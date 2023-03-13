If you don’t have health insurance coverage through an employer, you’ll need to purchase a health insurance plan on your own.

Since the Affordable Care Act (ACA) passed in March 2010, individual health insurance plans have been more accessible to people who need them. The law made health insurance available to more people, especially people without a workplace health insurance plan.[1]

Individual health insurance plans are also helpful for people experiencing a gap in coverage, perhaps due to job loss or self-employment.

Here’s what you should know about individual health insurance.