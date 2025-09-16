Kat Tretina is a personal finance writer specializing in debt repayment and insurance.
Previously, she worked in public relations within the pharmaceutical industry before switching to non-profit work. After struggling to repay her own student loan debt and seeing firsthand how complex the financial aid and repayment system is, she began writing to share what she learned so other people could better manage their loans.
For the past seven years, she’s been freelancing for major financial publications, focusing her work on helping people understand their financial options. Kat double-majored in English and Communications at Elizabethtown College, and she went on to earn her master’s at West Chester University. She has also earned certifications in student loan counseling and financial education.
15+ years in content creation
7+ years in business and financial services content
Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.
Medicaid is the country’s healthcare program for people with low income, people with disabilities, children, pregnant women, and seniors. More than 70 million are enrolled in Medicaid as of 2025, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.[1] From doctor’s visits to prescription medications, Medicaid provides critical services and care.
If you’re thinking about applying for Medicaid, you might not know where to start or what documentation you’ll need. In this guide, you’ll learn about the program’s eligibility requirements, what paperwork to gather, and what steps to take to complete the Medicaid application process.
How to apply for Medicaid
Medicaid is a joint federal and state program that provides healthcare coverage to different groups who may have trouble getting coverage elsewhere. Its eligibility requirements and application processes vary by state.
In general, the Medicaid application process requires the following steps:
1. Check your eligibility
Visit your state’s Medicaid agency to view specific eligibility requirements.
2. Gather documents and details
To apply for Medicaid, you’ll need to provide personal information. Before filling out the application, gather your Social Security number, the amounts of your monthly rent or mortgage payments and utility bills, proof of income (such as pay stubs or recent tax returns), verification of other government benefits you may receive, and proof of citizenship or immigration status.[2]
3. Create an online account
Create an online account with your state Medicaid agency. You could also create an account with the Health Insurance Marketplace. If you’re eligible for Medicaid, Healthcare.gov will send your information to your state agency, which will contact you about enrolling in Medicaid.
4. Submit an application
You can fill out and submit the Medicaid application online. If you need a paper form, you can request one from your state Medicaid agency.
5. Respond to follow-up questions
A representative from the state Medicaid agency may reach out to you with follow-up questions about your income or to request additional documentation. Respond promptly to prevent delays.
6. Wait for an approval or denial
After reviewing the case, the state Medicaid agency will send you a written notice of approval or denial, with a list of next steps for enrollment if it approves your application.
What happens after you apply for Medicaid?
Once you apply for Medicaid, the state agency will review your application and make a decision. The Medicaid agency may take up to 45 days to process your application. If your application involves a disability, it can take up to 90 days.[3]
If the state approves your application: If the state agency approves your application, you’ll receive an approval letter with instructions on what to do next. Usually, you have a limited amount of time (often 30 to 60 days) to enroll in a managed care plan, or the state will choose a plan for you.
If the state denies your application: If the state denies your application, it may list alternatives, such as eligibility for cost savings on a Health Insurance Marketplace plan.[4] The letter will also include information about Medicaid fair hearings to appeal the decision.
If you need to appeal the decision: Anyone can appeal a Medicaid decision, and you can request a fair hearing. The appeals process varies by state, but you usually have 30 to 90 days to appeal the decision. Contact your state Medicaid agency for details on timing and the appeals process.
Who’s eligible for Medicaid?
Who is eligible for Medicaid depends on your state’s criteria. In general, states provide Medicaid for the following groups:
Adults with low incomes
Children
Pregnant women
People aged 65 or older
People with disabilities
You can use the eligibility tool on Healthcare.gov to find out if you may qualify for Medicaid.
Income limits to qualify for Medicaid
In 2010, the Affordable Care Act (ACA) allowed states to expand Medicaid eligibility to cover more people who didn’t qualify under the previous requirements. In states with expanded Medicaid coverage, you can qualify for Medicaid if your household income is below 138% of the federal poverty level, but some states have different limits.[5]
Your state will determine your eligibility by looking at your modified adjusted gross income. The income limits may vary based on how many dependents you have, whether you’re pregnant, or whether someone in your household has a disability.
Non-financial criteria to qualify for Medicaid
Medicaid eligibility considers more than just income. It also depends on the following factors:
Age
If children are in the household
If anyone in the household is disabled
In general, people who receive supplemental Social Security income (SSI) and children who are in foster care also qualify for Medicaid.
Expansion vs. non-expansion states
There are 10 states that didn’t expand the Medicaid program: Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. This means adults in those states aren’t eligible for Medicaid based on income and will need to secure coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace or through a private health insurance plan.
Documents and information you’ll need to apply for Medicaid
When it comes to applying for Medicaid, organization is key. You can save time and avoid delays by collecting documents in a binder or folder and keeping it handy in case the Medicaid agency has questions.
You’ll need the following information:
Proof of your date of birth, such as your birth certificate
Citizenship information, such as a passport
Proof of income, such as pay stubs, retirement benefits, or supplemental Social Security
Proof of your financial assets or resources, such as bank statements or investment account statements
Proof of residence, such as a rental agreement, mortgage agreement, or property deed
School enrollment records for any applicable children
If applicable, information related to your disability, such as medical records
You’ll also need to provide your contact information, including your mailing address, phone number, and email address.
Ways you can apply for Medicaid
You can apply for Medicaid in five ways:
Online at Healthcare.gov
Online with the state Medicaid agency
Over the phone with your state Medicaid agency
In person at a state Medicaid office
By mail, through sending a paper application to the state Medicaid agency
If you need assistance with the application or have questions, caseworkers at local Medicaid offices can help. Contact your state Medicaid agency to find an office near you or to reach a caseworker by phone or email.
Tips for first-time Medicaid applicants
If you’re applying for Medicaid for the first time, you can speed up the process and avoid mistakes by:
Creating a folder to store your paperwork, eligibility information, and communication with the state Medicaid agency
Double-checking spelling and income information on the application
Submitting recent pay stubs or tax returns
Keeping copies of any communication or forms
Making a note of the date, time, and name of the caseworker if you speak with a Medicaid representative
Responding to follow-ups or requests for information quickly
Keeping a calendar and tracking enrollment or document deadlines
Small errors, such as missing pay stubs, can cause application delays or even denials, so spend a few extra minutes double-checking your application and ensuring your documents are in order.
How to apply for Medicaid FAQs
If you still have questions about the Medicaid application process, the following information may help.
How do you apply for Medicaid with no household income information?
You can still apply for Medicaid without household income information. The state will consider other information, such as official unemployment records, SSI benefits, or medical information, such as pregnancy or the presence of a disability.
How do you apply for Medicaid for an elderly parent?
You can apply for Medicaid on behalf of an elderly parent or family member online, over the phone, or in person. You’ll need to fill out the application and provide documentation of income, residency, and medical needs.
For example, if your parent needs long-term care, you’ll need to include medical records and doctor’s notes. Then, depending on your parent’s health, you may need power of attorney to handle their financial or benefit applications.
What’s the most income you can make to get Medicaid?
The income limit for Medicaid varies by state, age, and family size. For single adults, in most states, the limit is 138% of the federal poverty guideline.
Who’s eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid?
People who are “dual eligible,” meaning they qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid, meet the criteria based on age or qualifying disability and income. Typically, Medicare acts as the primary insurance plan, and Medicaid is a secondary plan that covers some medical costs that Medicare doesn’t.
What’s the difference between Medicaid and CHIP?
Medicaid is typically for low-income adults, people with disabilities, pregnant women, and children. If you have children and your household income is too high for Medicaid, you may be eligible for the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). CHIP provides healthcare coverage to children and pregnant women.
