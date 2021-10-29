Hawaii Medicare Advantage: The 8 Best & Worst Plans

What Are the Best Medicare Advantage Plans in Hawaii?

Reviewing the top Medicare Advantage plan options in Hawaii for 2021 will give you a better idea of how the plans you’re interested in compare to the competition. Below, the top eight plans are compared, taking into consideration premiums, Part D plan deductibles, out-of-pocket maximums, co-payments, and the plans’ Medicare star rating.

Best Medicare Advantage Plans In Hawaii 1. Kaiser Permanente Senior Advantage Basic 2. Kaiser Permanente Senior Advantage Enhanced 3. Kaiser Permanente Senior Advantage Hawaii Island 4. Kaiser Permanente Senior Advantage Maui 5. AARP Medicare Advantage Choice 6. AARP Medicare Advantage Choice Plan 1 7. AARP Medicare Advantage Choice Plan 2 8. HumanaChoice

You can learn more about Medicare Advantage’s overall benefits at Medicare.gov. Check with each plan provider for more information on specific benefits and a formulary outlining covered drugs and costs.

#1 Kaiser Permanente Senior Advantage Basic H1230-003 ( HMO )

Monthly premium: $78

Annual deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket maximum: $7,550

Counties where plan is available: Honolulu

This five-star plan offers low Tier 1 drug costs of $0–$9. It features a $0 co-pay for preventive care and relatively low co-pays for doctor visits: $20 for primary care and $45 for specialist care. Hearing and vision exams have a $20 co-pay, and preventive dental services are covered with a $0 co-pay. The only comprehensive dental benefit is for non-routine services at 30 percent coinsurance.

#2 Kaiser Permanente Senior Advantage Enhanced H1230-001 ( HMO )

Monthly premium: $176

Annual deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket maximum: $5,100

Counties where plan is available: Honolulu

Like the basic Kaiser plan, this five-star plan also features $0–$9 Tier 1 drug costs. Preventive care has a $0 co-pay, and doctor visits have a low $10 co-pay for primary care and $35 for specialist care. Hearing and vision exams have a $10 co-pay, most preventive dental care has a $0 co-pay, and the only comprehensive dental benefit (non-routine services) requires 30 percent coinsurance.

#3 Kaiser Permanente Senior Advantage Hawaii Island H1230-014 ( HMO )

Monthly premium: $196

Annual deductible: $445

Out-of-pocket maximum: $5,100

Counties where plan is available: Hawaii

For this five-star plan, Tier 1 drugs have a higher co-pay than the first two Kaiser plans at $6–$18. Preventive care has a $0 co-pay, and doctor visit co-pays are low, at just $15 for a primary visit and $35 for specialist care. A hearing or vision exam requires a $15 co-pay, most of the covered preventive dental benefits have a $0 co-pay, and non-routine comprehensive dental service requires 30 percent coinsurance.

#4 Kaiser Permanente Senior Advantage Maui H1230-013 ( HMO )

Monthly premium: $196

Annual deductible: $445

Out-of-pocket maximum: $5,100

Counties where plan is available: Maui

The last five-star plan on the list, this Kaiser plan features $0–$9 Tier 1 drug co-pays. Preventive care has a $0 co-pay, and doctor visit co-pays are low, at $10 for primary care and $35 for specialist care. This plan covers the same hearing, dental, and vision benefits as the other Kaiser plans, with $10 vision and hearing exam co-pays, $0 co-pays for most preventive dental services, and 30 percent coinsurance for non-routine comprehensive dental services.

#5 AARP Medicare Advantage Choice H2228-068 ( PPO )

Monthly premium: $28

Annual deductible: $250

Out-of-pocket maximum: $5,700

Counties where plan is available: Kauai and Maui

The first four-star plan on the list, this option features $0–$9 Tier 1 drug co-pays. This plan also has $0 co-pays for in-network preventive care and primary care, along with a $40 co-pay for specialist care. A hearing exam, all preventive dental benefits, and all covered vision benefits have a $0 in-network co-pay, but the plan doesn’t offer comprehensive dental coverage.

#6 AARP Medicare Advantage Choice Plan 1 H2228-024 ( PPO )

Monthly premium: $0

Annual deductible: $300

Out-of-pocket maximum: $6,700

Counties where plan is available: Honolulu

Like many other plans on the list, this four-star plan has a $0–$9 co-pay for Tier 1 drugs. Preventive care has a $0 in-network co-pay, along with $10 for primary care and $50 for specialist care. A hearing exam and all covered in-network vision benefits have a $0 co-pay. Unfortunately, the plan doesn’t cover preventive or comprehensive dental services.

#7 AARP Medicare Advantage Choice Plan 2 H2228-067 ( PPO )

Monthly premium: $55

Annual deductible: $150

Out-of-pocket maximum: $5,100

Counties where plan is available: Honolulu

This four-star plan has $0–$9 Tier 1 drug co-pays. Preventive care and primary care both have a $0 in-network co-pay, and specialist care visits have a low $30 co-pay. The plan also has $0 co-pays for hearing exams, all preventive dental services, and the covered vision benefits, though the plan does not cover comprehensive dental services.

#8 HumanaChoice H5216-232 ( PPO )

Monthly premium: $55

Annual deductible: $150

Out-of-pocket maximum: $5,350

Counties where plan is available: Maui and Kauai

This four-star plan’s Tier 1 drug plan costs are the highest at $3–$30. In-network preventive care and primary care have a $0 co-pay, and in-network specialist visits have a relatively low $30 co-pay. The plan does not cover any vision benefits, and it has the highest cost for a hearing exam, with a $35 in-network co-pay. The covered preventive dental benefits have a $0 in-network co-pay, and the few covered comprehensive dental benefits require 50 percent coinsurance for in-network care.