 deductible. Tier 1 drug co-pays are $5–$45, Tier 2 are $10–$60, and Tier 3 are $45–$141. For Tier 4 drugs, enrollees pay 40–45 percent coinsurance, and for Tier 5, they pay 33 percent coinsurance. In the gap coverage phase, some Tier 2 drugs require $0–$60 co-pays instead of the standard 25 percent coinsurance.
Premium: $29.10
Deductible: $445
Star rating: 3.5/5
This plan’s prescription costs are reasonable, especially for lower-tier drugs. Tier 1 prescription co-pays are $1–$18, Tier 2 are $5–$30, and tier 3 are $30–$105. Tier 4 drugs require 40 percent coinsurance, and Tier 5 require 25 percent coinsurance.
Premium: $39.20
Deductible: $445
Star rating: 3.5/5
Compared to the previous AARP plan, this one has higher prescription costs and a higher monthly premium. Tier 1 drug co-pays are $0–$45, Tier 2 are $6–$60, and Tier 2 are $40–$141. Tier 4 drugs require 40–45 percent coinsurance, and Tier 5 require 25 percent coinsurance. In the gap coverage phase, some Tier 2 drugs require $6–$60 co-pays.
Premium: $24
Deductible: $445
Star rating: 3.5/5
While this plan has one of the lower monthly premiums on the list, its prescription costs are quite high. Tier 1 prescriptions cost $0–$57, and Tier 2 cost $2–$60. Enrollees will pay 18–20 percent coinsurance for Tier 3 drugs, 43 percent coinsurance for Tier 4, and 25 percent coinsurance for Tier 5.
Premium: $49.70
Deductible: $100
Star rating: 3.5/5
If you’re looking for a plan with a lower deductible, this is one to consider. With this plan, Tier 1 drug co-pays are $4–$45, Tier 2 are $10–$60, and Tier 2 are $42–$141. Tier 4 drugs require 50 percent coinsurance, and Tier 5 require 31 percent coinsurance. In the gap coverage phase, Tier 1 drug co-pays are $4–$45, and Tier 2 are $10–$60.
Want to see where other plan options rank, such as Humana Premier, SilverScript Choice, or Express Scripts Medicare? Keep comparing your options with the Insurify Medicare comparison tool.
When comparing plans, you’ll likely have many options that won’t break the bank. On average, Medicare beneficiaries pay $32 for plan premiums. Also note that in 2021, plan deductibles are no higher than $445.
Drug costs for each plan depend in part on which phase of the plan you’re in. The initial coverage phase begins once you meet your deductible and lasts up to the initial coverage limit of $4,130 (from both individual and plan payments). The drug costs listed for the plans above are for the initial coverage phase.
The catastrophic phase begins once you reach $6,550 in out-of- pocket costs. In this phase, drug co-pays and coinsurance are very low.
The coverage gap between these phases is called the “donut hole.” In the donut hole, you’ll typically pay 25 percent coinsurance for both brand-name and generic drugs.
For those with low income or resources, the Extra Help program may be able to help you pay plan costs like the premium, co-pays, coinsurance, or yearly deductible. You can learn more about qualifying for Extra Help on the Social Security Administration website, SSA.gov.
Part D Medicare coverage can make prescription drugs more affordable through co-pays and coinsurance instead of paying full price for medications. Drug plans are provided by private insurance companies that can have additional requirements, such as requiring the use of preferred pharmacies.
Typically, you’re eligible to select a drug plan once your Medicare eligibility begins, and the window lasts for seven months. While you can still sign up for a plan after that time, you may have to pay a late- enrollment penalty each month.
Part D healthcare plans can either be stand-alone plan options or be bundled into more comprehensive Medicare coverage. You can purchase a stand-alone plan to use with Original Medicare ( Medicare Parts A and B), cost plans, some private fee-for-service plans, or medical savings account plans.
If you’re looking for bundled coverage, consider Medicare Advantage plans (Medicare Part C ). These plans bundle Original Medicare with other benefits like drug coverage, dental, vision, and hearing benefits, nursing facility care, and fitness programs.
The best plan will depend on what your specific requirements are, especially around your budget. But a few plans from the list above stand out from the rest.
If you’re looking for a plan with a balance of lower prescriptions costs and a reasonably low monthly premium, one of the WellCare plans might fit you best. The AARP MedicareRx Saver Plus plan may also fit the bill.
If you’re looking for a plan with a lower deductible, consider the Cigna Secure-Extra Rx plan. While prescription costs for this plan are high, its premium isn’t as high as the plan on the list with the $0 deductible.
Medicare Supplement Insurance plans, also known as Medigap plans, can be compatible with drug plans as long as the Medigap plan doesn’t have drug coverage. However, if the Medigap plan does have drug coverage, you can still purchase a drug plan. In that instance, you’ll need to let your Medigap plan provider know about your new drug plan, and they’ll remove the drug coverage from your Medigap plan.
Learn more about the compatibility of drug plans and Medigap plans at Medicare.gov. You can also find contact information to speak directly to a Medicare representative about any questions (with support for TTY users).
If you meet requirements for Medicare and Medicaid, then you may be dual-eligible for both programs (including eligibility for a drug plan). You can learn more about dual-eligibility on the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services website, CMS.gov.
Louisiana residents have several drug plans to choose from depending on their service area. Choosing the right one can be difficult since there are many factors to consider, such as budget and health needs.
Since plans are provided by private insurers, they can vary greatly. Outside of federal Medicare program requirements, individual providers can set their plan requirements. Comparing all of your options from the start can help you make sure you’ve chosen the best-value option if you decide to enroll.
Before getting on the phone with an insurance agent, compare your plan options online in one place. Get started today with the Insurify Medicare comparison tool.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed more than 40 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partner providers across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Service's database of auto insurance rates. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how companies price their car insurance premiums.
Insurance Writer
Jasmine Fleming is a freelance digital content marketer and strategist. She loves crafting helpful content that readers can use to make important decisions. You can learn more about Jasmine at her website, www.jasminefleming.com.Learn More