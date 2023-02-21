Does Health Insurance Cover Plastic Surgery Costs?

When might health insurance cover plastic surgery?

Health insurance coverage might include reconstructive surgery or other plastic surgery procedures that are medically necessary. Your HMO or PPO plan or another health insurance policy might cover procedures that will improve your overall health, such as weight loss surgery for people whose extra weight amplifies medical conditions.

An insurance company might pay if your plastic surgery is for:

Facial reconstruction after having a tumor removed

Breast reconstruction after a mastectomy

Cleft lip and palate repair

Flap reconstruction after skin cancer removal

Breast reduction when the extra weight causes back pain

Tummy tuck when excess skin or weight impacts mobility

Sometimes, it’s not entirely clear whether a procedure is cosmetic or reconstructive. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) has guidelines concerning some of these procedures. If you’re considering plastic surgery, reviewing these guidelines can help you determine if your procedure falls in the reconstructive category.[1]

For example, rhinoplasty performed for cosmetic reasons isn’t reconstructive. But a nose job to correct deformities that cause breathing problems is medically necessary.[2]

