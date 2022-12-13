What is an HRA and How Does It Work?

What is a health reimbursement arrangement?

An HRA — or a health reimbursement account — is a tax-advantaged arrangement your employer sets up and funds. You can use the money in it to pay for qualified medical expenses.

HRAs usually work in conjunction with major medical coverage, such as an employer-sponsored group plan or individual marketplace plan. In fact, you often can use money from your HRA to pay your health insurance premiums.

The IRS first recognized HRAs as employer health benefits in 2002. Initially, they were offered either in conjunction with group health insurance or as stand-alone plans intended to be combined with health coverage purchased on the individual market. The passage of the Affordable Care Act in 2010 eliminated stand-alone HRAs for a while, but they’ve since returned under new guidance.

Now, some small employers can offer an HRA without offering group coverage. Large employers can also meet their employer responsibility requirement by offering an HRA to be used with an individual health insurance plan purchased on the marketplace.[2] Some types of HRAs are becoming more popular, especially among small and midsize businesses, according to the Society for Human Resource Management.[3]

Types of HRAs

Multiple types of HRAs are available for employers to offer: