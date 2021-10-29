Medicare & Colonoscopies: How To Get Coverage & Save Money

According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is one of the leading diagnoses and causes of death for cancer patients in the United States. It currently sits in the top five of the most common cancer diagnoses in the country. So what can you do if you are at high risk of getting colon cancer?

One way to properly catch and develop a treatment for this disease is to periodically get a colorectal cancer screening, also known as a screening colonoscopy.

