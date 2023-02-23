How Much Is a Flu Shot Without Health Insurance?

An influenza vaccine — or flu shot — can help protect you from several types of flu viruses during flu season and the rest of the year.[1] While most health insurance plans cover the cost of a flu shot, you’ll likely need to pay out of pocket to cover the cost without health insurance.[2] Prices vary depending on the type of flu vaccine you choose, your age, and where you get your shot. You can generally expect to pay less than $60 to get vaccinated.

Here’s what you need to know about the cost of a flu shot without insurance, including low-cost and free flu shot options.

