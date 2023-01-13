What is an FSA?

How does an FSA work?

If you opt for an FSA account through your employer, you can contribute pre-tax income to the account and you won’t have to pay tax on those contributions. Unfortunately, if you buy a health plan through the insurance marketplace, you won’t be eligible for an FSA.[1]

Here’s how to use the funds you save in an FSA:

Submit a claim. Once you incur a qualifying out-of-pocket medical expense, you’ll submit a claim to the FSA manager, which may be your employer or an outside company contracted by your employer. Provide proof of medical expenses. When you submit your claim, you’ll need to provide proof of your medical expenses and submit a statement that your healthcare plan didn’t cover those expenses.[2] Get reimbursed for approved expenses. If your claim is approved, you’ll receive reimbursement for the approved expenses. Each employer is different, so contact your employer to understand exactly how your specific FSA works.

Dr. Ben Aiken, vice president of health at insurance administrator Decent, explains that to utilize an FSA, you need to choose how much you want to contribute annually.

“At the beginning of your plan year, you will specify how much pre-tax dollars you’d like to set aside in your FSA,” Aiken says. “The total amount you selected is available on the first day of your benefits, even though you’ll be paying for it throughout the year in small increments taken from your pre-tax wages.”

Aiken says that the plan manager will issue you a debit card for your FSA account. You can use the card to pay for a wide range of healthcare expenses — from a copay for a doctor’s appointment to a baby thermometer.

