Free health insurance through Medicaid

Medicaid is a program run jointly by the federal government and individual states. It’s designed for lower-income residents. People who are enrolled in the program typically pay no monthly premiums or copays. Certain services may have small copayments.

Though it sounds similar, Medicaid isn’t the same as Medicare, another government-run health program. Medicare is largely for older adults (65 and older) and does come with premiums, deductibles, and co-insurance.

Medicaid is required to cover certain items, such as inpatient and outpatient hospital services, X-rays, laboratory work, physician services, and home health services. States can expand the program to offer services beyond these, though.

To qualify for Medicaid, you need to have an income below the federal poverty level. Under the Affordable Care Act, states can also expand beyond this, up to 138% of the federal poverty level.

There’s no open enrollment period for Medicaid. You can apply for coverage at any time.

Below are where states stand on this expansion as of October 2025.

State Status Alabama Not expanded Alaska Fully expanded Arizona Fully expanded Arkansas Fully expanded California Fully expanded Colorado Fully expanded Connecticut Fully expanded Delaware Fully expanded Florida Not expanded Georgia Partially expanded Hawaii Fully expanded Idaho Fully expanded Illinois Fully expanded Indiana Fully expanded Iowa Fully expanded Kansas Not expanded Kentucky Fully expanded Louisiana Fully expanded Maine Fully expanded Maryland Fully expanded Massachusetts Fully expanded Michigan Fully expanded Minnesota Fully expanded Mississippi Not expanded Missouri Fully expanded Montana Fully expanded Nebraska Fully expanded Nevada Fully expanded New Hampshire Fully expanded New Jersey Fully expanded New Mexico Fully expanded New York Fully expanded North Carolina Fully expanded North Dakota Fully expanded Ohio Fully expanded Oklahoma Fully expanded Oregon Fully expanded Pennsylvania Fully expanded Rhode Island Fully expanded South Carolina Not expanded South Dakota Fully expanded Tennessee Not expanded Texas Not expanded Utah Fully expanded Vermont Fully expanded Virginia Fully expanded Washington Fully expanded West Virginia Fully expanded Wisconsin Partially expanded Wyoming Not expanded

Medicaid eligibility rules

Because some states have expanded coverage and some haven’t, the exact requirements you’ll need to meet for Medicaid eligibility will depend on where you live.

Generally speaking, though, you’ll need to meet these essential criteria:

Have a modified adjusted gross income below the federal poverty level (or up to 138% of it, depending on your state) [4]

Be a resident of the state in which you plan to receive Medicaid

Be a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident

Aside from income, you can also qualify based on disability, blindness, or being age 65 or older. Check with your state’s health department for more information.

How to apply for Medicaid

To apply for Medicaid coverage, you can apply directly through your state Medicaid agency, or you can use the Healthcare.gov website.

If you choose the latter, you’ll need to:

Create an account at Healthcare.gov or your state’s separate marketplace website, if it has one. Fill out an online application through your account. This will also tell you if you’re eligible for any subsidized ACA healthcare plans. Await contact from your state’s Medicaid department. If your application indicates you’re eligible, it’ll be sent to your state for processing.

The American Council on Aging has a full list of state Medicaid agencies. Contact yours for more information.