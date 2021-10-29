Medicare & Acupuncture: How To Get The Best For Pain Relief

After much needling, the CMS is going to cover you—but for how much?

Acupuncture has been around for so long that it’s probably more apt to call Western medicine “ alternative medicine.” Despite acupuncture’s long history, Medicare has long left it outside the scope of covered treatment. But in January of 2020, things changed. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ( CMS ) announced that it would include acupuncture as a covered treatment for chronic low back pain.

In this article, we will discuss what’s covered and what’s not covered by Medicare. We will also discuss acupuncture alternatives for those less comfortable with needles. Let’s start.

Ready for a Medicare plan that works for you? Use the Insurify Medicare comparison tool to find Medicare plans near you. Start with your ZIP code, and you’ll be comparing plans in less than two minutes. Try it today!