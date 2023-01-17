Does Insurance Cover LASIK? How to Pay for It

Is LASIK worth it?

Whether LASIK is worth it for you depends on your situation. Be sure to thoroughly research the procedure and understand the risks and benefits. Talk to your eye doctor if you have any questions or concerns. Ultimately, you’ll have to decide for yourself if the procedure is really worth the cost and is something that would truly improve your quality of life.

LASIK has become popular in the U.S. since it was approved by the FDA in 1995. A recent study in the Journal of Clinical Ophthalmology estimates that 20 to 25 million procedures have been performed in the U.S., with around 800,000 done in 2021.[7]

All in all, many patients consider LASIK to be worth the cost. The FDA reports that 95% of LASIK patients were pleased with their results.[8] However, some patients did report symptoms at three months post-surgery, including dry eyes and halos.

Here’s a look at the pros and cons of LASIK to help you determine if it’s right for you.

LASIK Pros Fast procedure: LASIK procedures are relatively quick and painless, with many procedures taking around 20 minutes.

Quick results: You’ll likely see better almost immediately following your LASIK procedure.

No glasses or contacts: Chances are you won’t need to rely on your glasses or contacts to see after the surgery. LASIK Cons Expensive: If the payment options discussed above don’t work for you, you’ll likely need to pay out of pocket for the procedure since LASIK is almost never covered by insurance. Costs can climb into the thousands.

Not without risks: Like most surgeries, LASIK comes with some risks. Potential risks include dry eyes, halos, and other issues, like problems seeing at night.

May need repeat surgery: You may need repeat surgery to maintain your initial LASIK results, even though the procedure is typically considered permanent.

Read More: How to Compare Medicare Advantage & Get the Best Plan