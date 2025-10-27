National Association of Real Estate Editors member
Updated
Table of contents
Free health insurance isn’t available to everyone, but for some people, it may be an option through various federal and state programs.
These programs are generally reserved for low-income Americans, people of a certain age, or people in other specific populations that meet qualifying requirements.
Here’s what you should know about the various free health insurance options that are available in the U.S., as well as their eligibility requirements.
Several government programs offer free health insurance in the U.S.
You typically need to be of low income, have a disability, or be a child, senior citizen, or veteran to qualify for free health insurance.
States and communities sometimes offer healthcare assistance, too.
What programs provide free health insurance?
Four programs offer free or low-cost health insurance through the government:
Medicaid: This is for certain people with low income, families, children, pregnant women, seniors, and people with disabilities.[1]
CHIP: The Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) coverage is for children and pregnant women whose income is too high for Medicaid.[2]
100% subsidized ACA plans: These are healthcare plans offered under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Premium subsidies are available based on income.
Medicare Part A: Also called “hospital insurance,” this coverage is for seniors and disabled Americans.
Some states and cities also have programs that offer free or low-cost healthcare to residents. Free and low-cost health services are also available to military veterans.
Do you qualify for free health insurance?
The eligibility requirements for free health insurance depend on which program you’re interested in, as well as where you’re located.
Your household income, as compared to the federal poverty level, will often come into play, as many programs are designed for low-income Americans. For 2025, the FPL is $15,650 for one person and $32,150 for a family of four.[3]
Other factors also affect your eligibility for free health insurance, like your disability status, age, and military service record. In all cases, you’ll need to be a U.S. citizen or legal immigrant to qualify.
Free health insurance through Medicaid
Medicaid is a program run jointly by the federal government and individual states. It’s designed for lower-income residents. People who are enrolled in the program typically pay no monthly premiums or copays. Certain services may have small copayments.
Though it sounds similar, Medicaid isn’t the same as Medicare, another government-run health program. Medicare is largely for older adults (65 and older) and does come with premiums, deductibles, and co-insurance.
Medicaid is required to cover certain items, such as inpatient and outpatient hospital services, X-rays, laboratory work, physician services, and home health services. States can expand the program to offer services beyond these, though.
To qualify for Medicaid, you need to have an income below the federal poverty level. Under the Affordable Care Act, states can also expand beyond this, up to 138% of the federal poverty level.
There’s no open enrollment period for Medicaid. You can apply for coverage at any time.
Below are where states stand on this expansion as of October 2025.
State
Status
|Alabama
|Not expanded
|Alaska
|Fully expanded
|Arizona
|Fully expanded
|Arkansas
|Fully expanded
|California
|Fully expanded
|Colorado
|Fully expanded
|Connecticut
|Fully expanded
|Delaware
|Fully expanded
|Florida
|Not expanded
|Georgia
|Partially expanded
|Hawaii
|Fully expanded
|Idaho
|Fully expanded
|Illinois
|Fully expanded
|Indiana
|Fully expanded
|Iowa
|Fully expanded
|Kansas
|Not expanded
|Kentucky
|Fully expanded
|Louisiana
|Fully expanded
|Maine
|Fully expanded
|Maryland
|Fully expanded
|Massachusetts
|Fully expanded
|Michigan
|Fully expanded
|Minnesota
|Fully expanded
|Mississippi
|Not expanded
|Missouri
|Fully expanded
|Montana
|Fully expanded
|Nebraska
|Fully expanded
|Nevada
|Fully expanded
|New Hampshire
|Fully expanded
|New Jersey
|Fully expanded
|New Mexico
|Fully expanded
|New York
|Fully expanded
|North Carolina
|Fully expanded
|North Dakota
|Fully expanded
|Ohio
|Fully expanded
|Oklahoma
|Fully expanded
|Oregon
|Fully expanded
|Pennsylvania
|Fully expanded
|Rhode Island
|Fully expanded
|South Carolina
|Not expanded
|South Dakota
|Fully expanded
|Tennessee
|Not expanded
|Texas
|Not expanded
|Utah
|Fully expanded
|Vermont
|Fully expanded
|Virginia
|Fully expanded
|Washington
|Fully expanded
|West Virginia
|Fully expanded
|Wisconsin
|Partially expanded
|Wyoming
|Not expanded
Medicaid eligibility rules
Because some states have expanded coverage and some haven’t, the exact requirements you’ll need to meet for Medicaid eligibility will depend on where you live.
Generally speaking, though, you’ll need to meet these essential criteria:
Have a modified adjusted gross income below the federal poverty level (or up to 138% of it, depending on your state)[4]
Be a resident of the state in which you plan to receive Medicaid
Be a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident
Aside from income, you can also qualify based on disability, blindness, or being age 65 or older. Check with your state’s health department for more information.
How to apply for Medicaid
To apply for Medicaid coverage, you can apply directly through your state Medicaid agency, or you can use the Healthcare.gov website.
If you choose the latter, you’ll need to:
Create an account at Healthcare.gov or your state’s separate marketplace website, if it has one.
Fill out an online application through your account. This will also tell you if you’re eligible for any subsidized ACA healthcare plans.
Await contact from your state’s Medicaid department. If your application indicates you’re eligible, it’ll be sent to your state for processing.
The American Council on Aging has a full list of state Medicaid agencies. Contact yours for more information.
CHIP: Free or low-cost health insurance for children
CHIP provides low-cost and free health insurance to eligible children younger than 19 whose families exceed the income limits for Medicaid. Pregnant women can also qualify.
Income thresholds vary by state but range from 170% to 400% of the federal poverty level. To pay no premiums, you’ll need to make less than 150% of the FPL.
All CHIP programs, regardless of state, must cover the following services:
Well-baby and well-child visits
Dental benefits
Vaccinations
Behavioral health services, including substance abuse treatment
In states that have expanded their Medicaid programs, screening services, diagnostic testing, and treatment of physical and mental illnesses also must be covered.
CHIP eligibility rules
CHIP requirements vary by state and the category you’re looking to qualify under.
For a child to be eligible for coverage, they must be:
U.S. citizens or legal immigrants
Residents of their state
Fall under their state’s income threshold
Age 18 or younger
Uninsured
Pregnant women can qualify if they make 185% or less of the federal poverty level (200% if they’re younger than 19).
How to apply for CHIP
Applying for CHIP is the same as applying for Medicaid, as CHIP is a part of the Medicaid program.
You’ll need to:
Create an account at Healthcare.gov or your state’s separate marketplace website, if it has one.
Fill out an online application through your account. This will also tell you if you’re eligible for any subsidized ACA healthcare plans.
Await contact from your state’s Medicaid department. If your application indicates you’re eligible, it’ll be sent on to your state for processing.
Contact your state’s Medicaid agency for more information.
$0 premium ACA marketplace plans
Health insurance plans offered through the Affordable Care Act marketplace are eligible for subsidies, which can cover some or even all of the plan’s premiums completely. These subsidies are issued as premium tax credits and are based on a sliding scale (with lower incomes getting higher subsidies).
Applicants can choose to have the tax credit paid directly to the insurance company to reduce or cover their premiums, or they may opt to use the benefit when filing their annual tax return. Keep in mind that if your income changes throughout the year, the amount of your subsidy can change, too, so it’s important to keep your income updated.
ACA plans also offer cost-sharing reductions for certain qualifying applicants. These can reduce your deductibles, copays, and out-of-pocket maximums.
ACA subsidy eligibility rules
If you have an income between 100% and 400% of the federal poverty level, you’ll qualify for subsidies toward an ACA health plan. Incomes greater than this amount may also qualify in some states.
The exact amount of subsidies available depends on your household size, income, and location, but the average subsidy in 2024 was $6,432, according to KFF.[5] You can use Healthcare.gov’s savings tool to estimate how much you may be eligible to save on an ACA plan.
How to enroll in a zero-premium plan
If you’re interested in a subsidized ACA health plan, you’ll need to apply for coverage during the open enrollment period, which begins Nov. 1.
To apply, you can:
Create a Healthcare.gov account and fill out an online application.
Call Healthcare.gov at 1 (800) 318-2596 and enroll over the phone.
Find a Healthcare.gov agent, broker, or assistant in your area. They can help guide you through the application process.
Find an approved enrollment partner and follow their application process.
Fill out a paper application and mail it in.
You’ll need to provide information about your household, tax-filing status, citizenship, income, employment, and health coverage, if any. Make sure you have these details on hand before beginning your application.
Free health insurance for people with disabilities and seniors
If you’re age 65 or older, you can get free health coverage through Medicare’s Part A program. Part A, also called hospital insurance, has $0 premiums for most people and can be used for inpatient hospital stays, skilled nursing facility stays, and hospice care. It does have deductibles and copayments in some cases.
If you’re disabled, you also may be eligible for Medicare Part A if you’ve been receiving Social Security Disability Insurance for at least two years. You may also be able to take advantage of state Medicare buy-in programs if you’re disabled. These allow you to purchase Medicare coverage as long as you’re working.
For extra help covering prescriptions, you can opt to add Part D coverage to your Medicare plan. You can use this for both brand-name and generic drugs.
Eligibility requirements for premium-free Medicare
You can qualify for premium-free Medicare Part A in several ways:
Be age 65 or older and eligible for Social Security benefits
Have been receiving Social Security Disability Insurance benefits for at least 24 months
Have end-stage renal disease
If you can’t get Part A coverage for free, you may be able to purchase it for a low premium.
How to get premium-free Medicare
If you’re eligible for premium-free Medicare Part A coverage, you can sign up through the Social Security Administration’s online application form. You’ll need your Social Security number, birth details, and previous health insurance information on hand when you apply.
If you have end-stage renal disease, you’ll need to call 1 (800) 772-1213 to sign up for Medicare. You can check the status of your application at any time by signing into your Social Security account.
Free health insurance for veterans
If you’re a military veteran, you may be able to receive free healthcare services through the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), though it depends on your income level, military service history, and the severity of any disabilities you received through your service.
Care is offered through more than 1,200 VA locations across the nation. These locations offer treatment for illnesses and injuries, health prevention services, exams, immunizations, surgery, kidney dialysis, acute care, specialized care, urgent care, and more. Dental care is also sometimes provided.
Eligibility requirements for free health insurance for veterans
The most basic requirement for VA healthcare is that you served in the U.S. military, reserves, or National Guard.
You can’t have a dishonorable discharge and must also meet at least one of the following service requirements:
Have at least 24 months of contiguous services or a full active-duty period
Be discharged for a service-connected disability
Be discharged for hardship
Served before Sept. 7, 1980
Some veterans pay copays for VA health services, while others receive free care. To receive free care, you’ll need to have a catastrophic disability or a disability with a rating of at least 50%. You can also receive free care for service-related conditions or if you received a Medal of Honor.
To determine who else is eligible for free care, the VA assigns veterans a priority group based on their income, disability, service history, and other factors. Copays and the pricing of various services are lowest for people in high-priority groups.
How to apply for free health insurance for veterans
To get VA healthcare, you’ll need to fill out VA Form 10-10EZ. You can do this online or manually. If you fill out a physical form, you’ll need to submit it through the mail.
When filling out your application, you’ll need your:
Social Security number
Existing health insurance information
Military service history
DD214 and other separation documentation
Income information
Deductible expenses
To fill out the application online, you’ll need to sign in with your U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs account.
State and community programs that fill coverage gaps
Several states also offer free and low-cost health insurance programs (such as California’s Medi-Cal), as do some cities (Healthy San Francisco, for example). You can also use local community health centers that are funded by the Health Resources and Services Administration. These offer healthcare services regardless of insurance status.
Here are some state and community programs that offer additional coverage options depending on where you live.
Program
Location
Who Qualifies
Cost
|Medi-Cal
|California
|California residents with incomes 138% of the FPL or less
|No premiums, copays, or out-of-pocket costs for many
|Healthy San Francisco
|San Francisco
|San Francisco residents with incomes 500% or below FPL
|$0–$20 for primary care, urgent care, radiology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and specialty care; $0–$25 for emergency visits and pharmacy; $0–$100 for same-day surgery; $0–$200 for inpatient services
|Prescription Advantage
|Massachusetts
|Massachusetts residents who are disabled or age 65 and older
|Up to $30 per prescription, depending on brand and drug level
|Health Plan Savings
|New Jersey
|New Jersey households with incomes up to 600% of the FPL
|Premium discounts vary
|DCHHS Charity Care Program
|Dallas
|Texas residents who are uninsured or underinsured and have a household income of 400% of the FPL or less
|Free immunizations, diagnosis/treatment of STDs, tuberculosis prevention and control, prescriptions, etc.
Some areas also have charity-care laws. These require nonprofit hospitals to offer discounted or free care to low-income patients.
Free health insurance FAQs
You can get low-cost or free health insurance through a variety of methods, if you need it. Check out the information below to learn more about your options and how to use them.
Is there such a thing as free insurance?
Several government programs offer free or low-cost health insurance, including Medicaid, Medicare Part A, and CHIP. Some veterans also qualify for free health services, and depending on your income, you may be eligible for a subsidized Affordable Care Act health insurance plan.
What are the pros and cons of ‘free’ health insurance?
The pro is that the coverage is free, particularly if you can’t afford coverage elsewhere. The biggest con is that not everyone can qualify for free government health insurance programs. You’ll typically need to be a senior, a child, a person with a disability, or have a low income to qualify.
How can you get insurance when you have no money?
You may be able to qualify for health insurance through the government’s Medicaid or CHIP programs or by using an Affordable Care Act health plan. These often come with subsidies that can reduce your premiums significantly — or even cover them entirely.
Is $200 per month good for health insurance?
The typical American pays about $1,787 for employer-sponsored individual health insurance annually — or $149 per month, according to KFF. By these standards, $200 per month is a lot higher.
Is Obamacare free?
It depends. Obamacare, which refers to plans offered through the Affordable Care Act’s health insurance marketplace, can be free depending on your income. These plans are eligible for tax-credit subsidies, which you can put toward your plan’s premiums or toward your annual tax returns. In some cases, you may qualify for enough subsidy to cover your entire premium.
