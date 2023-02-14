How Do Medicare Advantage Plans Work: A Brief Guide

How do Medicare Advantage plans work?

Private health insurance companies sell Medicare Advantage Plans, also known as Medicare Part C. As of 2023, 3,998 MA plans are available, and the average beneficiary has 43 plans to consider.[2]

Companies that offer MA plans contract with Medicare to provide the same services as Medicare Parts A (hospitalization) and B (medical insurance), plus other benefits Original Medicare beneficiaries typically don’t get.

The main differences between Medicare Advantage and Original Medicare are the extra benefits offered and the cost. Rather than having just medical, hospital, and prescription coverage, you may also get coverage for things like hearing, vision, or dental.[3] With everything under one plan, it’s easier to understand your deductibles and what is or isn’t covered.

To purchase a Medicare Advantage plan, you first need to find an MA plan provider in your state. Medicare Advantage plans don’t offer nationwide coverage. You can use the search tool at Medicare.gov to find Medicare Advantage plans available in your state.

