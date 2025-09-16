Who’s eligible for Medicaid?

Who is eligible for Medicaid depends on your state’s criteria. In general, states provide Medicaid for the following groups:

Adults with low incomes

Children

Pregnant women

People aged 65 or older

People with disabilities

You can use the eligibility tool on Healthcare.gov to find out if you may qualify for Medicaid.

Income limits to qualify for Medicaid

In 2010, the Affordable Care Act (ACA) allowed states to expand Medicaid eligibility to cover more people who didn’t qualify under the previous requirements. In states with expanded Medicaid coverage, you can qualify for Medicaid if your household income is below 138% of the federal poverty level, but some states have different limits.[5]

Your state will determine your eligibility by looking at your modified adjusted gross income. The income limits may vary based on how many dependents you have, whether you’re pregnant, or whether someone in your household has a disability.

Non-financial criteria to qualify for Medicaid

Medicaid eligibility considers more than just income. It also depends on the following factors:

Age

If children are in the household

If anyone in the household is disabled

Good to Know In general, people who receive supplemental Social Security income (SSI) and children who are in foster care also qualify for Medicaid.

Expansion vs. non-expansion states

There are 10 states that didn’t expand the Medicaid program: Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. This means adults in those states aren’t eligible for Medicaid based on income and will need to secure coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace or through a private health insurance plan.