Does Insurance Cover COVID Testing for Travel?

Do you need a COVID-19 test for travel?

If you’re planning on traveling internationally, you may be required to take a COVID-19 test. Entry and exit requirements can vary by country — including the U.S. — and can change frequently and rapidly. It’s important to be aware of all country testing regulations before you go, plus those of any methods of transport you plan to take during your trip, such as airlines, buses, and cruise lines.

You can find country-specific COVID-19 information by visiting the U.S. Embassy’s COVID-19 Information page, foreign government websites, and online tourism boards.[2] You can also check for updated travel advisories from the U.S. Department of State and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The type of COVID tests usually required for travel, such as antigen and PCR tests, typically aren’t covered by insurance unless ordered by a healthcare provider. So if you do need to get tested, you’ll likely need to pay out of pocket.

Keep in Mind: Travel requirements are constantly changing, and some embassy pages may not be up to date. Make sure you check multiple sources to confirm your destination’s specific requirements.

What insurance companies cover COVID testing for travel?

As of Jan. 15, 2022, under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCA), insurance companies are required to cover the cost of at-home COVID-19 tests. Each plan member is eligible for eight at-home tests per month, up to four people per plan.

The FFCA also requires health insurance providers to cover all diagnostic PCR tests that are ordered or administered by a healthcare provider. If the test hasn’t been ordered, however, coverage will depend on your insurer, plan, and the state where you live. There’s no one-size-fits-all answer — contact your insurance company to find out if you’re covered.[3]

