Maine Medicare Advantage: The 8 Best & Worst Plans

What Is the Best Medicare Advantage Plan in Maine?

Since healthcare is such a personal decision, there isn’t a universal answer for which plan is the best. The best Medicare Advantage plan for one person may not be a great plan for another. That’s why it’s important to spend some time thinking about these aspects:

Medical Needs: Do you have any health conditions that require frequent checkups? If so, you may want a plan with low co-pays. Do you take prescription medications you’ll need to be covered? In that case, you’ll want a great prescription drug plan with affordable co-pays. Does your family medical history suggest potential development of a health condition later in life? You may want to find Medicare coverage with that in mind.

Preferences: Do you have preferred physicians that you want to see? If so, remember to check if they are covered within the plan’s network. Do you prefer to go straight to specialists when you have an issue? If so, a preferred provider organization (PPO) plan will likely be best for you. Do you value the convenience of an online portal for viewing insurance information and claims, or do you prefer talking with a representative over the phone? Take note of any strong personal preferences like these when you compare insurance companies.

Budget: How much can you afford to spend on healthcare annually? Many shoppers tend to look solely at a plan’s monthly premium, but remember that healthcare costs are more than just premiums. There are also deductibles, co-pays, and coinsurance to take into account.

As we review the top eight highest-rated Medicare Advantage plans in Maine, keep these considerations in mind. Remember: star ratings are important, but a highly-rated plan that doesn’t fit your needs doesn’t do you much good. Always put your needs first.

Best Medicare Advantage Plans In Maine 1. Martin's Point Generations Advantage Prime 2. Martin's Point Generations Advantage Value Plus D 3. AARP Medicare Advantage Choice Plan 1 4. AARP Medicare Advantage Choice Plan 2 5. AARP Medicare Advantage Choice Plan 3 6. Aetna Medicare Value Plan 7. Martin's Point Generations Advantage Select 8. AARP Medicare Advantage Choice

Depending on your medical needs, preferences, and budget, one of these top-rated plans may just be the perfect match for you. If these don’t quite fit your current situation, you can easily compare Medicare plans online with the Insurify Medicare comparison tool. All you need is your ZIP code to get instantly matched with plan options!

#1 Martin’s Point Generations Advantage Prime H5591-001 ( HMO -POS)

Monthly Premium:$89

Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $6,850

Counties Covered: Aroostook, Hancock, Knox, Lincoln, Oxford, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Somerset, Washington, Franklin, Waldo

This five-star plan has great service area coverage and is available in 11 counties. It generally has low co-pays for doctor visits and for prescription drugs. It also has excellent benefits, including vision, dental (preventive and comprehensive), hearing, mental health services, skilled nursing facilities, rehabilitation services, podiatry services, and wellness programs.

#2 Martin’s Point Generations Advantage Value Plus H5591-009 ( HMO )

Monthly Premium: $29

Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $275

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $7,550

Counties Covered: Aroostook, Franklin, Hancock, Knox, Lincoln, Oxford, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Somerset, Waldo, Washington

Rated five stars, this plan has a low premium, low drug plan deductible, and overall low co-pays. The only downside to this plan is that it does not cover dental. But if dental coverage isn’t really on your radar, this could be a great option to consider.

#3 AARP Medicare Advantage Choice Plan 1 H2001-001 (PPO)

Monthly Premium: $0

Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $250

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $5,900

Counties Covered: Sagadahoc, Franklin, Knox, Lincoln, Waldo, York, Kennebec, Oxford, Cumberland, Androscoggin

Offered by UnitedHealthcare, this premium-free plan is rated 4.5 stars and is offered in 10 Maine counties. Although the base plan doesn’t cover dental services, you can choose to add a supplemental dental package that covers both preventive and comprehensive dental care for just $45 a month. Bear in mind, supplemental dental is a stand-alone plan—not to be confused with Medicare Supplement Insurance.

#4 AARP Medicare Advantage Choice Plan 2 H2001-010 (PPO)

Monthly Premium: $59

Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $150

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $5,500

Counties Covered: Knox, Oxford, Waldo, Franklin, York, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, Kennebec, Cumberland, Androscoggin

This PPO plan has low co-pays —$0 to visit your primary care physician (PCP) and $35 for specialist visits. It covers vision, hearing, preventive dental, mental health services, skilled nursing, rehabilitation, podiatry, and wellness programs. Comprehensive dental coverage (services like extractions or restorative procedures) can be added for an additional $40 per month.

#5 AARP Medicare Advantage Choice Plan 3 H2001-019 (PPO)

Monthly Premium: $0

Deductible: $750

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $6,700

Counties Covered: Waldo, Franklin, Cumberland, Androscoggin, Oxford, Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, York

This PPO plan has low co-pays —$0 to visit your primary care physician and $35 for specialist visits. It covers vision, hearing, preventive dental, mental health services, skilled nursing, rehabilitation, podiatry, and wellness programs. Comprehensive dental coverage (services like extractions or restorative procedures) can be added on for an additional fee of $40 per month.

#6 Aetna Medicare Value Plan H3597-001 ( HMO )

Monthly Premium: $0

Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $5,900

Counties Covered: Cumberland, Sagadahoc, York

This premium-free plan is rated 4.5 stars and offers low co-pays on doctor visits and for hearing, vision, and podiatry services. Preventive and comprehensive dental services are covered with a 50 percent coinsurance. Coinsurance means that after meeting your plan’s deductible, you pay a percentage of the healthcare bill and your provider pays for the remainder. Some people prefer co-pays because they know up front what they can expect to pay. If you don’t plan on using dental services but want some form of coverage just in case, this plan could be a good option for you.

#7 Martin’s Point Generations Advantage Select H1365-001 (PPO)

Monthly Premium: $99

Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $7,300

Counties Covered: Androscoggin, Cumberland, Franklin, Knox, Lincoln, Oxford, Sagadahoc, Waldo, York

This plan is rated 4.5 stars and covers a wide range of benefits, including vision, hearing, mental health services, skilled nursing, rehabilitation, podiatry, and wellness programs. The downside is that it does not cover preventive or comprehensive dental. Generic drugs have co-payments that range from $0 to $10.

#8 AARP Medicare Advantage Choice R5329-001 (Regional PPO)

Monthly Premium: $64

Deductible: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $295

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $7,500

Counties Covered: Androscoggin, Aroostook, Cumberland, Franklin, Hancock, Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Oxford, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Sagadahoc, Somerset, Waldo, Washington, York

This plan has great service area coverage and is available in 16 Maine counties. To see your primary care physician, the co-pay is only $10; visiting a specialist is just $45. The prescription drug plan also offers affordable co-pays, with generic drugs costing $3 to $12. The plan does not include any dental services, and the vision benefit only covers routine eye exams. If you’d like to add preventive and comprehensive dental care to your plan, you can do so for an additional $45 per month.