How Are Health Insurance Premiums Calculated?

Under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), health insurance companies can only consider a handful of factors when determining your individual health insurance premiums. When you purchase health insurance on the ACA marketplace, personal factors like your age, location, and tobacco use will determine your rates, along with your choice of plan and whether you enroll as an individual or with dependents.[1]

For small group health insurance, combined premiums for each employee using the same factors determine rates. Insurers use many additional factors to set premiums when underwriting plans for a large group.