Kansas Medicare Advantage: The 8 Best & Worst Plans

Best Medicare Advantage Plans in Kansas

Before we get into the top plans, we want to remind you that the most important factor is you. Your needs, your preferences, and your budget ultimately determine which plan is best for you. Be sure to get clear on what you need most from your Medicare plan before you start shopping.

Best Medicare Advantage Plans In Kansas 1. Erickson Advantage Freedom 2. Erickson Advantage Liberty 3. Erickson Advantage Signature 4. AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 1 5. AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 2 6. Aetna Medicare Premier 7. Aetna Medicare Premier Preferred 8. AARP Medicare Advantage Choice Plan 1

Of the top eight Medicare Advantage plans in Kansas, three have a five-star rating, and the other five have four to four and a half stars. Here’s a look at the top plans and what they include.

#1 Erickson Advantage Freedom H5652-006 ( HMO -POS)

With a $70 monthly premium, this five-star plan offers prescription drug coverage with low co-pays for medications. It has one of the lowest rates for short-term inpatient hospital stays. The first seven days cost $225 per day, and then days eight until 90 are free. From day 91 and beyond, you pay 30 percent coinsurance per stay.

This plan offers essential hearing, dental, and vision coverage, with a supplemental policy available for comprehensive dental.

Monthly premium: $70

Deductible: $200

Out-of-pocket max: $4,000

Counties where this plan is available: Johnson

#2 Erickson Advantage Liberty with Drugs H5652-008 ( HMO -POS)

Another five-star plan from Erickson Advantage, this one is premium-free, with a $400 deductible. Visits to your primary care physician are $0–$30, and specialists are $50. Out of network, you pay 30 percent coinsurance.

Preventive care, diagnostics, and lab services cost $0. This HMO plan covers essential hearing, dental, and vision services.

Monthly premium: $0

Deductible: $400

Out-of-pocket max: $6,700

Counties where this plan is available: Johnson

#3: Erickson Advantage Signature with Drugs H5652-001 ( HMO -POS)

This plan has the highest monthly premium —$199—of the top eight plans. However, there is no deductible, and the out-of-pocket max is just $2,600, considerably the lowest of the top eight Medicare Advantage plans in Kansas.

The four-tier prescription drug plan has low premiums, especially for generic medications. In-network doctor visits cost $0, and specialists are $20. Out of network, you pay 30 percent coinsurance for either.

Another advantage of this plan is the low cost of Medicare Part B drugs, just 10 percent coinsurance.

Monthly premium: $199

Deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket max: $2,600

Counties where this plan is available: Johnson

#4: AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 1 H2802-033 ( HMO -POS)

This plan from AARP is a solid one and worth consideration. It’s rated four and a half stars and has a low monthly premium of $36 and no deductible. Drugs in Tier 1 are $12 or less.

This plan includes a generous inpatient hospital benefit. Days one through seven cost $275 per day, and days eight and beyond cost $0 for in-network hospitals. There is no cost for hearing tests, basic dental procedures, eye exams, or corrective lenses.

Monthly premium: $36

Deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket max: $4,400

Counties where this plan is available: Wilson, Douglas, Atchison, Miami, Cherokee, Jackson, Johnson, Osage, Allen, Linn, Pottawatomie, Jefferson, Wyandotte, Woodson, Anderson, Franklin, Leavenworth, Bourbon, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Coffey, Crawford

#5: AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 2 H2802-032 ( HMO -POS)

With no monthly premiums and no deductible, this plan is one worth considering. Like the previous AARP plan, the tiered prescription drug plan makes medications affordable, and the in-network hospital stays are well-priced. The first five days cost $300 per day, with all subsequent days costing $0.

Hearing, preventive dental, and vision are covered, with many services being free. This plan also covers podiatry and mental health services.

Monthly premium: $0

Deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket max: $5,900

Counties where this plan is available: Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Allen, Wyandotte, Wilson, Atchison, Bourbon, Cherokee, Jackson, Montgomery, Neosho, Pottawatomie, Osage, Franklin, Coffey, Douglas, Labette, Anderson, Woodson, Miami, Crawford, Jefferson

#6: Aetna Medicare Premier H2663-026 ( HMO )

The Aetna Medicare Premier plan is premium-free with no deductible. Medications that fall under the Preferred Retail Cost-Sharing formulary are $0, with all others being affordable.

Visits to your primary care physician cost $0, and specialists cost $40. Vision and hearing services are covered, as are both preventive and comprehensive dental.

Monthly premium: $0

Deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket max: $5,000

Counties where this plan is available: Johnson, Wyandotte, Miami, Douglas, Jefferson

#7: Aetna Medicare Premier Preferred H2663-035 ( HMO )

The second plan from Aetna also includes a prescription drug plan with low co-pays for generic drugs. While some generics are free, the non-preferred brands are quite expensive with this plan. The vision and dental coverage are good, with comprehensive dental included.

Monthly premium: $0

Deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket max: $5,000

Counties where this plan is available: Miami, Johnson, Jefferson, Douglas, Wyandotte

#8: AARP Medicare Advantage Choice Plan 1 H2228-071 ( PPO )

This PPO plan earns a solid four-star rating as a local PPO, serving Johnson county. It offers Medicare beneficiaries a low-cost prescription drug plan. Hearing and vision services cost $0, and dental is covered, too.

Diabetes supplies bought in-network are free, with out-of-network ones costing 40 percent coinsurance per item. This plan covers Medicare Part B drugs with 20 percent coinsurance.

Monthly premium: $0

Deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket max: $6,400

Counties where this plan is available: Johnson

