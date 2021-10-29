How To Replace Your Medicare Card Quick And Easy

Lost your card? Card expired? Have no fear—getting a new card is a cinch!

Misplacing your Medicare card can be distressing: you need it every time you go to the doctor. But stuff happens. Cards get lost all the time, and though it can be a little annoying to get a replacement card, it’s a lot easier than you think. And remember: losing your card does not mean losing your Medicare benefits.

You have several options for replacing your card quickly. Plus, you’ll get a temporary card in the meantime. So breathe a sigh of relief, and let’s jump in.

